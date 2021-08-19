A trip to Long Island isn't complete without a visit to Lashes & Company in Bellport

Lashes & Company of Bellport Village | Instagram @judylashesandbrows_jsesthetics

Like most girls who went through puberty in the '90s, my eyebrows have been permanently plucked into oblivion. They now resemble the legs of an underweight tarantula instead of the lush caterpillars they once were.

Fortunately, there are people in the world like Judy Scavarelli of JS Esthetics who have the skills to repair the damage of my youth so I'm not forced to pretend I know how to pencil in my brows without looking like something you'd find in Tim Burton's sketchbook.

Judy Scavarelli of Lashes & Company in Bellport Village | Instagram @Lashesandcompanyny

Her microblading technique is not only flawless but she goes above and beyond to make sure the results last. Despite having recently moved to Dunedin, Florida, Judy is the only person I trust to modernize my brows, so I couldn't pass up the opportunity to pay her a visit during a recent trip to New York.

For those who don't know, microblading is a semi-permanent tattooing technique that uses a thin needle to penetrate the skin, leaving behind pigment that resembles strands of hair. When done properly, the results are natural-looking eyebrows. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and foolproof. It's the only method that ensures my brows look the same two days in a row.

My microblading appointment also gave me a chance to check out Judy's newest spa location in Bellport Village, Lashes & Company. Before I even entered the building I was immediately impressed. The interior's bright and chic decor was not only welcoming but left me eager to enhance my brows.

I prepared for the treatment for the week leading up to my appointment by keeping my skin hydrated and exfoliating regularly. As per Judy's instructions, I avoided caffeine, aspirin, and alcohol for the day leading up to our meeting. This is especially important for me as I tend to bleed a lot.

The day of my appointment, I showed up fresh-faced and makeup-free. Judy got things started by prepping the area with a cream for about 10 minutes. She then cleaned my brows and went to work with a needle and pigment for roughly 15 minutes.

If this had been our first appointment she would have used an eyebrow pencil to first determine the best brow shape for my face and the size I desired. She also would have tested pigment colors to find the one that best matched my natural coloring. Honestly, the worst part about the entire process is going out into the world without my morning coffee.

At Lashes & Company, Judy offers more than just ways to enhance the brows. Other services include lash tinting, lash extensions, teeth whitening, microneedling, photofacials, hydro facials, and cryo brown spot removal.

In addition to providing services that improve the overall tone and texture of the skin, Judy also offers weight loss solutions. She has the only two Sculpt Pods on Long Island, the second being at her second spa location in Commack. Using infrared heat, light, massage, and vibration, the Scult Pod works to stimulate weight loss, collagen production, skin tightening, cellulite removal, and more.

If you're sick of drawing on your brows every day, I highly recommend microblading with Judy of JS Esthetics and Lashes & Company. It's the best money you'll ever spend!

You can make an appointment with Judy by calling or texting her at 516-449-1234.

