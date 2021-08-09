Another Dangerous Heatwave is Bearing Down on Portland This Week: Here's What You Need to Know

The third major heatwave of the summer promises to bring 100-plus degree days back to Portland.

Extreme heat is expected to return to the Portland metro area again this week and local officials are gearing up to offer a new and improved heat response to residents who need help.

June's historic heat wave brought record-breaking temperatures as high as 116 to Portland, stressing the local power grid, shutting down light rail, buckling roads, and leading to at least 96 deaths by the time it was over.

While deaths occurred across the state of Oregon, the bulk of the fatalities happened right here in Portland. An estimated 57 people in the city of Portland died from heat-related illnesses, including:

Northeast Portland: 17 deaths

Southeast Portland: 26 deaths

North Portland: 3 deaths

Northwest Portland: 5 deaths

Southwest Portland: 6 deaths

Deaths were also reported in the Portland suburbs of Gresham, Hillsboro, and Beaverton.

Lack of air conditioning was cited as a major reason for many of the heat-related deaths. In some cases, residents perished in high-rise apartments where common areas had air conditioning, in other cases residents were unaware of where they could go to cool down or that transportation was available.

Older adults and individuals living in mobile homes, campers, or vehicles were more likely to die due to the heat.

These are some of the findings from "after-action reports" that were completed by local emergency management officials to evaluate why Portland took the burnt of the impact of the June heatwave, and to plan for better response in the future. Some of the changes were rolled out in July during a period of several days where the temperature topped one hundred degrees.

This coming week temperatures are expected to be 90 degrees or higher for at least six days, with three of those days anticipated to have temperatures over 100 degrees.

Portland-area residents are encouraged to plan now for how to deal with the upcoming heat.

Officials will plan to use the emergency alert system to ensure that residents know that the region is entering a period of extreme heat. This system was used during a stretch of hot days in July.

Cooling centers will likely be opened as well, assuming that temperatures reach temperatures that are high enough to trigger cooling center protocols. Cooling center locations and hours for Multnomah County, as well as the rest of the state, will be listed on the 211info webpage and regularly updated.

Multnomah County's "Help for When It's Hot" webpage also includes information on cooling centers, tips for avoiding heat-related illnesses, and other real-time information on how to stay safe in the heat.

With the opening of most of the local libraries, libraries will also allow patrons to spend extended periods of time in their buildings to cool off.

In preparation for a heat event, residents are encouraged to consider the following steps:

Stock up on water, electrolyte drinks, and meals that can be prepared without using a stove or oven.

Re-stock emergency kits in case of a power outage.

Be sure fans and air conditioners are in working order.

Complete any necessary errands before the heatwave starts, such as refilling prescriptions or going grocery shopping.

Create a plan to check in on family members and neighbors who are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly the elderly and people with chronic health conditions.

Sign up for emergency alerts and pay attention to alerts sent to your phone or email.

Familiarize yourself with the signs of heat-related illness and seek medical attention as needed.

