Portland, OR

Providence Bridge Pedal Implements COVID Protocols to Make Event Safe

Rose Bak

Organizers believe that safety measures will allow participants to have fun without getting sick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109u3L_0bL9ovHQ00
Photo courtesy of Providence Bridge Pedal

The Providence Bridge Pedal is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary this weekend. While some feared that Portland's annual celebration of biking and bridges would be put on hiatus again due to the pandemic, organizers say the event can go on safely. With a little help from the participants.

Here's what you need to know about the annual Providence Bridge Pedal and its efforts to keep participants safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pQSS_0bL9ovHQ00
Photo courtesy of Providence Bridge Pedal

For those who might not know, the Providence Bridge Pedal is an institution in Portland.

This annual fundraising event is the only opportunity each year for cyclists to bike over the upper decks of the Marquam and Fremont Bridges. The bridges are closed to cars allowing Bridge Pedal participants to take in the fantastic views from the top.

This year's event is raising money for the "Better Outcomes thru Bridges" (BOB) program, one of Providence's most innovative programs. According to the event website:

The Better Outcomes thru Bridges (BOB) Programs focus on serving some of our most vulnerable patients. Our goal is to empower individuals on their journey toward better well-being by engaging with compassion, dignity and integrity. Using our own Collaborative Community Approach Model of care, the BOB team walks alongside clients to help ease their way literally and figuratively meeting clients where they are at. The Collaborative Community Approach Model focuses on using a person-centered approach, working collaboratively with our community partners and inclusive relationships that serve entire communities in which we work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PacGc_0bL9ovHQ00
Photo courtesy of Providence Bridge Pedal

The Bridge Pedal is actually multiple events, including longer rides for more experienced cyclists, a "family-friendly" ride focused on the downtown bridges, and a special three-mile ride for the youngsters. But it's not all bikes, the event also includes the "Providence Bridge Stride", a five-mile walk crossing both the Marquam Bridge and the Tilikum Crossing.

Thousands of participants from the Portland area are expected to be involved in one or more of the events. This weekend's cooler weather is expected to encourage a flurry of last-minute sign-ups. After multiple weeks of hot weather, temperatures in downtown Portland are expected to be in the mid-70s for this Sunday's event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7y1a_0bL9ovHQ00
Photo courtesy of Providence Bridge Pedal

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus raging through the state, fans of the Bridge Pedal may wonder if it's safe to participate in this year's event. After seeing the horrifying images of unmasked crowds at Lollapalooza in Chicago last weekend, that concern is well justified.

Fortunately, the organizers have been working hard to make this year's Providence Bridge Pedal as safe as possible. To that end, the Providence Bridge Pedal has made the following changes:

  • Even though the event is outdoors, participants are "strongly encouraged" to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing at the registration area. Masks are also encouraged while waiting in the group corrals for the event to start.
  • Organizers have adjusted the event start times and the configuration of the start line queues to minimize crowding.
  • "Rest stop" volunteers will be masked and gloved as they offer refreshments, and participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to decrease the use of aid stations.
  • Finish line activities have been significantly reduced.
  • Participants are encouraged to be fully vaccinated.

In addition to pandemic safety precautions, participants should also use safe riding practices including: wearing a bike helmet, ensuring that bike tires are properly inflated, following the rule of the road, and being extra mindful of crowds that may include children and less experienced cyclists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ws8wJ_0bL9ovHQ00
Photo courtesy of Providence Bridge Pedal

For Portlanders not involved in the event, expect to have delays on area roads, bridges, and freeways until at least noon. Portland bridges will be impacted as follows:

  • St. Johns: will remain open in both directions
  • Fremont: upper deck will be closed until at least noon
  • Broadway: will remain open in both directions
  • Steel: will be closed in both directions until at least noon
  • Burnside: will remain open
  • Morrison: will have lane restrictions until at least 11 a.m.
  • Hawthorne: eastbound lanes will be closed until around 11:30 a.m.
  • Marquam: upper deck will be closed until 11 a.m.
  • Ross Island: westbound lanes will be closed until 10:30 a.m.
  • Sellwood: travel lanes will be open, but the north sidewalk is closed until 9:30 a.m.
  • Tilikum Crossing: will open to bikes, pedestrians, and TriMet vehicles

For more information about the Providence Bridge Pedal, check out their website.

#portland #oregon #bridgepedal #localevents

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_00bd9728d308080731f01fe720669fb5.blob

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
1459 followers
Loading

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

City of Portland Announces a Variety of Measures to Help Residents Stay Cool During This Week's Excessive Heat

There's no reason to swelter. Help is available. As predicted, another round of severe heat is settling into the Portland area. As of Wednesday morning, the weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 100s through Friday, cooling off to the mid-90s over the weekend.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Public Announces the Return of Full-Time In-Person Learning with a Back-to-School Safety Plan

Oregon's largest school district plans to use the "Swiss Cheese Model" to re-open all schools this September. Portland Public Schools posted an ambitious "back to school" plan that will bring most kids back into the classroom. The state's largest school district is hoping to avoid repeating last year's plan of mostly online school, which was universally hated by kids, parents, and teachers.Read full story
Multnomah County, OR

As Multnomah County Reinstitutes Mask Mandates, Residents Wonder What Will Happen With the Rest of the State

Public health advocates applaud Multnomah County's actions even as other Oregon counties blatantly refuse to institute similar precautions. A little more than a month after Oregon Governor Kate Brown lifted a statewide mask mandate, officials in Multnomah County were forced to reinstate mask requirements within County borders. The mask mandate, which goes into effect this Friday, August 13th, requires everyone ages five and older to wear masks in any indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status.Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

5 Portland Bookstores to Visit for Book Lover's Day That Are Not Powell's

Powell's is awesome, but there are other ways to support local businesses in Portland. August 9th is National Book Lover's Day, a holiday that celebrates all things books. While many of us have succumbed to technology and do most of our reading on e-readers, there is still something special about a real live book. The smell of the paper. The sensation of thumbing through the pages. The heft of a book in your hand.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Has the Highest Rate of Car Thefts in the Country: Here's What to Do If It Happens to You

Vehicle theft is a growing problem in Portland -- and it's only getting worse. Despite its small city size, Portland is increasingly suffering from big-city problems. Along with a host of other challenges, property crimes are on the rise. And while there's been a lot of publicity about the skyrocketing rates of car prowls and catalytic converter thefts, Portland's car theft problem has flown largely under the radar.Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Another Dangerous Heatwave is Bearing Down on Portland This Week: Here's What You Need to Know

The third major heatwave of the summer promises to bring 100-plus degree days back to Portland. Extreme heat is expected to return to the Portland metro area again this week and local officials are gearing up to offer a new and improved heat response to residents who need help.Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Bai Mint Thai Kitchen Offers Delicious Thai Food for the Woodstock Neighborhood

In a city full of Asian food options, this longstanding southeast Portland restaurant is worth a visit. Thai food is exceedingly popular in Portland and there's no shortage of Thai restaurants to chose from. Thai food appeals to even the pickiest palate.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

The Myth That's It's "Easy" to Be Homeless in Portland is Just That: A Myth

Here's why being homeless in Portland is harder than most people know. The homelessness crisis in the Portland area gets worse every day and residents are increasingly alarmed by the behavior of people experiencing homelessness.Read full story
48 comments
Multnomah County, OR

As Federal Eviction Moratorium Expires, Multnomah County Renters Prepare for Displacement

Thousands of tenants are at risk of becoming homeless in a region that's already struggling to manage its homeless population. The federal eviction moratorium expired Saturday, and that means big trouble for many renters right here in Portland and Multnomah County.Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Where Do Homeless People Go When the City of Portland Sweeps Their Camp?

This week's dismantling of a camp by Laurelhurst Park makes some people wonder what happens next for both the neighborhood and the campers. The highly-publicized dismantling of a large homeless camp at Laurelhurst Park in southeast Portland this week shined a spotlight on the increasing challenges around homelessness in Portland.Read full story
27 comments
Chicago, IL

5 Weird and Wonderful Chicago Statues to Include on Your Next Walking Tour of the Loop

There's more to Chicago public art than the Bean and the Picasso. As a Chicago native, there are several things I like to do every time I come back to the Windy City to visit: get real pizza, enjoy some theater, and walk around downtown. I might be biased, but I think that downtown Chicago, also known as "the Loop" is one of the greatest urban centers you can visit.Read full story
Portland, OR

Southeast Portland's Nudi Restaurant Offers the Best Hot Wings in Town -- and Some Awesome Noodles Too

Celebrate "National Chicken Wing Day" with the hottest hot wings in town. In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, I visited an old favorite: "Nudi Noodle Place". While there's no shortage of awesome hot wings in Portland, the wings at Nudi's stand out for both their freshness and their unique flavor.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Mt. Tabor's "York" Memorial Once Again Vandalized in What Appears to Be Another Racist Attack

The statue continues to draw the ire of a contingent of Portlanders who resent the memorial. Following the toppling of newspaper editor and anti-women's rights activist Henry Scott, a new memorial appeared atop Portland's Mt. Tabor. A bust entitled "York" aimed to commemorate an enslaved African American man known only as "York" who was instrumental in the success of the Lewis & Clark expedition.Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Portland City Council Cracks Down on Homeless Camps in Laurelhurst Park and Forest Park

City leaders take a stand against two areas they deem too dangerous to continue as campsites. Camping among the homeless population has become increasingly visible over the course of the pandemic. The combination of increased pandemic-related job losses, evictions, and reductions in social services have forced more desperate people onto the streets.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

New Portland Page Aims to Connect People with Free Items They Can Use

The "Buy Nothing" movement comes out of the pandemic to expand in Portland. Portland has a long and proud history of sharing. Look at social media sites like Next Door and on any given day, among the complaints about homelessness and porch pirates, you'll see a sweeter side of the city.Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

DeNicola's Traditional Italian Food Fills a Void in Portland Cuisine

The southeast Portland mainstay offers Italian comfort food that's truly authentic. Portland likes to consider itself a foodie paradise. There's no shortage of restaurants offering fusions and fancy modern takes on classic recipes. But sometimes, you just want comfort food. If you're longing for a good, traditional, authentic Italian meal, look no farther than DeNicola's in southeatst Portland.Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Are Mask Mandates Returning to Portland?

Mayor holds a reopening celebration for the city even as County health officials mull a return to pandemic restrictions. Portland leaders and health officials appeared to be at odds about the area's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that the city is "open" only days after Tri-County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines told reporters that Multnomah County is exploring a return to mask mandates.Read full story
39 comments
Portland, OR

Masks Are the Only Item of Clothing Required for Tonight's Full Moon Bike Ride

The "Buck Naked Full Moon Ride" hits the streets of Portland Friday night. Portland is known for being weird, and one of its most beloved traditions is mass participation in the annual "World Naked Bike Ride" where each year thousands of nude and almost nude cyclists pedal through the streets.Read full story
11 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Will Now Pay You to Get Vaccinated

County hopes that the cash will encourage Portlanders to finally get their shots. With the Delta variant whipping through communities like a wildfire, Multnomah County leaders are looking for ways to overcome vaccine hesitancy and ensure protection for vulnerable populations.Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy