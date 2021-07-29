Dunedin, FL

Treat your pups by stopping by any of these Dunedin hotspots this summer

Rose Burke

Whether you're celebrating your dog's birthday, gotchya day, or simply want to treat them to a day out, Dunedin is full of ways to do that. Our little town is full of doggy hotspots specializing in ways to make our pups feel special! From local bakeries offering tasty treats to local bars that know how to treat our furry friends right, Dunedin has it all!

This list is all you'll need to plan the outing of your dog's dreams! And who knows, maybe you'll have a good time as well!

Throw a puppy party at Salty Paws

Salty Paws in Dunedin is every Dog Mom & Dad's favorite spot. In addition to being the perfect venue for your pup's birthday party, they also offer a wide selection of dog-friendly treats. Your furry friend can choose from a selection of lactose-free ice cream flavors including Maple Bacon, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Blueberry & Peanut Butter.

If your dog prefers other kinds of treats, Salty Paws also has a doggy bakery where you can buy doughnuts, cookies, and other fun treats. They even sell cake mix if you would rather bake your pup something tasty at home!

Have some ice cream at Strachan’s

Chelsea having her first Pup Cone at Strachan's |Rose Burke

Strachan’s Ice Cream & Desserts has some of the best ice creams I've had in my life. Their homemade sweets are to die for, and I always make sure to stop by when I'm on Main Street. What makes this a Dunedin hotspot for you and your dog is their infamous Pup Cone.

My incredibly picky fur baby Chelsea had her first Pup Cone just a few months ago, and now we can't walk by Strachan's without her begging for her favorite treat. Their ice cream is the first treat I've ever seen her eat in public!

Get a cake from Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Throwing a celebration for your furry friend that requires a cake? Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has your back! Their cakes aren't just adorable, but they're made from all-natural ingredients. All of their baked goods can be made wheat-free, grain-free, or with limited ingredients.

Additionally, this store offers premade doggy baked goods including cookies or cakes, cake mix, and a ton of other fun treats. It's also a one-stop-shop for so many Dunedin dog owners as they also offer grooming services, pet food, toys, and so much more.

Buy some special treats from Paws Dog Bakery

Is your pup picky? Do they have wheat, gluten, or grain allergies? Then you'll definitely want to check out all of the treats Paws Dog Bakery has to offer! Not only are all of their treats made of all-natural human-grade ingredients, but they're also made without preservatives and have wheat, gluten, and grain-free options.

If you've ever walked around the Dunedin Downtown Market recently, you've likely already walked by their booth. Follow their Facebook page so you never miss a chance to stop by their store!

Grab a beer at Skip's Bar & Grill

Chelsea loves people-watching at Skip's |Rose Burke

A list like this couldn't possibly be complete without including the one and only Skip's Bar & Grill in Dunedin. It's the perfect place to sit outside with your pup while enjoying a beer. If your furry friend isn't interested in making friends with the other pups, there's plenty to keep them entertained as the bar overlooks Main Street.

The staff goes out of their way to accommodate all of their furry guests with plenty of water bowls and the occasional treat. They also host special dog-friendly events every now that your pup will certainly love!

Have a picnic at Achieva Paw Park

Chelsea running around Achieva Paw Park |Rose Burke

One of my favorite dog parks in the Dunedin area is Achieva Paw Park. Not only is it nearby, but the fenced-in area for small dogs is large enough for my 26-pound Sharpug to run around. While I love to relax on one of the benches or picnic tables with a book and some lunch, Chelsea loves to explore the park's tunnels and search for toys.

No matter what time of the day we go, there are always other dogs in the park for Chelsea to play with. However, since she's a bit shy, she's more likely to lay in the nearest patch of sand and take in the sun. Fortunately, there's a kiddie pool where I can wash her off before we head home!

Have a beach day at Honeymoon Island

What better way to spend the day with your pup than at the beach? Honeymoon Island's dog beach is a favorite among Dunedin locals as it offers several miles of sandy beaches, warm water, and epic views.

Go for a short visit or spend the day with your toes in the sand enjoying the breeze coming off the ocean. Just remember to bring an umbrella to create some shade for your pup as it can get hot this time of the year!

