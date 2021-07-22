Jim Carrey Films That Will Instantly Put You in a Good Mood

Pexels.com

Bruce Almighty (2003)

The film stars Jim Carrey as Bruce Nolan, a down-on-his-luck television reporter who complains to God (played by Morgan Freeman) that he is not doing his job correctly and is offered the chance to try being God himself for one week. (source: Wikipedia)

This is probably one of Jim Carrey's most hilarious and complex characters.

Not only has he lots of challenges to face, as God, and he has no idea how to do it.

Also, he must keep his relation with his girlfriend going, which is not always easy.

Yes Man (2008)

Starring Jim Carrey and co-starring Zooey Deschanel, the film is based loosely on the 2005 memoir of the same name by humorist Danny Wallace, who also makes a brief appearance in the film. (source: Wikipedia)

The film's story is very interesting and gives a lot to think about.

The main character, Carl, has a life full of sorrow and everything seems to go wrong for him.

Until one day, he finds a wise man, who advises him to always say yes to everything that appears in his life, even when things seem to become very challenging.

Later, Carl says yes to a homeless man's request and is stranded out-of-gas and with no battery on his cell phone.

He hikes a lot to find out a gas station where he meets Allison, an unusual and beautiful young woman. (source: Wikipedia)

She gives him a ride back to his car on her scooter and kisses him before leaving.

After this positive experience, Carl feels more optimistic about saying yes, and will get into many crazy, hilarious adventures before finally finding what he was looking for.

