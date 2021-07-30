Perry Como and His Magic Moments

Perry Como was a famous singer of the forties and the fifties, one of the so-called crooners, actors, and American television presenter of Italian origin.

You probably remember well songs like "Aubrey", "Till the end of time", "Magic Moments", "Hawaiian Wedding", Prisoner of love, Chi-Baba, Chi-Baba (My Bambino Go to Sleep), Some Enchanted Evening, If, Wanted, and many others.

During a career spanning more than fifty years, Como sold millions of records and was a pioneer of television shows called "variety", laying the groundwork for the genre that will become one of the most successful in the history of television.

The successful combination of television and music could not be reached by any other artist of his time. (source: Wikipedia)

His musical style was primarily pop music, romantic, and easy to listen to.

Como was renowned for recordings in the intimate, easy-to-listen genre pioneered by the famous Bing Crosby, who had influenced most of the artists of the time.

Como sang sentimental songs that were "the musical fashion" of the time, and for many years were beautiful to listen to in all sorts of artistic areas, and also television shows.

Just listen to his interpretation of the famous "Killing Me Softly", which was originally released by Roberta Flack and made immortal by the Fugees.

Another memorable song, to listen to in Perry's interpretation, is Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were", also his Toselli's Serenade (Dreams And Memories).

Just like Bing Crosby and other similar artists, Perry Como received three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work in radio, television, and music.

