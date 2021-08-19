Dunedin, FL

A trip to Long Island isn't complete without a visit to Lashes & Company in Bellport

Rose Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZIav_0bVsPc3K00
Lashes & Company of Bellport Village |Instagram @judylashesandbrows_jsesthetics

Like most girls who went through puberty in the '90s, my eyebrows have been permanently plucked into oblivion. They now resemble the legs of an underweight tarantula instead of the lush caterpillars they once were.

Fortunately, there are people in the world like Judy Scavarelli of JS Esthetics who have the skills to repair the damage of my youth so I'm not forced to pretend I know how to pencil in my brows without looking like something you'd find in Tim Burton's sketchbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaPr5_0bVsPc3K00
Judy Scavarelli of Lashes & Company in Bellport Village |Instagram @Lashesandcompanyny

Her microblading technique is not only flawless but she goes above and beyond to make sure the results last. Despite having recently moved to Dunedin, Florida, Judy is the only person I trust to modernize my brows, so I couldn't pass up the opportunity to pay her a visit during a recent trip to New York.

For those who don't know, microblading is a semi-permanent tattooing technique that uses a thin needle to penetrate the skin, leaving behind pigment that resembles strands of hair. When done properly, the results are natural-looking eyebrows. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and foolproof. It's the only method that ensures my brows look the same two days in a row.

My microblading appointment also gave me a chance to check out Judy's newest spa location in Bellport Village, Lashes & Company. Before I even entered the building I was immediately impressed. The interior's bright and chic decor was not only welcoming but left me eager to enhance my brows.

I prepared for the treatment for the week leading up to my appointment by keeping my skin hydrated and exfoliating regularly. As per Judy's instructions, I avoided caffeine, aspirin, and alcohol for the day leading up to our meeting. This is especially important for me as I tend to bleed a lot.

The day of my appointment, I showed up fresh-faced and makeup-free. Judy got things started by prepping the area with a cream for about 10 minutes. She then cleaned my brows and went to work with a needle and pigment for roughly 15 minutes.

If this had been our first appointment she would have used an eyebrow pencil to first determine the best brow shape for my face and the size I desired. She also would have tested pigment colors to find the one that best matched my natural coloring. Honestly, the worst part about the entire process is going out into the world without my morning coffee.

At Lashes & Company, Judy offers more than just ways to enhance the brows. Other services include lash tinting, lash extensions, teeth whitening, microneedling, photofacials, hydro facials, and cryo brown spot removal.

In addition to providing services that improve the overall tone and texture of the skin, Judy also offers weight loss solutions. She has the only two Sculpt Pods on Long Island, the second being at her second spa location in Commack. Using infrared heat, light, massage, and vibration, the Scult Pod works to stimulate weight loss, collagen production, skin tightening, cellulite removal, and more.

If you're sick of drawing on your brows every day, I highly recommend microblading with Judy of JS Esthetics and Lashes & Company. It's the best money you'll ever spend!

You can make an appointment with Judy by calling or texting her at 516-449-1234.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bc33d422b4ed3e0559b4a34ce8751ec0.blob

Follow to stay on top of all the happenings in Dunedin, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding areas!

Dunedin, FL
848 followers
Loading

More from Rose Burke

Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County residents: Learn how to identify a toxic cane toad before they harm your pet

Pinellas County Government warns pet owners to look out for cane toads as contact or consumption can be deadly for cats, dogs, and most other animals. Also known as Bufo toads, these invasive amphibians run rampant during the rainy season, increasing cases of cane toxicity in pets.Read full story
3 comments
Dunedin, FL

Treat your pups by stopping by any of these Dunedin hotspots this summer

Whether you're celebrating your dog's birthday, gotchya day, or simply want to treat them to a day out, Dunedin is full of ways to do that. Our little town is full of doggy hotspots specializing in ways to make our pups feel special! From local bakeries offering tasty treats to local bars that know how to treat our furry friends right, Dunedin has it all!Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

What I wish I knew before I moved to Dunedin, Florida

Former New Yorker here. It was roughly seven years ago when my parents first purchased their retirement property in lil ol' Dunedin, a city no one up North was even remotely familiar with. I fell in love with the area almost immediately. It was a lively dog-friendly town on the water. What's not to love?Read full story
140 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Meet the cast of Tampa Bay reality show starring lesbian 'it-crowd'

It seems our little corner of the world has been chosen as the setting for yet another entertainment project, this time in the form of a reality show. Tampa Baes is an Amazon Studios production that will be filmed in Pinellas County along with another Amazon series, Life's Rewards, and the Hallmark-like romance, A Taste of Love.Read full story
4 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Netflix star to be filming new movie in Pinellas County

Pinellas County businesses are thrilled that a Hallmark-esque romance will be filmed on their doorsteps, featuring one of Netflix's biggest stars. Martin Kove, best known for his role as John Kreese on the Netflix hit Cobra Kai as well as in TheKarate Kid franchise, will appear in the film alongside his son. Martin's real-life son, actor Jesse Kove, appropriately plays his son in the movie.Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Sea Sea Riders of Dunedin featured in new film

Actress Erin Kahill on set at Sea Sea Riders |Sylvia Tzekas via Facebook. Hollywood has officially arrived in Dunedin! Production and camera crews took over Sea Sea Riders on Main Street this week as the restaurant will be featured in a new Hallmark-live film. A Taste of Lovewill star Erin Cahill and the father-son acting duo Jesse and Martin Kove. You may recognize Martin from his role as John Kreese in TheKarate Kid movies as well as in the popular Netflix revival Cobra Kai.Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

A piece of Tokyo is coming to St. Pete in the form of a listening bar

The latest Japanese craze has slowly been making its way into major cities around the United States, and soon it'll be right here in St. Pete! Florida's first listening bar, In Between Days, plans to open its doors to audiophiles and music lovers alike this summer.Read full story
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Unique vacation rentals in St. Pete Beach ideal for your post-COVID getaway

As one of the top beaches in the country, St. Pete Beach has always been a popular vacation spot. Recently, Florida has attracted more visitors who are in need of a post-COVID getaway but aren't comfortable leaving the U.S. just yet. If you find yourself considering St. Pete for your next vacay, then these rentals are a must-see!Read full story
1 comments
Dunedin, FL

Top personal trainers recommended by Dunedin locals

Looking to lose that quarantine 15? If you're anything like me and do more sitting than moving at the gym, then a personal trainer might be the solution you've been avoiding most of your life. Not only do these skilled professionals know the best ways to whip their clients into shape, but they're also pretty good at pushing people to their limits without sending them home in tears.Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Historical theatre in St. Pete to be torn down

The Playhouse Theatre in St. Petersburg, which first opened in 1925, is set to be demolished just years short of its 100th anniversary. Once the highlight of the downtown St. Pete area, the theatre has undergone a number of major transformations in an attempt to keep up with the times. Unfortunately, none of these ventures were successful, the last being in 2016.Read full story
5 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Top Fourth of July events in Pinellas County

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, it's time to nail down a game plan! Fireworks and family-friendly events are occurring all over Pinellas County, so which ones will you be attending? From parades to picnics, these are all the top holiday happenings this weekend!Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Attention art lovers: Picasso is coming to St. Pete

The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg is gearing up for its next big exhibit which will open in January 2022 featuring some of Picasso's rarest works. After theVan Gogh Alive exhibit was a huge success, locals are looking forward to what the popular gallery has in store for us.Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Dunedin city officials devastated over stolen Kellogg mansion artifacts

BREAKING: Dunedin city officials have confirmed that many of the historical artifacts inside the Kellogg mansion they intended to preserve have been stolen. According to Tampa Bay Newspapers, it was discovered earlier this week that items were missing when new homeowners David Wenk and Christa Carpenter decided to visit the home with their four children. It was their first time inside the mansion since closing on the sale earlier this month.Read full story
Clearwater, FL

'American Chopper' star brings one-of-a-kind biker restaurant to Clearwater

“American Chopper” fans rejoice! A new $7 million motorcycle-themed restaurant, museum, and concert venue has opened in Clearwater, owned and operated by the show's star, Paul Teutul Sr. aka "Senior." The reality star entered the venture with the former president of TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Keith Overton.Read full story
4 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bartender from viral story works right here in St. Pete!

If you’re like me and enjoy the occasional two-hour scroll through Twitter, then you likely already know the story behind this photo. Bartender Max Guiterrez has been granted internet stardom after this picture of him went viral last week. What you may not have known, however, is that Guiterrez is a local.Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Blur in Downtown Dunedin featured in new Amazon Prime Series

We’ve officially made it to Hollywood! Downtown Dunedin’s very own nightclub, Blur, has been featured in a new Amazon Prime Series, earning its 15 minutes of fame. “Life’s Rewards” premiered in May with eight episodes, each just 15 minutes long. The show follows New York executive Dan Kinney (played by actor Sebastian Rocha) after a few high-risk deals leave him broke. After his career takes a gutter dive, he’s left without a place to live. Ultimately, he must rely on his accumulated hotel reward points which allow him to live at the historic Don Cesar in St. Pete Beach for free.Read full story
Largo, FL

COVID Ribbon Memorial exhibit is coming to Largo

This summer, Pinellas Country residents can visit the COVID Ribbon Memorial of Florida exhibit closer to home! The traveling art installation was first unveiled on Anna Maria Island back in February before it was displayed in St. Peterburg in March. Conceptualized by Anna Maria Island-based photographer Cathy Tobias, the piece consists of thousands of ribbons, each representing a Florida resident who died from COVID-19.Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Juneteenth events in St. Pete aim to support local Black-owned businesses

Juneteenth is coming up, and St. Petersburg isn't holding back this year! There is a slew of events planned to support Black-owned businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and more. Get the family together this weekend and spend the day enjoying live music, games, and shopping!Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy