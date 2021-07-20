Chicago, IL

5 Weird and Wonderful Chicago Statues to Include on Your Next Walking Tour of the Loop

Rose Bak

There's more to Chicago public art than the Bean and the Picasso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgSjF_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Choose Chicago

As a Chicago native, there are several things I like to do every time I come back to the Windy City to visit: get real pizza, enjoy some theater, and walk around downtown. I might be biased, but I think that downtown Chicago, also known as "the Loop" is one of the greatest urban centers you can visit.

When people ask me what's cool to do downtown, I always suggest they do a tour of Chicago statues. The city has some of the most unusual public art installations in the world. In addition to the tourist favorites like the Bean, the Picasso, and the Lions in front of the Art Institute, be sure to add these more unique offerings to your summertime tour of Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0gHO_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Chicago Public Art

"Miro's Chicago"

Originally called "The Sun, the Moon, and One Star", locals refer to this simply as "the Miro". Installed in 1981, this 39- foot statue by artist Joan Miro is a "stylized female form" made of steel, wire mesh, concrete, bronze, and ceramic tile.

Located in a plaza near 60 West Washington, the statue was intended to be a companion piece to the popular "Picasso" sculpture across the street in Daley Plaza.

The Chicago Public Art program describes it as:

Miró imbued this sculpture with the mystical presence of an earth deity, both cosmic and worldly. Shapes and forms found in this composition evoke celestial imagery and common objects. The bell-shaped base draws the viewer’s gaze downward, symbolizing Miró’s association of the female form with the earth. The sphere at center represents the moon while the shape of the face is derived from that of a ceramic hook. The fork projecting from the top of the head is symbolic of a star, with individual tines representing rays of light.

While the Picasso sculpture is more popular, "Miro's Chicago" is a fascinating representation of Miro's work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5iRl_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Chicago Public Art

"Monument with Standing Beast"

This fascinating abstract sculpture by Jean Dubuffet is located at the James R. Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph. The Thompson Center houses State of Illinois government offices but this Dubuffett offering is easily the most unusual. This 1984 sculpture is 29-feet tall and made of fiberglass.
It has four elements: an animal, a tree, a portal, and an architectural form.

It's unique in that visitors can walk through, under, and around the statute.

Dubuffet described the sculpture as a “drawing which extends…into space” and hoped it would resonate with the average person on the street. Monument with Standing Beast reflects Dubuffet’s career-long development of his own often brutal, urban style utilizing street language, graffiti, and caricature. As the artist said at the time of the opening:

Personally I believe very much in values of savagery; I mean: instinct, passion, mood, violence, madness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPizm_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Statue Stories Chicago

"Man With Fish"

This 2001 painted bronze sculpture created by Stephan Balkenhol was a gift to Chicago's Sheed Aquarium. As the name suggests, this 16-foot tall sculpture shows a man with his arms around a giant fish. Technically a fountain, the fish is spraying water from its mouth and the reflecting pool around the statue shows images of sea life.

Atlas Obscura called this piece "one of the strangest statues in Chicago".

Sometimes the simplest art is the most interesting. Speaking of the artist, the Chicago Park District site notes:

His sculpture has largely portrayed ordinary men and women in everyday depictions, often with a surprising or light-hearted twist. Several of Balkenhol’s works feature human figures relating to an animal or several animals in an unexpected way.

Be sure to check this out on your statue tour, and stop into the Shedd Aquarium while you're there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lS0Vs_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of General Services Administration

"The Flamingo"

Alexander Calder's Flamingo sculpture is a Chicago favorite. Unveiled in 1974 and located at 50 West Adams, the enormous orange sculpture is made of steel and weighs fifty tons.

Optima described the statue like this:

The Flamingo, however, is the antithesis of his mobile sculptures set apart by their dynamic motion — he referred to the goliath sculpture as a “stabile,” a freestanding abstract sculpture made in the style of a mobile but sitting rigid and stationary. It is this peculiar approach that gives The Flamingo an inevitable feeling of potential energy, instilling an almost alien vitality to the Federal Plaza where it lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEjhP_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Chicago Park District

"Agora"

Located near 337 E. Randolph, "Agora" is a series of 106 cast iron sculptures created by Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz. Unveiled in 2006, the display features headless torsos in various shapes, sizes, and levels of movements, arranged in groups.

The Chicago Park District notes that:

Abakanowicz was deeply affected by World War II and the forty-five years of Soviet domination that followed. Her writings explain that she has lived, “…in times which were extraordinary by their various forms of collective hate and collective adulation. Marches and parades worshipped leaders, great and good, who soon turned out to be mass murderers.” She also asserts, “I was obsessed by the image of the crowd…I suspected that under the human skull, instincts and emotions overpower the intellect without us being aware of it.”
Be sure to visit Grant Park to check out this hauntingly beautiful display of art.
There's no shortage of fun art in the Windy City. Whare are your favorite statues to show your guests from out of town?
#chicago #publicart #illinois #theloop #art #SummerBucketList

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_00bd9728d308080731f01fe720669fb5.blob

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
1424 followers
Loading

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

Another Dangerous Heatwave is Bearing Down on Portland This Week: Here's What You Need to Know

The third major heatwave of the summer promises to bring 100-plus degree days back to Portland. Extreme heat is expected to return to the Portland metro area again this week and local officials are gearing up to offer a new and improved heat response to residents who need help.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Providence Bridge Pedal Implements COVID Protocols to Make Event Safe

Organizers believe that safety measures will allow participants to have fun without getting sick. The Providence Bridge Pedal is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary this weekend. While some feared that Portland's annual celebration of biking and bridges would be put on hiatus again due to the pandemic, organizers say the event can go on safely. With a little help from the participants.Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Bai Mint Thai Kitchen Offers Delicious Thai Food for the Woodstock Neighborhood

In a city full of Asian food options, this longstanding southeast Portland restaurant is worth a visit. Thai food is exceedingly popular in Portland and there's no shortage of Thai restaurants to chose from. Thai food appeals to even the pickiest palate.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

The Myth That's It's "Easy" to Be Homeless in Portland is Just That: A Myth

Here's why being homeless in Portland is harder than most people know. The homelessness crisis in the Portland area gets worse every day and residents are increasingly alarmed by the behavior of people experiencing homelessness.Read full story
48 comments
Multnomah County, OR

As Federal Eviction Moratorium Expires, Multnomah County Renters Prepare for Displacement

Thousands of tenants are at risk of becoming homeless in a region that's already struggling to manage its homeless population. The federal eviction moratorium expired Saturday, and that means big trouble for many renters right here in Portland and Multnomah County.Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Where Do Homeless People Go When the City of Portland Sweeps Their Camp?

This week's dismantling of a camp by Laurelhurst Park makes some people wonder what happens next for both the neighborhood and the campers. The highly-publicized dismantling of a large homeless camp at Laurelhurst Park in southeast Portland this week shined a spotlight on the increasing challenges around homelessness in Portland.Read full story
27 comments
Portland, OR

Southeast Portland's Nudi Restaurant Offers the Best Hot Wings in Town -- and Some Awesome Noodles Too

Celebrate "National Chicken Wing Day" with the hottest hot wings in town. In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, I visited an old favorite: "Nudi Noodle Place". While there's no shortage of awesome hot wings in Portland, the wings at Nudi's stand out for both their freshness and their unique flavor.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Mt. Tabor's "York" Memorial Once Again Vandalized in What Appears to Be Another Racist Attack

The statue continues to draw the ire of a contingent of Portlanders who resent the memorial. Following the toppling of newspaper editor and anti-women's rights activist Henry Scott, a new memorial appeared atop Portland's Mt. Tabor. A bust entitled "York" aimed to commemorate an enslaved African American man known only as "York" who was instrumental in the success of the Lewis & Clark expedition.Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Portland City Council Cracks Down on Homeless Camps in Laurelhurst Park and Forest Park

City leaders take a stand against two areas they deem too dangerous to continue as campsites. Camping among the homeless population has become increasingly visible over the course of the pandemic. The combination of increased pandemic-related job losses, evictions, and reductions in social services have forced more desperate people onto the streets.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

New Portland Page Aims to Connect People with Free Items They Can Use

The "Buy Nothing" movement comes out of the pandemic to expand in Portland. Portland has a long and proud history of sharing. Look at social media sites like Next Door and on any given day, among the complaints about homelessness and porch pirates, you'll see a sweeter side of the city.Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

DeNicola's Traditional Italian Food Fills a Void in Portland Cuisine

The southeast Portland mainstay offers Italian comfort food that's truly authentic. Portland likes to consider itself a foodie paradise. There's no shortage of restaurants offering fusions and fancy modern takes on classic recipes. But sometimes, you just want comfort food. If you're longing for a good, traditional, authentic Italian meal, look no farther than DeNicola's in southeatst Portland.Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Are Mask Mandates Returning to Portland?

Mayor holds a reopening celebration for the city even as County health officials mull a return to pandemic restrictions. Portland leaders and health officials appeared to be at odds about the area's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that the city is "open" only days after Tri-County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines told reporters that Multnomah County is exploring a return to mask mandates.Read full story
39 comments
Portland, OR

Masks Are the Only Item of Clothing Required for Tonight's Full Moon Bike Ride

The "Buck Naked Full Moon Ride" hits the streets of Portland Friday night. Portland is known for being weird, and one of its most beloved traditions is mass participation in the annual "World Naked Bike Ride" where each year thousands of nude and almost nude cyclists pedal through the streets.Read full story
11 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Will Now Pay You to Get Vaccinated

County hopes that the cash will encourage Portlanders to finally get their shots. With the Delta variant whipping through communities like a wildfire, Multnomah County leaders are looking for ways to overcome vaccine hesitancy and ensure protection for vulnerable populations.Read full story
30 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Portland's Popular Library System on Track to Reopen This Summer

After over a year of closures and reduced services, all Multnomah County libraries are expected to be open by end of August. If there's one thing Portlanders can agree on, it's their love of the Multnomah County Library system. Residents support the library with a fervor normally reserved for sports teams or favorite foods, and when the pandemic hit, library closures hit hard.Read full story
Portland, OR

Heading to the Portland Airport? Here's What You Should Know.

There have been some big changes at the airport since your last pre-pandemic flight. Portland International Airport has long been rated one of the best airports in the country, but like the rest of us, it hasn't emerged unscathed from the pandemic.Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Float On Offers Portlanders a Respite From the Stress of Day-to-Day Life

Floating in sensory deprivation tanks is surprisingly relaxing. If you've never tried a sensory deprivation "float", you are missing out on a prime opportunity to provide relief to both your body and mind. Fortunately, Portland is home to Float On, one of the largest and best flotation therapy centers on the west coast.Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

3 Great Places to Take Your Portland Dog This Summer

You're not the only one who wants to enjoy a beautiful summer. Here's where to find some fun in the sun with your pooch. Even before the pandemic brought a flurry of dog adoptions, Portland was a top city for dog lovers. The Rose City has a great variety of amenities for you to enjoy with your canine companion, and with summer in full swing here in Portland, it's a great time to plan an activity that you and your dog can do together.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Midlothian's Original Hog Wild Lives Up to Its Promise of the Best Pork Chop in Chicago

On a recent trip to visit family, I had the pleasure of visiting the Original Hog Wild and I was glad for the stop. Located in the southwestern Chicago suburb of Midlothian, Illinois, Hog Wild has been serving up pork chops and barbecue since 1985 and attracting diners from all around the area.Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy