Ella Fitzgerald: Beautiful Music Combined With Timeless Poetry

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Born in Virginia in 1917, Ella Fitzgerald was a famous American jazz singer, nicknamed "The First Lady of Song".

With an exceptional vocal register of three octaves, she was noted for the purity of her voice, immense musicality, and ability to improvise, particularly in the scat style.

Along with singers Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan, Ella contributed to the development of the modern interpretive vocal style in jazz music. (source: Wikipedia)

Her collaboration with Louis Armstrong and Count Basie, as well as the numerous tours in the "Jazz At The Philarmonic" series, made her known throughout the world.

Open to many modern musical impulses, from South American intonations to the Soul style, Ella Fitzgerald left to posterity a rich work, perpetuated in hundreds of recordings.

Among many other prizes, she has won fourteen Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Award for her entire career. (source: Wikipedia)

Among the classic singers of soul, jazz, and swing, Ella Fitzgerald has probably one of the best voices and interpretations.

And of course, songs.

It is a real joy to listen to a few of her most famous songs, like "If You Can't Sing It, You'll Have to Swing It", "It's A Lovely Day Today", "Blue Moon", "The Nearness of You", "Summertime", and many other famous collaborations with Louis Armstrong, such as " Cheek To Cheek", or "Dream a Little Dream of Me".

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

The songs Ella had in her repertoire were made by the most famous American composers, such as George Gershwin (along with Nelson Riddle's orchestra), Cole Porter, Duke Ellington. (source: Wikipedia)

When you listen to songs like "Isn't This a Lovely Day", you feel more relaxed and more in peace with yourself and the universe.

Ella's songs have that unique quality that remember me of Nat King Cole's: the tenderness, the warmth, the capacity to console and caress your soul.

In such a noisy world today, they bring you peace. They bring a sort of enchantment that you can only feel when you are, for instance, at the seaside on a summer night, with a soft breeze in your hair, the sea shining with the moonlight, and you are in good company.

These songs are made to put you into a very good, relaxing mood.

Just listen to a song like "Always", close your eyes and feel Ella's soft voice caress your soul.

It might be, in today's world, the only thing (or one of the very few things) that can caress a soul, make you feel something beautiful, timeless.

The reason I love the music of those years, of singers like Nat King Cole and Ella Fitgerald, is the fact that they were singing about beautiful, meaningful themes, and along with the music, their lyrics were absolutely beautiful.

They did great, immortal music without raising their voice, sometimes - almost whispering.

They did music whose purpose was, as we listen to it, to bring value and caress the human soul.

That is probably why this music will always be remembered, and hopefully - still listened to, by many people in our days too.

Today, when we listen to lyrics like the below, it seems almost incredible that these songs were real, and were actually sang worldwide, and were popular.

"A cigarette that bears lipstick`s traces

An airline ticket to romantic places

And still, my heart has wings

These foolish things remind me of you.

A tinkling piano in the next apartment

Those stumbling words

That told you what my heart meant

A fairground`s painted swings

These foolish things

remind me of you."

(These Foolish Things Remind Me of You)

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Why don't we have beautiful lyrics like that anymore? Why don't we feel and think like that anymore?

How come those people had the courage to, and we don't?

Why do we cover our hearts with material things, thinking those will bring us the peace and satisfaction that we actually need?

We need to come back to the beautiful, meaningful things, like deep feelings and the courage to express them, like beautiful poetry sand on eternal music.

