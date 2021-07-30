Which Greater Columbus Brewery is YOUR Favorite?

Columbus, OH

Gone are the days when beer enthusiasts would just buy the cheapest case of beer at the local supermarket and bring it to a cookout with their pals. Craft beers are preferred by today's beer connoisseurs, and fortunately, Greater Columbus Ohio has a plethora of craft breweries to visit.

You will find that these are some of the top breweries in Ohio in the Greater Columbus area, whether you are visiting the state and looking to book an Ohio brewery tour or a local resident searching for a frothy yet flavorful Ohio beer to enjoy.

Capitalize on These Beer Drinking Opportunities in the Greater Columbus Area

Columbus is the Capital of Ohio, and it's also known as one of the best places in the state to get craft beer.

Columbus Brewing Company - Columbus

In fact, the aptly named Columbus Brewing Company has been serving up fresh brewed beer for more than 30 years — long before craft beers became a staple in many homes and bars throughout the country.

It wasn't until recently, however, that this brewery decided to move from simply a production brewery to a brewery with a taproom. Now, there's a taproom in downtown Columbus where people can come to sip their favorite beers.

This brewery brews a variety of craft beers, but it's most famous for its hop-filled IPAs.

Ill Mannered Brewing Company - Powell

While well-known breweries with large taprooms in the heart of the city are sure to provide you with the excitement that you crave, you also may want to experience a quieter, more intimate brewery outside of the city. Ill Mannered Brewing Company is a neighborhood brewery that is located in suburban Columbus in the city of Powell.

It is an unassuming brewery that offers great beers, a welcoming atmosphere and a charming patio where friends and family can gather for food, conversation and of course, a pint or two. Consider trying one of the seasonal selections, such as Ill Manna Shanda, a lemonade shandy that is particularly refreshing on warm summer days.

Land-Grant Brewing Company - East Franklinton

The brewing facility, located at 424 W. Town St in East Franklinton, is housed in a 12,000sqft historic building that originally manufactured elevators and track-systems for newspaper production facilities.

Land-Grant Brewing Company launched their taproom for the first time on October 18th, 2014. Ray Ray's Hogpit, with its award-winning barbeque, joined the taproom in 2017 and is open year-round from Thursday through Sunday.

Seventh Son Brewing - Columbus

Since April of 2013, Seventh Son Brewing has been creating great beers at the corner of 4th and 4th in Columbus' historic Italian Village. With its home-brewed beer, terrace, food trucks, and seasonal family activities, some say it's the best bar in Columbus.

More Craft Breweries Near Columbus Ohio

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter where you are in Ohio – you are likely not far away from one of the best Greater Columbus Ohio breweries. The craft breweries in Columbus Ohio prioritize their small-batch brews and they know how to pair their beers with the tastiest snacks and delicious meals.

From family-friendly places with something for everyone to exclusive breweries with an adults-only atmosphere, you will find that Ohio beer brewed in Greater Columbus is some of the best beer in the country.

We know we didn't cover even a small fraction of the best breweries in Greater Columbus Ohio, so we'd love to hear about your favorite Ohio brewery in the comments below!

