5 Weird and Wonderful Chicago Statues to Include on Your Next Walking Tour of the Loop

There's more to Chicago public art than the Bean and the Picasso.

As a Chicago native, there are several things I like to do every time I come back to the Windy City to visit: get real pizza, enjoy some theater, and walk around downtown. I might be biased, but I think that downtown Chicago, also known as "the Loop" is one of the greatest urban centers you can visit.

When people ask me what's cool to do downtown, I always suggest they do a tour of Chicago statues. The city has some of the most unusual public art installations in the world. In addition to the tourist favorites like the Bean, the Picasso, and the Lions in front of the Art Institute, be sure to add these more unique offerings to your summertime tour of Chicago:

"Miro's Chicago"

Originally called "The Sun, the Moon, and One Star", locals refer to this simply as "the Miro". Installed in 1981, this 39- foot statue by artist Joan Miro is a "stylized female form" made of steel, wire mesh, concrete, bronze, and ceramic tile.

Located in a plaza near 60 West Washington, the statue was intended to be a companion piece to the popular "Picasso" sculpture across the street in Daley Plaza.

The Chicago Public Art program describes it as:

Miró imbued this sculpture with the mystical presence of an earth deity, both cosmic and worldly. Shapes and forms found in this composition evoke celestial imagery and common objects. The bell-shaped base draws the viewer’s gaze downward, symbolizing Miró’s association of the female form with the earth. The sphere at center represents the moon while the shape of the face is derived from that of a ceramic hook. The fork projecting from the top of the head is symbolic of a star, with individual tines representing rays of light.

While the Picasso sculpture is more popular, "Miro's Chicago" is a fascinating representation of Miro's work.

"Monument with Standing Beast"

This fascinating abstract sculpture by Jean Dubuffet is located at the James R. Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph. The Thompson Center houses State of Illinois government offices but this Dubuffett offering is easily the most unusual. This 1984 sculpture is 29-feet tall and made of fiberglass.

It has four elements: an animal, a tree, a portal, and an architectural form.

It's unique in that visitors can walk through, under, and around the statute.

Dubuffet described the sculpture as a “drawing which extends…into space” and hoped it would resonate with the average person on the street. Monument with Standing Beast reflects Dubuffet’s career-long development of his own often brutal, urban style utilizing street language, graffiti, and caricature. As the artist said at the time of the opening:

Personally I believe very much in values of savagery; I mean: instinct, passion, mood, violence, madness.

"Man With Fish"

This 2001 painted bronze sculpture created by Stephan Balkenhol was a gift to Chicago's Sheed Aquarium. As the name suggests, this 16-foot tall sculpture shows a man with his arms around a giant fish. Technically a fountain, the fish is spraying water from its mouth and the reflecting pool around the statue shows images of sea life.

Atlas Obscura called this piece "one of the strangest statues in Chicago".

Sometimes the simplest art is the most interesting. Speaking of the artist, the Chicago Park District site notes:

His sculpture has largely portrayed ordinary men and women in everyday depictions, often with a surprising or light-hearted twist. Several of Balkenhol’s works feature human figures relating to an animal or several animals in an unexpected way.

Be sure to check this out on your statue tour, and stop into the Shedd Aquarium while you're there.

"The Flamingo"

Alexander Calder's Flamingo sculpture is a Chicago favorite. Unveiled in 1974 and located at 50 West Adams, the enormous orange sculpture is made of steel and weighs fifty tons.

Optima described the statue like this:

The Flamingo, however, is the antithesis of his mobile sculptures set apart by their dynamic motion — he referred to the goliath sculpture as a “stabile,” a freestanding abstract sculpture made in the style of a mobile but sitting rigid and stationary. It is this peculiar approach that gives The Flamingo an inevitable feeling of potential energy, instilling an almost alien vitality to the Federal Plaza where it lives.

"Agora"

Located near 337 E. Randolph, "Agora" is a series of 106 cast iron sculptures created by Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz. Unveiled in 2006, the display features headless torsos in various shapes, sizes, and levels of movements, arranged in groups.

The Chicago Park District notes that:

Abakanowicz was deeply affected by World War II and the forty-five years of Soviet domination that followed. Her writings explain that she has lived, “…in times which were extraordinary by their various forms of collective hate and collective adulation. Marches and parades worshipped leaders, great and good, who soon turned out to be mass murderers.” She also asserts, “I was obsessed by the image of the crowd…I suspected that under the human skull, instincts and emotions overpower the intellect without us being aware of it.”

Be sure to visit Grant Park to check out this hauntingly beautiful display of art.

There's no shortage of fun art in the Windy City. Whare are your favorite statues to show your guests from out of town?

