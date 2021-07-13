The Value of Set Boundaries

Privacy Fence homereference.net

Boundaries are important. They set limits. In sports, there are established boundaries in which normal play is allowed. Road surface markings are for information, but they also establish boundaries. You don’t want to cross a solid yellow line going uphill on a curve.

There are unwritten social boundaries, but that is another conversation. I’m concerned with the more tangible boundaries, like the playpen that fences in a toddler. Or, speaking of fences, how about the one in that old saw that says “good fences make good neighbors”? Now that is a boundary, a solid one between your property and your neighbor’s which allows you to see what is yours and what is theirs. One hopes this boundary will prevent dissension and enable folks to live side by side with a minimum of dispute.

Fences also offer a barrier against trespassers. But our first line of defense against intruders is a locked door, preferably one with a dead bolt. Then there are home alarm systems. Marketandmarkets.com predicts the alarm monitoring market will grow to $59.88 billion by 2023. Yes, folks with plenty of plenty got to have a lock on the door, but even those in public housing have keys to their dwellings. You don’t have to own a home to have property. We all have personal property, the greatest of which is your person.

Now let us consider a bigger picture which involves boundaries or, better yet, borders and what they mean to any country calling itself a sovereign nation.

Borders are political boundaries that outline an area controlled by the government of a particular citizenry. They mark the place where one country begins and another ends. According to the Center for Immigration Studies: “It is along these lines that a state has the legal right to exercise control over the movement of goods and people to and from the sovereign territory and whose violation by outside forces defines invasion. A border, therefore, is represented not just by a line on the ground but also in the collective minds of citizens, constituting an important element in the way people imagine the nation as a limited, sovereign community of citizens to which they belong.” In other words, any country has the right to exercise control over the movement of goods and people into its territory and to deem uncontrolled movement, i.e., illegal immigration, a form of invasion.

When it comes to the current massive flow of migrants entering the United States illegally, there are fair-minded people who see this as an invasion. But to say so could get them labeled as racist xenophobes. Consider French author Jean Raspail who wrote the prescient dystopic novel “The Camp of the Saints”. It depicted the destruction of Western Civilization through Third World mass immigration to France and the West. Upon its publication in 1973, it received high praise from prominent French literary figures, including the likes of dramatist, Jean Anouilh. But by 2018, it had been labeled politically incorrect when problems arising from illegal immigration had become a reality in France. (France: Migrant Crisis Spirals Out of Control :: Gatestone Institute

We are a nation of immigrants and the steady influx of current legal applicants is always welcome. However, those of us who oppose open borders find the uncontrolled immigration facing our nation unacceptable, especially during this time of pandemic. Do we finally lift restrictions on travel only to invite an unrestricted flow of unvetted, untested migrants?

Shouldn’t precautions we take to protect our home be taken to protect our homeland? Imagine if door locks and protective alarms were outlawed. Would you sleep better at night? I wonder.

What would those politicians, living in guarded mansions, hiding in their workplaces from citizens behind barbed wire and soldiers, have us do? What example are they setting? They set boundaries. Shouldn’t we follow their example and set our own? Not only on our homes, but on our country. And it is ours. We are citizens, not subjects. The politicians represent us; they do not rule us. And the primary responsibility of any government is to protect the nation and its citizens, which includes securing the borders.

Are they living up to that responsibility?

