Louis Armstrong, America's Jazz Legend

Known by his nickname "Satchmo", Louis Armstrong was a musician, trumpeter, composer, and jazz singer, one of the most representative exponents of the "New Orleans style" in jazz music practiced in Chicago around 1920 - 1930. (source: Wikipedia)

His unique voice and style made him, even today, one of the most representatives singers and performers of those years.

He was a child who practically grew on the street (New Orleans, his hometown), and that made him develop a style and a way of performing that was his own.

This spontaneous, unpolished musical practice allowed him to develop an optimal intonation and a special sense of improvisation, an essential characteristic of jazz.

Only in 1918, he manages to learn musical notes and decipher scores, thus becoming a more professional musician.

In the Twenties, Chicago had become the pole of jazz music, always developing and evolving.

Jazz lovers are unanimous in recognizing in Satchmo's performances inventiveness, rhythmic and melodic fantasy, combined with an impressive sound volume and an unforgettable timbre. (source: Wikipedia)

Moving to New York, in one of the time's most impressive jazz orchestras, Armstrong improves his abilities and decides afterward to pursue a solo career.

In the last years of his life, Louis Armstrong becomes a performer of jazz music at the highest level and, together with his band "All-Stars", takes this genre and makes it famous worldwide. (source: Wikipedia)

Unfortunately sick of throat cancer, Louis Armstrong remains one of America's best jazz performers, maybe even the best (many times known under the name of "king of jazz").

Some of the most beautiful Louis Armstrong performances are collaborations with other remarkable artists of those times, like Ella Fitzgerald (gems: "April in Paris", "Autumn in New York", "These Foolish Things Remind Me Of You", "They Can't Take That Away From Me", "The Nearness of You" and many many other timeless songs that are worth your attention).

Another splendid collaboration was with Barbra Streisand in the famous musical "Hello, Dolly!".

