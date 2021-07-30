Which eastern Ohio brewery is your favorite watering hole?

Today's beer aficionados prefer the refined taste of craft beers, and fortunately, there are plenty of craft breweries in Ohio to experience. In fact, eastern Ohio breweries are known as some of the best in the country.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Whether you are visiting the state and looking to book an Ohio brewery tour or you are local resident who is looking for a frothy yet flavorful Ohio beer to enjoy, you will find that these are some of the best breweries in Ohio.

courtesy of Rooted in Ohio

Discover the Potential at these Top Ohio Breweries in the Southeast Region of the State

As you head toward the Appalachian Mountains, you will find that the southeast region of Ohio becomes more beautiful with each passing mile. In addition, you will discover that there are plenty of breweries to stop at and soak up those views while sipping on a brew.

Rockmill Brewery - Lancaster

Rockmill Brewery is a craft brewery in southeast Ohio that is located in a restored 18th-century horse farm. Rather than offering a wide variety of beer styles, this brewery discovered what it was best at and focused on that type of brew.

This brewery is the place to go for Belgian-style farmhouse ales, and its rustic yet welcoming setting makes it a favorite among locals and travelers alike.

Wooly Pig Farm Brewery - Fresno

For a German experience in the heart of Ohio, head to Wooly Pig Farm Brewery, which is run by a brewmaster who was trained in Bavaria and aims to provide all visitors with an authentic experience.

This brewery has a community-style tasting room in which neighbors, friends and complete strangers are invited to sip beer and have good conversation together. Some of the most famous beers at this brewery include the Berliner Weiss and the Weizenbock.

Jackie O's Pub & Brewery - Athens

Jackie O's in Athens is more than just another Ohio brewery. This brewpub turned restaurant, taproom, bakeshop, and more is a staple in the Athens community and frequent haunt of Ohio University students, staff, and alum.

Family owned and operated for over 15 years, Jackie O's brewery is committed to brewing quality beer and creating sustainable communities by partnering with Ohio farmers, artists, businesses, and community outreach organizations.

Hit Up the Best Northeast Ohio Craft Breweries

While there are breweries located throughout every region of the state, the northeast region reigns supreme when it comes to craft beer. Here are just a few of the best breweries in Ohio that call the Greater Cleveland area home...

Great Lakes Brewing Company - Cleveland

Some of the most famous breweries in Ohio originated in Cleveland, such as the Great Lakes Brewing Company. This brewery was established well before the craft beer scene took off in the late aughts, and it has been serving up artisan beers to Cleveland residents since 1988.

Its large brew pub is still situated in the heart of the city, and today visitors come not only to grab a pint but also to take a tour of its iconic facilities. Some of its most popular beers include the Edmund Fitzgerald Porter and the Commodore Perry IPA.

Noble Beast Brewing Company - Cleveland

If you are in Cleveland and searching for a microbrewery with a more down-to-earth appeal, then you may want to consider heading to Noble Beast Brewing Company. This is a small, family-owned brewery that has earned a big reputation in the city and throughout the state.

The beers at this brewery are brewed in small batches, and the taps are switched out regularly. This allows you to enjoy a unique experience every time you stop by this location. In addition to beer, don't forget to grab a meal at this brewery — its menu is limited but the selections that are available are all delicious.

Fat Head's Brewery - Middleburg Heights

One of the most award-winning Ohio breweries, Fat Head's craft beer bar and restaurant first opened in 1992, and has since spread to several locations across greater Cleveland. With five year-round Ohio beer options available as well as seasonal releases and limited releases (several available on draft only), there's something new to try every time you visit.

Samples, beer flights, and fresh-brewed pints of Ohio beer are available at the Tap House. Enjoy the freshest beer from their tanks to your pint glass by sitting right in the center of the facility. They offer a 16-tap draft system, as well as bar seating, picnic tables, and some very delicious food to go along with it.

Thirsty Dog Brewing - Akron

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company is an Ohio brewery located in Akron. They have a great selection of Ohio craft brews. Just 500 feet from the brewery, Thirsty Dog Taphouse provides pub fare and has 20 rotating taps of their Ohio beer.

Each of their beers is meticulously handcrafted in small batches with the highest quality ingredients. The sweetness and body of the beer come from high-quality malted barley. Hops from the United States and Europe are utilized to balance the malt sweetness and, on occasion, to give unique flavors and aromas to the beer.

The Brew Kettle - Cleveland

The Ohio craft beer community has been enjoying award winning beers from the Brew Kettle Brewery since 1995. Their name change from Ringneck Brewing Company to The Brew Kettle shows the craft credentials that are at the core of every beer produced by the company.

Even as their production has increased, The Brew Kettle has kept its dedication to quality beers with personality. Next time you explore Ohio, make sure to stop in at one of their various restaurant locations or look for them on the shelf of your local beer store.

Hoppin' Frog Brewery - Akron

Hoppin' Frog Brewery in Akron, Ohio, is one of the top 100 breweries in the world. Hoppin' Frog, a small company with a vast reach, has stayed true to its commitment to hands-on brewing even as its beers have moved throughout the country and around the world.

The Ohio-brewed beers are now available in 19 states across the United States and 15 nations across the world, and none of the Ohio brews have lost their unique Akron character.

More Craft Breweries in Ohio

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter where you are in Ohio – you are likely not far away from one of the best Ohio breweries. The craft breweries in Ohio prioritize their small-batch brews and they know how to pair their beers with the tastiest snacks and delicious meals.

From family-friendly places with something for everyone to exclusive breweries with an adults-only atmosphere, you will find that Ohio beer is some of the best beer in the country.

We know we didn't cover even a small fraction of the best breweries in eastern Ohio, so we'd love to hear about your favorite Ohio brewery in the comments below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.