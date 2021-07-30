Top 5 Nat King Cole Songs That Will Charm You

Dreaming about a special beach party, maybe something intimate and warm, to enjoy with your closest friends or your loved one?

This amazing American artist from the forties and fifties-era might charm you with his voice, warm, vibrant, heartfelt interpretation.

Slowly dancing under the moonlight, this is a playlist exactly for that.

Even if it might sound old-fashioned and underrated, you might be surprised how beautiful Nat King Cole songs are (including his interpretation of songs that were sung by many artists, in those years).

L.O.V.E.

The song is one of the most beautiful from those years, give it a try and you will see it is worth it. Recommended for a cocktail party, or a drink on the beach at sunset.

Smile

This was my hymn during the lockdown when nothing seemed to go the right way.

The song encourages you to see the bright sight of everything that might be going on in your life.

Around the World

This is probably one of the most beautiful love declarations of all time.

" Around the world, I've searched for you

I traveled on, when hope was gone, to keep a rendezvous



I knew somewhere, sometime, somehow

You'd look at me, and I would see the smile you're smiling now



It might have been in County Down

Or in New York, in Gay Paree, or even London Town



No more will I go all around the world

For I have found my world in you" (lyrics by azlyrics.com)

These are lyrics not common in our days, wouldn't you want to enjoy them over and over again?

Too Young

Is another Nat King Cole classic and among the best favorites. Listening to this song will instantly calm you and put you in a more relaxed mood.

Among the Spanish songs that Cole produced, and had a great success until today, there are many remarkable.

Listen to songs like "Aquellos Ojos Verdes" and you will understand the unicity of Cole's interpretation.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.