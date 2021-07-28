Rediscovering Melrose Avenue: Top Things to Do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mL2xK_0b9trBDL00
BP Miller / Unsplash

Melrose Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to shop, have lunch, and sip on cocktails while chatting it up with friends.

If you like shopping, food, and fancy cocktails like I do, then I suspect you just might like Melrose too.

If you've never spent much time on Melrose before, I encourage you to give it a try. Melrose is super trendy, but has such a fun vibe.

This guide to the top things to do on Melrose is intended to share a few of my own favorite spots on Melrose and hopefully help you discover something new along the way.

If you're also a fan of Melrose, let me know your recommendations for bars, vintage shops, and restaurants down in the comments below. I'm always interested in learning about new places to visit.

Vintage shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQub3_0b9trBDL00
Perry Merrity II / Unsplash

I've always loved shopping for vintage in Los Angeles, and Melrose is home to some of the best vintage shops in the city.

Here are the standouts.

  • Wasteland
  • American Vintage
  • Melrose Trading Post
  • Reformation Vintage

If you're not sure where to start, I recommend parking on the La Brea end of Melrose and just walking west along the south side of the street. You'll have no trouble finding all these shops as you make your way down and back.

You'll find the higher end clothing shops and boutiques on the western end of Melrose, so if you're looking for vintage you'll want to stay east of Laurel Ave.

Dining

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv74h_0b9trBDL00
Cody Chan / Unsplash

You'll find all sorts of great dining options up and down Melrose with restaurants serving cuisine from all over the world.

Here are a few of my favorite spots to dine on Melrose.

  • M Cafe: I love this spot for vegan and vegetarian options. They serve sandwiches, salads, and more.
  • Gracias Madre: They serve high quality vegan organic Mexican cuisine.
  • Spartina: They serve rustic Italian cuisine.
  • Sweet Lady Jane: They serve fantastic cakes and desserts.
  • Tatsu Ramen: Great spot for Japanese noodle soups.

If you don't see something you like here, don't fret. There are numerous dining options to choose from.

Cocktails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYrxI_0b9trBDL00
Proriat Hospitality

Melrose is just packed with trendy bars and restaurants, all perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine or a hand crafted cocktail.

Here are a few of my favorites to get you started:

  • Snake Pit: If you like a dark bar with rock n roll music, this is the place for you.
  • The Village Idiot: Gastropub serving American cuisine with unique hand crafted cocktails.
  • Pour Vous: A Parisian inspired cocktail lounge.
  • The Edmon: Art deco inspired cocktail lounge.

If none of these spots sounded intriguing don't worry, there's plenty more to choose from. Just walk down the street and you'll see what I mean. When you spot someplace interesting, just pop on in for a drink. If you're not impressed, head to the next one.

Tips for visiting Melrose

If you've never been to Melrose Avenue before here are a few things you should know before you visit:

  • It gets very busy on weekends. If you want to avoid crowds visit during the week.
  • Most stores close a little on the early side so Melrose is more of a day time destination if you plan to shop.
  • Watch out for parking. Make sure you read the signs before leaving your vehicle and set an alarm on your phone if you park at a meter.

I hope you've enjoyed this guide to the best things to do on Melrose Avenue and that I've inspired you to visit somewhere new.

If you liked this article please consider giving me a follow for more local travel and lifestyle content covering Los Angeles and southern California. As always, thanks for reading.

