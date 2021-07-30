Perry Como and His Magic Moments

Roxana Anton

Perry Como was a famous singer of the forties and the fifties, one of the so-called crooners, actors, and American television presenter of Italian origin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDi9g_0bCnYu1B00
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

You probably remember well songs like "Aubrey", "Till the end of time", "Magic Moments", "Hawaiian Wedding", Prisoner of love, Chi-Baba, Chi-Baba (My Bambino Go to Sleep), Some Enchanted Evening, If, Wanted, and many others.

During a career spanning more than fifty years, Como sold millions of records and was a pioneer of television shows called "variety", laying the groundwork for the genre that will become one of the most successful in the history of television.

The successful combination of television and music could not be reached by any other artist of his time. (source: Wikipedia)

His musical style was primarily pop music, romantic, and easy to listen to.

Como was renowned for recordings in the intimate, easy-to-listen genre pioneered by the famous Bing Crosby, who had influenced most of the artists of the time.

Como sang sentimental songs that were "the musical fashion" of the time, and for many years were beautiful to listen to in all sorts of artistic areas, and also television shows.

Just listen to his interpretation of the famous "Killing Me Softly", which was originally released by Roberta Flack and made immortal by the Fugees.

Another memorable song, to listen to in Perry's interpretation, is Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were", also his Toselli's Serenade (Dreams And Memories).

Just like Bing Crosby and other similar artists, Perry Como received three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work in radio, television, and music.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_dc3585f87c7222e86fa6de8b431a8725.blob

I write about everything that interests me. I'm also a fiction author with the pen name: Gabrielle Queen. Follow my profile on medium.com for more stories!

642 followers
Loading

More from Roxana Anton

Chicago, IL

Louis Armstrong, America's Jazz Legend

Known by his nickname "Satchmo", Louis Armstrong was a musician, trumpeter, composer, and jazz singer, one of the most representative exponents of the "New Orleans style" in jazz music practiced in Chicago around 1920 - 1930. (source: Wikipedia)Read full story

Gene Kelly and His Fabulous Career in And Outside the Musicals

Eugene Curran "Gene" Kelly was an American actor, singer, choreographer, dancer, film producer, and director. One of the most important dance figures in the film era, Kelly was best known for his energetic and athletic style, pleasant physical presence, and the "positive heroes" characters he played on the big screen.Read full story

Rita Hayworth, the Career of a Splendid Hollywood Star

The most appreciated feminine and artistic Hollywood star of the Forties, the "Gilda" woman, or "Deesse de l'amour" how she was nominated, Rita Hayworth ( Margarita Carmen Cansino) had a troubled, difficult personal life, contrasting to how much she shined on screen.Read full story
2 comments

Elvis Presley: His Music Career in Brief

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Elvis Presley 1973 RCA Records and Tapes publicity. Born in Mississippi in 1935, the King of Rock and Roll's career began at the age of nineteen, when he did a series of records that were meant to revival and bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. (source: Wikipedia)Read full story

Elvis Presley and His Less Famous Today, Film Career

Besides being the worldwide King of rock and roll, and inspiring every artist of his generation and generations that followed him, the Mississippi - born star also had a flourishing Hollywood career.Read full story
6 comments

Nat King Cole Spanish Albums - the Secret Ingredient to a Beautiful Day

Maybe not many of you know that the amazing Nat King Cole also had recorded a dozen of charming Spanish songs. Cole Español is a 1958 studio album dedicated to the Latin market.Read full story

Top 8 Frank Sinatra For A Different Holiday Party

Planning to throw a beach party, and looking for something special?. Why not try something more intimate, like a themed party, with music from the Golden Era of the American tradition of swing, jazz, soul, and splendid romantic, and meaningful songs.Read full story

Elvis Presley, the Man Who Changed the Musical World

What is it to say about Elvis that hasn't been saying before?. The man was and still is, and probably will be such a legend. Hopefully, every generation will still grow with his music, as we did.Read full story

Top 5 Nat King Cole Songs That Will Charm You

Dreaming about a special beach party, maybe something intimate and warm, to enjoy with your closest friends or your loved one?. This amazing American artist from the forties and fifties-era might charm you with his voice, warm, vibrant, heartfelt interpretation.Read full story

Ella Fitzgerald: Beautiful Music Combined With Timeless Poetry

Born in Virginia in 1917, Ella Fitzgerald was a famous American jazz singer, nicknamed "The First Lady of Song". With an exceptional vocal register of three octaves, she was noted for the purity of her voice, immense musicality, and ability to improvise, particularly in the scat style.Read full story

The Crucial Elements of Happiness: What Is Happiness Actually Made Of?

So many people define happiness as owning material things, and indefinite "love". Often, we think that to be happy we need lots of money and material luxury things, like for instance very expensive cars, homes, bags, clothes, watches, and so on.Read full story

Don't Be Afraid of Change - How to Actually Implement It In Your Life

If you are someone who has little confidence, it might not be easy for you to deal with all the things you must do. Especially after the lockdown and the pandemic, when we were used to staying at home in one place and couldn't do almost anything outside.Read full story

How to Regain Self Trust and Self Respect

If you feel like all you have right now is a lack of confidence in you, your capacities, and the things that you want to achieve, then this piece is for you. You must know that to have self-trust and live a life that reflects what you truly want, you must first get to know yourself very well.Read full story
Hollywood, FL

Nat King Cole, One of America's Most Sensible, Unforgettable Artists

When I think about an artist that truly put his heart into his songs, lyrics, and -most of all - interpretations, the first name that comes to my mind is Nat King Cole (Nathaniel Adams Coles).Read full story

Bing Crosby, the Most Influential Artist During World War II, and Pioneer of the Tape Recorder

Not many know today what an important showman and artistic personality Bing Crosby was, especially during World War II. The first multimedia star, he was one of the most popular and influential musical artists of the 20th century.Read full story

Why Should We Adopt Good Manners and Elegance?

Nowadays, schools about elegance and good manners are much needed. We need to learn more about the virtues of education and those specific actions that we can do to make our society a more pleasant place to live and develop.Read full story

Frank Sinatra, the Man Who Made the World Dream (and Still Does)

Through his music, interpretation, shows, films, and other important contributions, Frank Sinatra is one of the most important performers, a representative for America's (and the world's) "Golden Era" in what concerns entertainment.Read full story

One of the Most Successful Jamaican American Pop Stars in History Is 94

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Harry Belafonte in 1969, NBC Television. We all know Harry Belafonte and listened to one of his famous songs at least once in a lifetime. What best moment to remember those light, enjoyable songs, then summertime?Read full story
1 comments

Dean Martin, the Italo-American Comedian, and Performer Who Charmed Generations

Most of us probably know Dean Martin from his famous interpretations of songs like "That's Amore", "Mambo Italiano", "You're Nobody till Somebody Loves You", "Sway", "Buona Sera", "La Vie en Rose", and "Volare".Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy