Toledo, OH

Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in NW Ohio (Greater Toledo)

Rooted in Ohio

Chilly nights and cool days lead to bonfires, orchard trips, and the quintessential fall icon– changing leaves – during fall in Northwest Ohio. And if you’re wondering “what is the best place to see NW Ohio fall colors?”, we’ve got a list of the top fall foliage destinations in northwest Ohio for you to explore!

Where to See Fall Leaves in NW Ohio?

There are plenty of places to admire the fall leaves in Ohio, debuting a kaleidoscope of color, as they change to various auburn, mustard, golden and russet hues.

What are the best ways to find out about fall colors in NW Ohio?

We’ve put together a guide sharing some of the best places to enjoy Ohio fall colors in the state’s northwest corner. Here are the best places to see NW Ohio fall color

Best Places to Enjoy Ohio Fall Colors in NW Ohio

Van Buren State Park – Findlay OH

Van Buren State Park lies just north of Findlay, Ohio, and is one of the best places to enjoy fall colors in Ohio. The park’s focal point is a 45-acre lake, which is surrounded by dense woodlands packed with hiking and biking trails, pleasant places to sit and picnic.

The park’s focal point is Lake Erie, which surrounds the park on three sides. Visitors can take advantage of the many recreational activities available at this beautiful location, such as fishing, boating, swimming, camping, picnicking, bird watching, horseback riding, golf, tennis, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, football, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, ice skating, tobogganing, archery, hunting, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0as8v4_0bVGKh8k00
photo via @laurakatydid

Maumee State Forest – Swanton OH

Maumee State Forest offers visitors scenic views of the surrounding countryside, along with opportunities to explore nature through wildlife observation, photography, and other outdoor recreation.

There are over 60 miles of hiking trails and 8 miles of horseback riding trails in the state forest, which is located in Swanton, OH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKMfT_0bVGKh8k00
photo via @thepainter_

Harrison Lake State Park – Fayette OH

Fayette, Ohio is home to Harrison Lake State Park. The park’s 142-acre lake is at its heart, and it serves a wonderful purpose by reflecting changing trees along its banks in its calm waters, making it one of the best places in Ohio to see fall colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7C0c_0bVGKh8k00
photo via @eileen_mikolajczyk

Maumee Bay State Park – Toledo OH

Located on the western edge of the Toledo Metro area is Maumee Bay State Park. In addition to its proximity to Lake Erie, the park has hundreds of acres of woodland and marshes providing a beautiful backdrop for some of Ohio’s best fall colors.

Visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, golfing, and other outdoor activities in the fall at the park.

In addition to staying at the resort-style Maumee Bay Lodge, there are also opportunities to rent or camp cottages. The resort offers affordable deals and specials all season long, which gives guests an opportunity to extend their fall color experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFkRa_0bVGKh8k00
photo via @rosslerphotography

NW Ohio Fall Color Drive

If you prefer to travel by car, there are numerous NW Ohio fall color road trip routes to maximize your fall leaf viewing opportunities.

Maumee River Fall Color Drive

An easy fall color drive in NW Ohio is following the Maumee River down State Route 65 (River Road) via Grand Rapids and Defiance. You could also make a stop at Mary Jane Thurston State Park in McClure, which runs beside Route 65 and the Maumee River to enjoy some of the best Ohio fall colors.

Fall Color Tour from Bowling Green to Catawba Island

Another fall color road trip in Northwest Ohio begins in Bowling Green and continues northeast through Woodville, where Pemberville Road becomes State Routes 105 and 163 in Woodville, and then 53 to the tip of Catawba Island.

More Places to Enjoy Fall Colors in NW Ohio

These are just a few of the best places to enjoy Ohio fall colors in the northwest corner of the state. Tell us, where is your favorite place to enjoy fall colors in NW Ohio?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_508a1eee5302d793714ac935a4d99584.blob

Helping people fall more in love with the great state of Ohio.

Columbus, OH
83 followers
Loading

More from Rooted in Ohio

Ohio State

🌻Where to Find the Best Ohio Sunflowers This Year [updated 2021]

In early August, fields across the state begin to blossom with majestic Ohio sunflowers. Sunflower fields in Ohio have increased in popularity in recent years, as more people seek to enjoy the great outdoors and capture photos with these towering plants that only arrive once per year.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Have you explored this Hidden Gem on I-70?

An hour-long drive from Columbus takes you to a place called Springfield. It’s close to Yellow Springs and makes a good home base for a fun, quirky Ohio weekend. With options for interesting dining, antique shopping, and outdoor exploration, you can get yourself a full Midwestern travel experience.Read full story
Ohio State

Grab a Scoop at One of These Top Western Ohio Ice Cream Shops this Summer

With its vast farmland and industrial prowess, it's no surprise that Ohioans can blend the best of both worlds by making some of the country's most delectable ice cream. While some individuals organize wine tours in California or seafood tours along the East Coast, Ohio is one of the few states in the country where you can go on an ice cream trip in its entirety.Read full story
Ohio State

Which eastern Ohio brewery is your favorite watering hole?

Today's beer aficionados prefer the refined taste of craft beers, and fortunately, there are plenty of craft breweries in Ohio to experience. In fact, eastern Ohio breweries are known as some of the best in the country.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Pitch Your Tent at One of These Ohio Campgrounds

Located in the heart of the Midwest and featuring a variety of incredible landscapes, Ohio is one of the best places in the country to go camping. Whether you are searching for rolling hills and mountain views or cascading waterfalls and fishing ponds, you will be able to find an Ohio campground that has everything you are looking for.Read full story
Ohio State

Where Are the Best Places to See Fall Leaves in NW Ohio?

Chilly nights and cool days lead to bonfires, orchard trips, and the quintessential fall icon-- changing leaves - during fall in Northwest Ohio. There are plenty of places to admire the fall colors in Ohio, debuting a kaleidoscope of color, as they change to various auburn, mustard, golden and russet hues.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio's Top Fall Color Destinations

As the days get shorter and the nights become cooler, everyone in Ohio knows that the best season of all is on the way. Fall is particularly beautiful in the Buckeye State, and people from across the Midwest come in to see the fall colors in Ohio. While the seasonal peak will change from year to year, you can count on Ohio fall foliage from mid-to-late October.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Hidden Gems to Discover in Ohio This Year

For the last several years, I’ve posted many things about Ohio travel. Being a Columbus Ohio native means I’m always looking for places in Ohio that are fun, interesting and of course, have a good view. I’m a sucker for a beautiful Birdseye view.Read full story
Ohio State

Our Hocking Hills Getaway at Cherry Ridge Retreat

Hocking Hills provides some of the best outdoor explorations that the state of Ohio has to offer. It has waterfalls, caves, trails overlooking the forest, and wildlife galore. We had a great time exploring Hocking Hills and making Cherry Ridge Retreat our jumping-off point to explore the region.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy