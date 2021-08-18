Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in NW Ohio (Greater Toledo)

Chilly nights and cool days lead to bonfires, orchard trips, and the quintessential fall icon– changing leaves – during fall in Northwest Ohio. And if you’re wondering “what is the best place to see NW Ohio fall colors?”, we’ve got a list of the top fall foliage destinations in northwest Ohio for you to explore!

Where to See Fall Leaves in NW Ohio?

There are plenty of places to admire the fall leaves in Ohio, debuting a kaleidoscope of color, as they change to various auburn, mustard, golden and russet hues.

What are the best ways to find out about fall colors in NW Ohio?

We’ve put together a guide sharing some of the best places to enjoy Ohio fall colors in the state’s northwest corner. Here are the best places to see NW Ohio fall color…

Best Places to Enjoy Ohio Fall Colors in NW Ohio

Van Buren State Park – Findlay OH

Van Buren State Park lies just north of Findlay, Ohio, and is one of the best places to enjoy fall colors in Ohio. The park’s focal point is a 45-acre lake, which is surrounded by dense woodlands packed with hiking and biking trails, pleasant places to sit and picnic.

The park's focal point is Lake Erie, which surrounds the park on three sides. Visitors can take advantage of the many recreational activities available at this beautiful location, such as fishing, boating, swimming, camping, picnicking, bird watching, horseback riding, golf, tennis, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, football, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, ice skating, tobogganing, archery, hunting, and more.

photo via @laurakatydid

Maumee State Forest – Swanton OH

Maumee State Forest offers visitors scenic views of the surrounding countryside, along with opportunities to explore nature through wildlife observation, photography, and other outdoor recreation.

There are over 60 miles of hiking trails and 8 miles of horseback riding trails in the state forest, which is located in Swanton, OH.

photo via @thepainter_

Harrison Lake State Park – Fayette OH

Fayette, Ohio is home to Harrison Lake State Park. The park’s 142-acre lake is at its heart, and it serves a wonderful purpose by reflecting changing trees along its banks in its calm waters, making it one of the best places in Ohio to see fall colors.

photo via @eileen_mikolajczyk

Maumee Bay State Park – Toledo OH

Located on the western edge of the Toledo Metro area is Maumee Bay State Park. In addition to its proximity to Lake Erie, the park has hundreds of acres of woodland and marshes providing a beautiful backdrop for some of Ohio’s best fall colors.

Visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, golfing, and other outdoor activities in the fall at the park.

In addition to staying at the resort-style Maumee Bay Lodge, there are also opportunities to rent or camp cottages. The resort offers affordable deals and specials all season long, which gives guests an opportunity to extend their fall color experience.

photo via @rosslerphotography

NW Ohio Fall Color Drive

If you prefer to travel by car, there are numerous NW Ohio fall color road trip routes to maximize your fall leaf viewing opportunities.

Maumee River Fall Color Drive

An easy fall color drive in NW Ohio is following the Maumee River down State Route 65 (River Road) via Grand Rapids and Defiance. You could also make a stop at Mary Jane Thurston State Park in McClure, which runs beside Route 65 and the Maumee River to enjoy some of the best Ohio fall colors.

Fall Color Tour from Bowling Green to Catawba Island

Another fall color road trip in Northwest Ohio begins in Bowling Green and continues northeast through Woodville, where Pemberville Road becomes State Routes 105 and 163 in Woodville, and then 53 to the tip of Catawba Island.

More Places to Enjoy Fall Colors in NW Ohio

These are just a few of the best places to enjoy Ohio fall colors in the northwest corner of the state. Tell us, where is your favorite place to enjoy fall colors in NW Ohio?

