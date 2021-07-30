Elvis Presley: His Music Career in Brief

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Elvis Presley 1973 RCA Records and Tapes publicity

Born in Mississippi in 1935, the King of Rock and Roll's career began at the age of nineteen, when he did a series of records that were meant to revival and bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. (source: Wikipedia)

His style was combining elements of pioneer rock, country music, rhythm, and blues.

He started having success all over America, with hits like Heartbreak Hotel, and others, selling already millions of singles.

With a series of successful television appearances and chart-topping records, Presley became the leading figure of the newly popular sound of rock and roll.

Teenagers and young generations were charmed and attracted to those magical, engaging beats.

After military service, Presley dedicated himself to commercial successful songs, and soundtrack albums for his film career, which was also starting to fly.

In 1973, Presley gave the first concert by a solo artist to be broadcast around the world, Aloha from Hawaii. (source: Wikipedia)

Unfortunately, his life ended at the age of forty - two, a destiny that seems somehow common to many musical geniuses (Freddie Mercury died at 45, Michael Jackson at 50, Nat King Cole died at 45, Kurt Kobain -27, Jimmy Hendrix - 27, Marc Bolan -29, and the list can go on and on).

Presley's incredible success seemed to be the core and the symbol of the American Dream.

He had it all, but he lost himself in the process, and probably was not able to handle such success, so early in his life.

Probably every artist at a certain point has to face the challenge of managing success, people, fans, career, and fame. And actually face themselves and understand what they truly need, at a certain point.

Elvis Presley is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, and was commercially successful in many genres, including pop, country, R&B, adult contemporary, and gospel. (source: Wikipedia)

