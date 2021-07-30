Elvis Presley and His Less Famous Today, Film Career

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Besides being the worldwide King of rock and roll, and inspiring every artist of his generation and generations that followed him, the Mississippi - born star also had a flourishing Hollywood career.

How many of you have discovered his pleasant, colorful, relaxing films?

His immense success was probably because he was not only one of the most loved and popular singers in those years, combined with the abilities of a great dancer and showman.

His huge success and popularity were also because he was, or aimed to be, a star on the big screen, penetrating the homes of every American (and citizen of the world).

Even though today we unanimously consider Elvis the rock and roll absolute star, one of his most dear wishes was to be a Hollywood valid actor.

He had publicly expressed the career goal of following in the footsteps of his role models James Dean and Marlon Brando to become a top dramatic actor. (and he resembled them a little bit, too)

His feature debut was in Love Me Tender in 1956 for 20th Century Fox, and the soundtrack was one of the best commercial successes of the time.

Loving You, Jailhouse Rock, and King Creole followed, establishing a successful pattern of romantic musicals that was going to be only Elvis's.

He had a sort of a formula for the next coming years, with G.I. Blues and the dramatic western Flaming Star.

With the years, Elvis understood that he was not going to achieve the goal of being considered a true dramatic actor, but more of an entertainer.

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Love Me Tender is a 1956 American musical Western starring Richard Egan, Debra Paget, and Elvis Presley in his acting debut. It's a romantic story named after the song "Love Me Tender", and was the only time that Presley played a historical figure. (source: Wikipedia)

Loving You (1957) was much more appreciated by the public worldwide.

The film was Presley's first major starring role, following his debut in a supporting role in the 1956 film Love Me Tender.

The film follows a delivery man who is discovered by some famous musicians who want to promote the talented new star who was about to rise. (source: Wikipedia)

The song Loving You was, of course, a big hit.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) is one of Presley's most successful films ever.

The dance sequence to the famous song by the same name is often cited as "Presley's greatest moment on-screen". (source: Wikipedia)

The plot is about a talented young man who, released from prison, is gaining recognition with a successful music career, but has issues caused to his self-centered personality. This will ruin all his relationships.

The idea for the film was possibly inspired by Elvis's personal life and the issues that he was facing himself.

The film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry is considered as "culturally, aesthetically or historically significant." (source: Wikipedia)

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

King Creole (1958)

This American musical drama film directed by Michael Curtiz is based on the 1952 novel A Stone for Danny Fisher by Harold Robbins. It is, of course, starring Elvis Presley. (Wikipedia)

Later on, Elvis stated that he considered the leading role in his film as one of his best, and favorite, performances. The character stayed with him forever.

Many film critics were unanimous in their praise of Presley's performance.

The film peaked at number five on the Variety box office earnings charts.

It was again, one of Elvis Presley's screen successes, who made him even more popular to the American public.

The plot is about a nineteen-year-old high school student Danny Fisher (Presley), who works before and after school to support his surviving family, after his mother's death. (source: Wikipedia)

The soundtrack song "Hard Headed Woman" reached number one on the Billboard singles chart and number two on the R&B chart, and was certified gold. (source: Wikipedia)

