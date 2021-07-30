Top 8 Frank Sinatra For A Different Holiday Party

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Planning to throw a beach party, and looking for something special?

Why not try something more intimate, like a themed party, with music from the Golden Era of the American tradition of swing, jazz, soul, and splendid romantic, and meaningful songs.

Here are a few ideas from the repertoire of the most famous singer and showman of those times: Frank Sinatra.

"Love and Marriage" - also the theme song of the popular, funny series "Married With Children", is my favorite Sinatra song. Simple, delicate, funny, and profound, the song contains the nostalgia of things that are incredibly simple, beautiful, meaningful, and relaxing.

"I Love You"- News Break won't allow me to write the actual title of the song, but it is one of Sinatra's most famous songs, a duet with his daughter Nancy Sinatra (also best known for another of her famous single, „These Boots Are Made for Walkin'”).

"Strangers in the Night", another splendid song, seems absolutely perfect for a romantic dance under the moonlight, on a warm beach.

Same for "Moonlight Serenade" and "I've Got You Under My Skin".

The "Theme from New York" is probably the world's most famous and popular song, still, today adopted by shows, theatres, and generally the showbusiness all over the world. It was the theme song from the Martin Scorsese film New York, New York (1977), performed by Lisa Minelli, in one of the most memorable performances of Hollywood.

"The Girl from Ipanema" is another lovely song, maybe a little forgotten, but truly worth rediscovering, on a beach with the sunset in front of you.

"If You Go Away", one of the most splendid songs ever produced by humanity is an adaptation of the 1959 Jacques Brel song "Ne me Quitte pas" with English lyrics by Rod McKuen. (source: Wikipedia)

Created as part of a larger project to translate Brel's work, "If You Go Away" is considered a pop standard and has been recorded by many artists, including Neil Diamond or Patricia Kaas.

