Ate Oh Ate Offers a Taste of the Islands Right Here in Portland

Local restaurant offers tasty Hawaiian fare at an affordable price.
If you're looking for some good solid Hawaiian food in Portland, Ate Oh Ate is a great place to put on your "places to try" list.
The name "Ate Oh Ate" is a play on words. Hawaii's local area code is 808. But there's no playing with the food. Ate Oh Ate consistently delivers a tasty meal at two convenient neighborhood locations.
Hawaii is known for its "plate lunches", a kind of working person's lunch that has long been popular in the islands. According to an article titled "A Brief History of Plate Lunches in Hawaii", plate lunches originated on sugar and pineapple plantations in the 1880s. The article states:
Workers would bring bento boxes for lunch that consisted of leftovers from the previous evening, usually fish or meat, which were then supplemented with rice to make the meals more filling. From these humble beginnings came food carts and trucks. The carts visited the fields every afternoon allowing the workers to purchase inexpensive plates full of food. It was during this time that the moniker “plate lunch” was attached. A simple mac salad, made with mayonnaise and salt and pepper, was added to the plate around this time."
Most plate lunches also come in a sandwich version.
If you're extra hungry, start your meal off with an appetizer. We recommend the "Spam Musubi" which looks like a take on sushi. It combines rice, fried Spam, egg, and furikake that is layered and wrapped in a Nori seaweed wrap.
Ate Oh Ate serves fresh tasting high-quality food. As the restaurant says:
Our goal is to provide you with the finest and most delicious Hawaiian-style food possible. We use only the highest-quality products, including all-natural meats, fresh vegetables, real Best Foods Mayonnaise, and authentic Spam in our Musubi (accept no substitutions!).
If you're dining in, Ate Oh Ate has a selection of Hawaiian beers and tropical themed cocktails, as well as "Hawaiian Sun Juices" for the kids.
Most entrees at Ate Oh Ate are in the $12-14 range for a generous portion of food that will likely have you storing some leftovers for later.
Ate Oh Ate has two locations: one in southeast Portland at SE 52nd and Woodstock, and one at 24th and East Burnside. You can dine in, order to go, or use local delivery services.
For more information be sure to visit the Ate Oh Ate webpage.
