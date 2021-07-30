Elvis Presley, the Man Who Changed the Musical World

What is it to say about Elvis that hasn't been saying before?

The man was and still is, and probably will be such a legend.

Hopefully, every generation will still grow with his music, as we did.

Hopefully, today's young people will have the curiosity to discover and deepen other musical genres, such as Elvis Presley's, as he and the artists who followed him and were his contemporaries, were actually worth it.

Pexels.com

Elvis became such a legend probably first of all thanks to his amazing charm and charisma. He was one of the most gorgeous men of the Twentieth Century.

Secondly, he innovated rock and roll and other genres (like gospel), with his fabulous ability to dance wild rhythms, which made his fans (especially among the feminine public) adore him and largely follow him at every show, or artistic performance.

We do not exaggerate if we say that Elvis Presley was one of the top three performers of the Twentieth Century, among people like Michael Jackson, or Fred Astaire.

In my personal and subjective opinion, Elvis was the man who somehow followed the great dancing skills of Fred Astaire, combining them with catchy songs of the time. He achieved (just like Michael Jackson and many other artists after) a perfect combination between catchy songs, rhythms, personal charisma, and amazing dancing abilities.

Singer and actor at the same time, an accomplished performer, Elvis was and will always be considered as "King of Rock and Roll", or simply "The King".

As of today, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the twentieth century (possibly of the Twenty-First century too).

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.