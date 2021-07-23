Top 3 Marilyn Monroe Films that Are Better Than You Think

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

When it comes to the wonderful Marilyn Monroe, almost all her films are worthy to be seen, at least from a documentary point of view.

But the truth is that most of them are actually worth it.

You can see them and enjoy the soft beauty and sweetness of the legendary diva, who was also a pretty good and valuable actress.

Productions like "How to Marry a Millionaire", "Some Like It Hot", and " Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" are part of the human culture just like drinking water from glasses.

But there are other Marilyn Monroe films, less popular, that in my opinion are absolutely fabulous.

Bus Stop (1956)

This is probably my favorite Marilyn Monroe movie of all, and that's because the story is simple, incredibly pure, and beautiful, about a girl and a boy that learn, step by step, that they complete and make each other happy.

And love is a natural process.

In this apparently simple, but deep film, Marilyn shows amazing acting skills, that maybe not many are aware of.

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957)

Two of the best stars in the history of cinema met to achieve a splendid, timeless screen experience.

Marilyn Monroe and Laurence Olivier are truly charming, unforgettable, in this delightful romantic comedy from 1957, the "golden era" for elegant, romantic films.

Olivier also served as director and producer. (source: Wikipedia)

Other films starring the beautiful Marilyn and male stars like Yves Montand and Tom Ewell are absolutely not to miss.

These films do not show only the "glamorous diva" image of Marilyn Monroe, that we are all used to.

They show a sensible, deep, emotive, and extremely feminine, and fragile young woman, who only wants to be loved, protected, understood.

The only thing that Marilyn wanted was to be loved and to be fine.

Don't know if many understood that.

