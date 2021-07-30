Portland, OR

Southeast Portland's Nudi Restaurant Offers the Best Hot Wings in Town -- and Some Awesome Noodles Too

Celebrate "National Chicken Wing Day" with the hottest hot wings in town.

Photo courtesy of Nudi Noodle Place

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, I visited an old favorite: "Nudi Noodle Place". While there's no shortage of awesome hot wings in Portland, the wings at Nudi's stand out for both their freshness and their unique flavor.

Nudi's has been serving up seasonally-inspired Asian fusion in the Woodstock neighborhood since 2012. As their low-key website says:

We have the desire to serve healthy food plus seeing the expert usage of chopsticks among the large population here – Asians, westerners and Europeans – our menu selections thus include some forms of noodles, pasta or ramen. With the understanding that meat, vegetables and fruits taste differently at different seasons, our Head chef has to revise our menu accordingly. We believe that ingredients and raw materials need to be fresh to retain their utmost flavors. Henceforth, we purchase our cooking materials from local suppliers, farmer markets or pick up from our own garden.Our menu comprise of popular dishes selected from our own hometown, Thailand and other countries including Malaysia, Japan and Korea. We have slightly adjusted ingredients and tastes to suit Portlanders who love slightly hot, sour and some sweetness in their food. So this is us, Nudi Noodle Portland."

Photo by Rose Bak

The "Devil's Wings" are the star of an impressive menu. Nudi's fries up fresh, free-range chicken wings that are covered in spicy roasted rice powder, limes, onion, mint, cilantro, and house hot sauce. They come in a paper bag and are "tossed to your taste".

These flavorful wings are moist on the inside, crispy on the outside, and the appetizer size order is almost enough for a full meal, particularly if you pair it with a salad. Be sure to have a lot of napkins nearby -- things wings are as messy as they are delicious.

Pro-tip: order at least one level down in spiciness than you normally eat. This writer loves spicy food and finds that "medium" wings are comparable to "extra spicy" at most restaurants. Like many options on the menu, the Devil's Wings are gluten-free.

If wings aren't your jam, try one of Nudi's noodle specialties. The phad thai is a welcome departure from the gelatinous and flavorless dish you're offered at so many other restaurants. The noodles are fresh and perfectly cooked, and you can taste the peanut flavor in the sauce.

Photo courtesy of Nudi Noodle Place

Another customer favorite is the "Lak Sa" which combines rice noodles, sliced pork, prawns, Onsen poached egg, napa cabbage, sprouts, fried shallots, onion, cilantro, and peanut sauce. Lak Sa can be vegan or vegetarian as well.

If you want some salad with your noodles, check out the "Angry Birds" salad. The dish includes tempura prawns, crispy rice noodles, sweet potato, organic spring mix, grape tomato, cilantro, and red onion, tossed in a sesame citrus dressing.

Nudi offers several standout appetizers include crisp and tangy pickles tempura, calamari, and a unique date dish that combines pitted dates, applewood brandy smoked bacon, jalapeno, coconut, bacon, and caramel. You might want to get one for yourself instead of sharing it with the table.

Photo courtesy of Nudi Noodle Place

Nudi's hasn't moved back to indoor dining yet, but they boasted a lovely outdoor seating area long before pandemic restrictions forced other restaurants to add patios. Carry out and ordering services are also options.

Nudi's is located at 4310 SE Woodstock in Portland. They are open Monday through Saturday 5:00-10:00 p.m. and Sundays 5:00-9:00 p.m.

