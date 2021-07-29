I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream in Eastern Ohio

Rooted in Ohio

With its sprawling farmland and knack for industry, it comes as no surprise that Ohioans can combine the best of both worlds by creating some of the most delicious ice cream in the country. While some people take wine tours in California or create seafood tours along the East Coast, Ohio is one of the few places in the United States where you can embark on a full-fledged ice cream tour. 

Whether you live just outside of Cleveland or you will be heading down to the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains for your summer vacation, you will find that all of eastern Ohio boasts authentic ice cream shops with handmade creations.

We’ve compiled a list of the best ice cream shops in eastern Ohio that you simply can’t ignore. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJPfq_0bBhxTCi00
courtesy of Rooted in Ohio

Discover These Flavorful Scoops in Northeast Ohio

From the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame to the breathtaking Cuyahoga National Park, northeast Ohio is home to plenty of attractions that entice people to visit and explore the area. As a result, a plethora of locally-owned ice cream shops and regional chains have popped up in this region, and each one offers a unique take on the ice cream experience. 

Many people are driving through Sandusky in order to spend their day at Cedar Point, which is a local amusement park that is known as America’s Roller Coast. While this iconic attraction may be the reason for coming to Sandusky, no visit is complete without a stop at Toft Dairy. Having been an integral part of the community since 1900, Toft’s is the oldest dairy in Ohio. You will always find 50 flavors of ice cream on the menu, as well as dozens of toppings.

Another Northeast Ohio favorite is Sweet Moses, a soda fountain and treat shop located in Cleveland. This old-fashioned ice cream shop allows visitors to step back in time and enjoy a quintessential American experience — an ice cream cone at the soda shop counter. The shop features handmade ice cream that is crafted in small batches. There’s always a combination of classic flavors and seasonal concoctions available, so you will never run out of options.

Grab a Cone at a Local Ice Cream Shop in Southeast Ohio

Southeast Ohio is full of charming towns and picturesque rural views, making it the ideal place for local ice cream shops to pop up on the roadside. After a laid-back day of exploring or relaxing on the farmhouse porch, there is nothing better than a sweet treat. 

In Utica, locals and visitors alike know that the best place to get ice cream is at Velvet Ice Cream. This family-owned ice cream shop has been part of the community since 1914. For four generations, the Dagar family has been creating handcrafted ice cream that has a distinct velvety texture. The unique ice cream experience that this shop provides has earned quite the reputation, and people across the Midwest are now able to purchase a pint of Velvet Ice Cream from their local retailers. Those who are searching for the most authentic Velvet Ice Cream experience can visit the Utica location and try its eclectic flavors, such as Buckeye Brownie or Elephant Ear.

Another Southeast Ohio ice cream option is Michael’s, which is a family restaurant and ice cream parlor located in downtown Jackson, Ohio. Michael’s is known for its delicious ice cream specialty products, such as the Bubble — which is a scoop of French vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow sauce, hot fudge, and fresh-roasted peanuts. 

More Ice Cream Eastern Ohio

Where is your favorite place to enjoy ice cream in eastern Ohio?

