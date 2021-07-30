Nat King Cole Spanish Albums - the Secret Ingredient to a Beautiful Day

Maybe not many of you know that the amazing Nat King Cole also had recorded a dozen of charming Spanish songs.

Cole Español is a 1958 studio album dedicated to the Latin market.

One of three Spanish-themed albums that Cole recorded, was followed by A Mis Amigos (1959) and by More Cole Español in 1962.

Though almost forgotten, these songs are true gems to rediscover, if you are passionate about hidden, forgotten, but splendid things (including artworks, poetry, writers, cinema, and so on).

I must recognize that true gems are "hard to discover", but with time and patience, such operation can be done, and splendid oeuvres can be brought to the sunlight and enjoyed. Again.

Munequita Linda (Te quiero dijiste) has that unique sweetness, and tenderness, a caress to the heart and soul, that's so characteristic to Nat King Cole's style.

The fact that he has a charming American accent while singing in Spanish has the power to add a charming, unexpected "he ne sais quoi" to these songs, giving them a unique flavor in the entire musical landscape.

Aquellos Ojos Verdes is a song of such stunning beauty, words hardly can express. That, also thanks to the lyrics: "those beautiful green eyes, with a serene glance, left in my soul an eternal thirst for love".

Quizas, Quizas, Quizas

Nat King Cole's is one of the first (and best) versions of the popular song by Cuban songwriter Osvaldo Farrés, who wrote the music and original Spanish lyrics for the song which became a hit for Bobby Capó in 1947. (source: Wikipedia)

The song frequently appeared in the film In the Mood for Love and had many interpretations by artists like tenor Luis Mariano, Doris Day, or later on - Andrea Boccelli and Jennifer Lopez.

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

