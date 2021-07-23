Top 3 Marilyn Monroe Films that Are Better Than You Think

Roxana Anton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUvtJ_0b4vvHeM00
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

When it comes to the wonderful Marilyn Monroe, almost all her films are worthy to be seen, at least from a documentary point of view.

But the truth is that most of them are actually worth it.

You can see them and enjoy the soft beauty and sweetness of the legendary diva, who was also a pretty good and valuable actress.

Productions like "How to Marry a Millionaire", "Some Like It Hot", and " Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" are part of the human culture just like drinking water from glasses.

But there are other Marilyn Monroe films, less popular, that in my opinion are absolutely fabulous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GATPo_0b4vvHeM00
Marilyn Monroe commercial from 1947. Source: Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Bus Stop (1956)

This is probably my favorite Marilyn Monroe movie of all, and that's because the story is simple, incredibly pure, and beautiful, about a girl and a boy that learn, step by step, that they complete and make each other happy.

And love is a natural process.

In this apparently simple, but deep film, Marilyn shows amazing acting skills, that maybe not many are aware of.

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957)

Two of the best stars in the history of cinema met to achieve a splendid, timeless screen experience.

Marilyn Monroe and Laurence Olivier are truly charming, unforgettable, in this delightful romantic comedy from 1957, the "golden era" for elegant, romantic films.

Olivier also served as director and producer. (source: Wikipedia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eM3lM_0b4vvHeM00
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Other films starring the beautiful Marilyn and male stars like Yves Montand and Tom Ewell are absolutely not to miss.

These films do not show only the "glamorous diva" image of Marilyn Monroe, that we are all used to.

They show a sensible, deep, emotive, and extremely feminine, and fragile young woman, who only wants to be loved, protected, understood.

The only thing that Marilyn wanted was to be loved and to be fine.

Don't know if many understood that.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_dc3585f87c7222e86fa6de8b431a8725.blob

I write about everything that interests me. I'm also a fiction author with the pen name: Gabrielle Queen. Follow my profile on medium.com for more stories!

610 followers
Loading

More from Roxana Anton

Gene Kelly and His Fabulous Career in And Outside the Musicals

Eugene Curran "Gene" Kelly was an American actor, singer, choreographer, dancer, film producer, and director. One of the most important dance figures in the film era, Kelly was best known for his energetic and athletic style, pleasant physical presence, and the "positive heroes" characters he played on the big screen.Read full story

Rita Hayworth, the Career of a Splendid Hollywood Star

The most appreciated feminine and artistic Hollywood star of the Forties, the "Gilda" woman, or "Deesse de l'amour" how she was nominated, Rita Hayworth ( Margarita Carmen Cansino) had a troubled, difficult personal life, contrasting to how much she shined on screen.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Louis Armstrong, America's Jazz Legend

Known by his nickname "Satchmo", Louis Armstrong was a musician, trumpeter, composer, and jazz singer, one of the most representative exponents of the "New Orleans style" in jazz music practiced in Chicago around 1920 - 1930. (source: Wikipedia)Read full story

Elvis Presley: His Music Career in Brief

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Elvis Presley 1973 RCA Records and Tapes publicity. Born in Mississippi in 1935, the King of Rock and Roll's career began at the age of nineteen, when he did a series of records that were meant to revival and bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. (source: Wikipedia)Read full story

Elvis Presley and His Less Famous Today, Film Career

Besides being the worldwide King of rock and roll, and inspiring every artist of his generation and generations that followed him, the Mississippi - born star also had a flourishing Hollywood career.Read full story
1 comments

Nat King Cole Spanish Albums - the Secret Ingredient to a Beautiful Day

Maybe not many of you know that the amazing Nat King Cole also had recorded a dozen of charming Spanish songs. Cole Español is a 1958 studio album dedicated to the Latin market.Read full story

Top 8 Frank Sinatra For A Different Holiday Party

Planning to throw a beach party, and looking for something special?. Why not try something more intimate, like a themed party, with music from the Golden Era of the American tradition of swing, jazz, soul, and splendid romantic, and meaningful songs.Read full story

Elvis Presley, the Man Who Changed the Musical World

What is it to say about Elvis that hasn't been saying before?. The man was and still is, and probably will be such a legend. Hopefully, every generation will still grow with his music, as we did.Read full story

Perry Como and His Magic Moments

Perry Como was a famous singer of the forties and the fifties, one of the so-called crooners, actors, and American television presenter of Italian origin. You probably remember well songs like "Aubrey", "Till the end of time", "Magic Moments", "Hawaiian Wedding", Prisoner of love, Chi-Baba, Chi-Baba (My Bambino Go to Sleep), Some Enchanted Evening, If, Wanted, and many others.Read full story

Top 5 Nat King Cole Songs That Will Charm You

Dreaming about a special beach party, maybe something intimate and warm, to enjoy with your closest friends or your loved one?. This amazing American artist from the forties and fifties-era might charm you with his voice, warm, vibrant, heartfelt interpretation.Read full story

Ella Fitzgerald: Beautiful Music Combined With Timeless Poetry

Born in Virginia in 1917, Ella Fitzgerald was a famous American jazz singer, nicknamed "The First Lady of Song". With an exceptional vocal register of three octaves, she was noted for the purity of her voice, immense musicality, and ability to improvise, particularly in the scat style.Read full story

The Crucial Elements of Happiness: What Is Happiness Actually Made Of?

So many people define happiness as owning material things, and indefinite "love". Often, we think that to be happy we need lots of money and material luxury things, like for instance very expensive cars, homes, bags, clothes, watches, and so on.Read full story

Don't Be Afraid of Change - How to Actually Implement It In Your Life

If you are someone who has little confidence, it might not be easy for you to deal with all the things you must do. Especially after the lockdown and the pandemic, when we were used to staying at home in one place and couldn't do almost anything outside.Read full story

How to Regain Self Trust and Self Respect

If you feel like all you have right now is a lack of confidence in you, your capacities, and the things that you want to achieve, then this piece is for you. You must know that to have self-trust and live a life that reflects what you truly want, you must first get to know yourself very well.Read full story
Hollywood, FL

Nat King Cole, One of America's Most Sensible, Unforgettable Artists

When I think about an artist that truly put his heart into his songs, lyrics, and -most of all - interpretations, the first name that comes to my mind is Nat King Cole (Nathaniel Adams Coles).Read full story

Bing Crosby, the Most Influential Artist During World War II, and Pioneer of the Tape Recorder

Not many know today what an important showman and artistic personality Bing Crosby was, especially during World War II. The first multimedia star, he was one of the most popular and influential musical artists of the 20th century.Read full story

Why Should We Adopt Good Manners and Elegance?

Nowadays, schools about elegance and good manners are much needed. We need to learn more about the virtues of education and those specific actions that we can do to make our society a more pleasant place to live and develop.Read full story

Frank Sinatra, the Man Who Made the World Dream (and Still Does)

Through his music, interpretation, shows, films, and other important contributions, Frank Sinatra is one of the most important performers, a representative for America's (and the world's) "Golden Era" in what concerns entertainment.Read full story

One of the Most Successful Jamaican American Pop Stars in History Is 94

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Harry Belafonte in 1969, NBC Television. We all know Harry Belafonte and listened to one of his famous songs at least once in a lifetime. What best moment to remember those light, enjoyable songs, then summertime?Read full story
1 comments

Dean Martin, the Italo-American Comedian, and Performer Who Charmed Generations

Most of us probably know Dean Martin from his famous interpretations of songs like "That's Amore", "Mambo Italiano", "You're Nobody till Somebody Loves You", "Sway", "Buona Sera", "La Vie en Rose", and "Volare".Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy