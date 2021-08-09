America's Frontline Doctors Face Long Overdue Medical and Legal Censure

Robert Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qW4A_0bLtVKR500
Dr. Simone Gold and AFLDSMedika Life CC

The Federation of State Medical Boards has finally taken steps to address misinformation spread by medical professionals. This long-overdue step will allow for the sanctioning and censure of doctors who disseminate medical misinformation and sow doubt in the public’s mind.

In particular, organizations like America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), known for spreading their unscientific rhetoric attacking both treatments for Covid and questioning the efficacy of Covid vaccines. Their unproven ‘Covid treatments’, focusing on Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and other drugs have undoubtedly led to people dying from Covid.

That's all about to change as long overdue legislation is being rolled out across the medical industry. Legislation that is focused on holding medical professionals accountable for their views. It’s never been okay to offer advice that jeopardizes the lives of patients you've taken an oath to protect.

New legislation now means that medical boards can respond in a meaningful way to complaints, even stripping these questionable practitioners of their licenses to practice. It’s long overdue and the industry as a whole will welcome the steps taken to protect the public against misinformation.

The process however relies on the public being made aware of their rights and their recourse to filing complaints against practitioners who do not honor medicine’s primary directive. 

primum non nocere — first do no harm

Equally important to this process is making the public aware of scientific evidence-based medical opinion that is both trustworthy and easily accessed. Part of this process involves educating patients against potential risks and AFLDS poses a potentially life-threatening risk to the patients it claims to help.

To be clear, there are no approved “treatments’ for Covid aside from the vaccines which massively reduce the risk of developing life-threatening Covid. To place your trust in any ‘treatment regimes’ is to place your life at risk.

Who is AFLDS?

Essentially set up by a group of doctors, including Dr Stella Immanuelle and Simone Gold, who can only be described as quacks, the group rose to prominence in mid-2020, feeding off the fear of the Covid pandemic to “sell” their Covid treatments to trusting and unsuspecting members of the public.

Their founder, Dr. Simone Gold, who is currently under investigation for her role in the January 6 insurrection in the Capitol, where she was captured on film, is outspoken and controversial. She frequents popular conspiracy channels and has been instrumental in spreading false and misleading information about Covid vaccines.

To understand why this group of medical professionals would want to create distrust in the public mind, you need to understand how they profit from the disinformation they spread. AFLDS is nothing more than a glorified multi-channel direct selling scheme. The fact that their patients’ lives may be forfeit has not given them pause.

Patients are offered an online consultation for $90 and can then request prescriptions, for amongst others, Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and whatever other concoction of vitamins and drugs are available. These prescriptions are then filled by online pharmacies like Ravkoo, which partners with AFLDS to enable this ‘pill mill’.

Aside from the dangers posed to patients who follow AFLDS’s ‘Covid treatment regime’, AFLDS’ sales practices simply enable the irresponsible and unjustified prescription of many drugs that lead to addiction and pharmaceutical abuse.

AFLDS’ marketing campaign appeals to the conservative right-wing elements who have bought into the conspiracy theories surround both covid and the vaccines. It is the same group of unvaccinated people now stricken with the Delta variant, who currently occupy over 95% of the bed space in hospitals. 

AFLDS has been selling them snake oil rather than vaccines. Many of these patients will die as a result.

Medika Life receives daily feedback from patients bout the articles we’ve run on this group, many confirming the illegitimacy of AFLDS. The comment below is taken from a recent article we published highlighting AFLDS’ practices.

Quacks! I booked & paid for a doctor consultation on 08/03/2021. THEY NEVER CALLED ME, billed me $90.00 & have not returned my multiple emails to them. THEY ARE A SCAM!

Aside from the financial losses suffered by many of their patients, the health risk they pose to the general public is where the real concern lies. The welcome change in legislation will now ensure AFLDS’ future is short-lived and that participating professionals are sanctioned to the full extent of the law.

If you need to report a medical professional in your area, you need to contact the particular State licensing authority where the doctor involved practices. The link below will provide you with contact details for your particular state and you can also check the current status of the doctor you are reporting.

Most medical boards post validated complaints publically to allow other patients to respond. Boards will also make note of doctors under investigation. You can use the following link to check a doctor's credentials and ensure you are reporting them to the correct medical board.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3cf0877aa5e53ee82acf20970bf9c0b1.blob

A founder of Medika Life, We are driven to providing actionable and accurate health information for patients and professionals. We pride ourselves on highlighting patient needs and issues that directly impact access to care. I travel frequently and divide my time between Asia, England, and the US. Health fanatic, tech addict, and occasional surfer.

Dallas, TX
1224 followers
Loading

More from Robert Turner

San Antonio County Judge Dismantles Governor Abbott's Mask Mandate, at Least Temporarily

It was just a question of time before legal challenges would be mounted against the one single Texas policy that has contributed more than any other to the spread of the Delta variant in Texas. A policy, that, if left unchallenged, could potentially cripple the Texas education and healthcare system.Read full story
8 comments

Texas Mom Delivers by CS Preterm and is Immediately Intubated for Delta Variant

Rather than institute a mask mandate to slow the spread of the Delta variant in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has once again doubled down on his official policy. No mask in public places and schools are not allowed to mandate the wearing of masks.Read full story
16 comments

Now Texas Parents are Not Allowed to Know if Their Child's Classmates Have Covid

It's the latest decision in a string of highly debatable decisions in Texas relating to Covid. Your child’s school can no longer tell you if a pupil in your child’s class is Covid positive. They’ll warn you about head lice, but the presence of a life-threatening disease can not be discussed with parents.Read full story

Texas GOP Official Dies from Covid Days after Mocking the Virus on Social Media

Dickinson City Council member and State Republican Executive Committee member H. Scott Apley, 45, died of Covid related complications at a local hospital around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 4th of August, a few days after posting messages on social media, in which he mocked the Covid virus.Read full story
24 comments

Border Battle Lines in Texas. Biden Blocks Gov. Gregg Abbott's Efforts to Apprehend Migrants

Under an Executive Order issued last week by Greg Abbott, Texas’ Department of Public Safety had been directed to stop vehicles that, under “reasonable suspicion,” appeared to be carrying migrants who had been released from custody after illegally crossing the Texas border.Read full story
4 comments

Texas AG, Ken Paxton Does a U-turn on Covid as the Federal Government Sues Texas

It's not an unusual position for the current Texas Attorney General to find himself in. Facing disbarment for his December 2020 petition to the U.S. Supreme Court - described as frivolous and unethical - arguing that President Biden's victory should be set aside, Paxton has backed away from Trump's fraud claims in an attempt to rescue his legal career. He's just done the same with Covid.Read full story
28 comments
Texas State

LULAC Calls Out Texas Gov. Abbott, Slamming Him for State Troopers Released on Migrants

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the nation’s largest and oldest Latino Civil Rights organization says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent order to state troopers is blatant and illegal racial profiling. In a press statement issued today, they have called out the Governor.Read full story
29 comments

Jake Ellzey Defeats Trump Endorsed Candidate In Texas Runoff. Is it the End of the Midas Touch?

Jake Ellzey, who won more than 53% of the vote, defeated fellow Republican Susan Wright in a special runoff in Texas’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday night. It comes as a harsh blow to both Wright and former President Trump, who had backed Wright in the race.Read full story
Texas State

Selling Texas. How China Is Taking Over Texas, One Farm at a Time

Sun Guangxin, the founder of the Guanghui Energy CompanyAP Image Library. It's highly debatable whether you should sell off prime farming land in Texas to foreign-owned businesses. When that ground is situated near one of your military bases and the buyer is a retired billionaire Chinese general, eyebrows should definitely be raised. When the deal gets rubber-stamped by the Federal government, you’ll be excused if your draw just dropped.Read full story
1 comments

Texas Republican Steve Toth Publically Confirms Bias in his Voter Confidence Act

In an object lesson in futility and wasting taxpayer dollars, Texas House Member, GOP Steve Toth has proposed a bill that suggests voter fraud occurred in Texas during the 2020 elections. More notable than his unproven allegation is his claim that the alleged voter fraud only occurred in certain areas in Texas.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Deadly Superbug Candida Auris Hits Two Dallas Hospitals. Officials Won't Name Hospitals

If you're young and healthy then you've nothing to be concerned about. If you're older, immunocompromised, or suffering from other serious diseases that require hospitalization, then contracting this drug-resistant fungus could kill you.Read full story
3 comments

It's True. Covid Vaccines Don't Prevent us Catching Covid. That is Not What They Are Designed to Do.

There is an unfortunate video circulating on the internet of President Joe Biden making a statement about the Covid vaccines during a recent Town Hall appearance. In the video, he’s heard to say that the Covid vaccines will prevent you from getting covid.Read full story
1 comments

Operation Lone Star. Gov Greg Abbott's New Solution for "Trespassing" Illegal Immigrants

In a statement issued a few hours ago on Twitter, the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott announced a new solution to the growing issues of immigrants crossing into Texas from the south. In the tweet, Abbott announced the following.Read full story
299 comments
Texas State

Prepare for the Texodus. Is a Mass Population Exodus on the Cards for Texas?

“Texodus — the reversal of mass migration to the state of Texas, driven by socio-economic and political factors”. Texas has seen a massive influx of new residents in the last few years. More so than ever before in the State’s history. Texas, however, isn't Kansas, and the Cowardly Lion may very well be on the point of fleeing the Lone Star state for safe harbor elsewhere.Read full story
385 comments

Grift, God, and Texas. The Recipe for Success for Evangelical Fortune Seekers?

They always say figures don't lie, and if that's the truth, then stats on the most successful (read wealthy) evangelical preachers have an interesting tale to tell and it centers around Texas.Read full story
47 comments
Texas State

Is Covid Really Surging Again in Texas? This is What the Latest Figures Show

Governor Greg Abbott, Covid's previous wave in TexasAP. If you spend much time watching the news you're no doubt aware that Republican news channels and social media feeds are quoting Texas as a glowing example of the safety of not wearing masks to combat the spread of Covid-19. They also promote vaccine hesitancy.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Monkeypox is Back and It's Shown up in Dallas, Texas. How Contagious is the Disease?

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Texas Dept of State Health Services have just confirmed a case of human monkeypox in a U.S. resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the U.S. The patient is currently hospitalized in Dallas and the CDC is contacting airline passengers from 2 flights connected to the patient’s return.Read full story
28 comments

Five of the Munn Family, in Borger, Texas, are Latest Arrested for Capitol Riots

Thomas and Dawn Munn, of Borger, Texas, and three of their children, Kristi, Joshua and Kayli have been arrested for their involvement in the January 6, Capitol riots. It's the largest ‘family group’ to be arrested to date for the attack on the Capitol.Read full story
4 comments

Houston's Coastline and the Moon are Set to Collide in 2035, NASA Warns

A “dramatic” surge in high tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid change will start in the mid-2030s when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis. This was the finding from a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy