Grab a Scoop at One of These Top Western Ohio Ice Cream Shops this Summer

With its vast farmland and industrial prowess, it's no surprise that Ohioans can blend the best of both worlds by making some of the country's most delectable ice cream. While some individuals organize wine tours in California or seafood tours along the East Coast, Ohio is one of the few states in the country where you can go on an ice cream trip in its entirety.

Whether you live just outside of Toledo or you will be heading down to Cincinnati for your summer vacation, you will find that every region of Ohio boasts authentic ice cream shops with handmade creations.

We’ve compiled a list of the best ice cream shops in western Ohio that you simply can’t ignore. 

Feast on a Frozen Delight in Southwest Ohio

Cincinnati may be located at the southern tip of Ohio, but this metropolitan area is one of the places that put the state on the ice cream map. Some of the best local brands of ice cream in the state originated in this city, and their flavors have spread throughout Ohio and into the bordering Midwestern states. 

For example, Graeter’s is a nationwide chain that began as a locally-owned ice cream parlor in 1870. For four generations, the Graeter family has continued the tradition of creating ice cream that is smooth, flavorful, and indulgent — the perfect frozen treat for the young and the young at heart to enjoy. Today, Graeter’s has neighborhood scoop shop locations in five different communities in Ohio, as well as in Illinois, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. While every flavor of ice cream is delicious at Graeter’s, some of its most famous flavors include Banana Chocolate Chip and Peach.

While Graeter’s may be the most well-known ice cream maker in Southwest Ohio, there are other local ice cream shops in the region that stand apart from the competition. Aglamesis Brothers in Cincinnati is another prominent ice cream shop in the community and has been serving up its scoops since 1908. In addition to its thick, creamy ice cream, this shop also specializes in authentic Italian ice in flavors such as champagne, lemon, pineapple, and peach. Keep in mind, this ice cream shop only creates its frozen concoctions with fresh, seasonal ingredients, so your favorite flavors will only be available for a limited time.

Visit Western Ohio for Unique Ice Cream Concoctions

In western Ohio, ice cream is so popular that the community of Dayton has designed its own ice cream trail in order to outline the best places to visit for a cone, a cup, or a specialty treat. 

Young’s Jersey Dairy is a dairy farm in Yellow Springs that has been serving up fresh dairy products from its Jersey cow milk for more than half a century. In addition to bottles of milk, this farm creates homemade ice cream that is beloved by locals and visitors alike. Every flavor that is served at Young’s has been handcrafted on the farm using a butterfat mix that creates a thick, rich ice cream. The farm has dozens of flavors available on any given day, such as Cherry Vanilla, Key Lime Crunch or S’mores. 

While many of the best ice cream shops in Ohio have been serving up scoops for a century, there are some newcomers that have made a splash on the scene. Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn, Ohio is one of the most recent additions to the ice cream trail, and it’s worth the stop. Jubie’s always has multiple flavors of ice cream and custard available, but it’s perhaps most famous for its Cookie Sammie. Patrons who order this treat can choose an ice cream flavor and have it sandwiched between two homemade cookies.

Dip Your Spoon Into These Delightful Treats in Northwest Ohio

Whether you have spent your day at the Toledo Zoo or you are taking a day trip to Findlay, you will find that Northwest Ohio boasts some of the best ice cream shops in Ohio. Homestead Ice Cream is a quaint ice cream parlor in Archbold, Ohio that is open seasonally each summer. In addition to being a classic ice cream shop, this brand also is a wholesale manufacturer that ships its ice cream across the state. The people who frequent Homestead are often in search of classic ice cream flavors that are done right. The most popular flavors at this shop include Vanilla, Butter Pecan, and Peanut Butter Cup.

In Findlay, the only ice cream shop that you need to put on your list is Dietsch Brothers. Established in 1937, this ice cream shop is known for its fine chocolates and ice cream cone options. This is the kind of neighborhood ice cream shop that feels nostalgic and timeless, and its most famous flavors include Toffee Caramel Crunch and Strawberry Cheesecake.

