Rita Hayworth, the Career of a Splendid Hollywood Star

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

The most appreciated feminine and artistic Hollywood star of the Forties, the "Gilda" woman, or "Deesse de l'amour" how she was nominated, Rita Hayworth ( Margarita Carmen Cansino) had a troubled, difficult personal life, contrasting to how much she shined on screen.

She was an American actress, model, dancer, and producer, achieving fame during the 1940s as one of the era's top stars, appearing in 61 films over 37 years.

The press coined the term "The Love Goddess" to describe Hayworth after she had become the most glamorous screen idol of the 1940s. She was the top pin-up girl for GIs during World War II. (source: Wikipedia)

Hayworth is perhaps best known for her performance in the 1946 film noir Gilda, opposite Glenn Ford, in which she played the femme fatale in her first major dramatic role.

She is also known for her performances in Only Angels Have Wings (1939), The Lady from Shanghai (1947), Pal Joey (1957), and Separate Tables (1958).

Fred Astaire, with whom she made two films, You'll Never Get Rich (1941) and You Were Never Lovelier (1942), once called her his most gracious dance partner.

She also starred in the musical Cover Girl (1944), with Gene Kelly.

Rita is listed as one of the top 25 female motion picture stars of all time, but her personal life was not so easy for her.

She was married five times, and never seemed to find true love in life, as the screen had probably the best of her persona.

Hayworth was born as Margarita Carmen Cansino in Brooklyn, New York, the oldest child of two dancers. Her father, Eduardo Cansino, was from Seville, Spain.

So, dancing was in the blood of that family, and certainly in Margarita's, who at the age of twelve was already dancing along with her father in casinos, like a professional dancer.

Rita remembers taking dance lessons since she could stand on her feet, and her childhood was all about dancing, and rehearsals.

In 1927, her father took the family to Hollywood. He believed that dancing could be featured in the movies and that his family could be part of it. He established his own dance studio, where he taught such stars as James Cagney and Jean Harlow. (source: Wikipedia)

Margarita signed for a short-term, six-month contract at Fox, under the name Rita Cansino, to appear on the big screen.

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

During her time at Fox, Hayworth was billed as Rita Cansino and appeared in unremarkable roles, often cast as the exotic foreigner.

From a film to another, her managers thought "Cansino" was a name that seemed too Spanish, and only got her exotic Latino parts, so they decided to change that, to obtain more diverse parts.

So, Rita adopted Hayworth, her mother's name, who was Irish.

With a name that emphasized her British-American ancestry, people were more likely to regard her as a classic "American".

Rita Hayworth was born.

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

In 1939, her manager Cohn obtained her a role in the aviation drama Only Angels Have Wings, in which she played opposite Cary Grant and Jean Arthur.

She returned in triumph to Columbia Pictures and was cast in the musical You'll Never Get Rich (1941) opposite Fred Astaire in one of the highest-budgeted films Columbia had ever made. (source: Wikipedia)

Astaire-Hayworth was such a successful formula, that they did another picture the following year, You Were Never Lovelier.

Astaire's biographer Peter Levinson writes that the dancing combination of Astaire and Hayworth was "absolute magnetism on the screen", and that their qualities matched perfectly (source: Wikipedia).

in one of her best-known films, the Technicolor musical Cover Girl, released in 1944, Rita was so amazing that the film established her as Columbia's top star of the 1940s, and gave her the distinction of being the first of only six women to dance on screen with both Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. (source: Wikipedia).

Her glamorous appeal was most noted in Charles Vidor's film noir Gilda (1946) with Glenn Ford, which caused censors some consternation. Her dance scene "Put the Blame on Mame" put her the definite etiquette of femme fatale.

Hayworth's performance in Welles's 1947 film The Lady from Shanghai was critically acclaimed, while her marriage with Orson Welles was falling apart.

Her image as Gilda was also put as an homage, on an atom bomb, a thing that obviously she didn't agree with.

In 1948, at the height of her fame, Hayworth traveled to Cannes and was introduced to Prince Aly Khan. They began a year-long courtship and were married in 1949. Hayworth left Hollywood and sailed for France, breaking her contract with Columbia.

Their wedding marked the first time a Hollywood actress became a princess. Later that year, Hayworth gave birth to the couple's only daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan.

In 1951, Hayworth set sail with her two daughters for New York. Although the couple did reconcile for a short time, they divorced in 1953. (source: Wikipedia)

Rita had to return to Columbia studios, and to her actress career.

She continued to play in a number of successful films, until the early 1970s, speaking in interviews about the way they were treating her like they had severe control over her. She claimed to have had no freedom, and not much money, also.

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.