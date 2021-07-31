Texas AG, Ken Paxton Does a U-turn on Covid as the Federal Government Sues Texas

Robert Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ko5k_0bDcWhZc00
Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney GeneralSAH

It's not an unusual position for the current Texas Attorney General to find himself in. Facing disbarment for his December 2020 petition to the U.S. Supreme Court - described as frivolous and unethical - arguing that President Biden's victory should be set aside, Paxton has backed away from Trump's fraud claims in an attempt to rescue his legal career. He's just done the same with Covid.

It’s called convenience politics, suddenly paying attention to something or highlighting it, when you have otherwise chosen to ignore it. In the case of both Ken Paxton and Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, they made a conscious decision months ago to downplay the risks posed by a pandemic that has not yet run its course.

That was, up until the point that Covid offered a use they had not previously considered. How better, to prey on the fear of those concerned about the disease and migration issues, than to associate Covid’s spread with the influx of migrants crossing Texas’ southern border. A creative way to politically weaponize the pandemic for a new purpose.

The political maneuvering that followed to realign earlier policies on Covid has been nothing short of breathtaking. In a question of a few weeks, illegal migrants have now been painted as threatening the very health and soul of all Texas as they continue to spread Covid across the state. Hispanics are being targeted and they can be detained on sight.

This is of course nothing more than creative politics on behalf of both Abbott and Paxton. 

There is no documented evidence to support their theory that immigrants are exposing Texas to another wave of Covid. Also, based on the last six months worth of rhetoric from both politicians, they're now crying wolf about a pandemic they claimed wasn't a big deal. It's the political U-Turn of the decade and this is why.

Mobilizing Texas against illegal migrants

In the last few hours, Joe Biden and the Federal government have served notice on Texas. In particular, they are seeking to stop Greg Abbott’s policy of detaining immigrants crossing the Texas border. The pretense for arresting and incarcerating the immigrants is trespassing, property damage and yes, you guessed it, Covid.

Ken Paxton has just issued a very strong statement in response to the Federal government's suit. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzLQS_0bDcWhZc00
Statement from Texas AG, Ken PaxtonTwitter

The Feds case just so happens in this instance to be about immigration, but the Federal government has a long list of potential actions it is considering as Texas under the guiding hand of Governor Abbott has continued to flaunt Federal guidelines and challenge legal frameworks that govern America. His message is a clear one, echoed by Paxton in the message above.

Texas will do pretty much as Texas pleases and no one, particularly a Democratic-led government, is going to dictate terms to Texas.

Abortion, voting rights, education, race law, and other discriminatory policies put in place in recent months in Texas have offered Americans a glimpse of what the US may have looked like, had Democrats not won the last election. Governor Abbott also took to Twitter to express his opinion on the federal suit.

It is perhaps at this point, the only play the Republican-led Texas House has at its disposal. The rest of America might even have considered it a legitimate play, but for a state that has mandated that no masks should be worn as Covid does not pose a grave risk, to suddenly want to arrest thousands who "may be infected" just doesn't wash. No matter how you spin it.

Here is where the Governors focus should be right now. It's a real and growing crisis across Texas that will cost more Texans their lives. and has absolutely nothing to do with migrants. It's a pandemic that never ended, and Texas is headed for trouble.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3cf0877aa5e53ee82acf20970bf9c0b1.blob

A founder of Medika Life, We are driven to providing actionable and accurate health information for patients and professionals. We pride ourselves on highlighting patient needs and issues that directly impact access to care. I travel frequently and divide my time between Asia, England, and the US. Health fanatic, tech addict, and occasional surfer.

Dallas, TX
1209 followers
Loading

More from Robert Turner

Texas State

Border Battle Lines in Texas. Biden Blocks Gov. Gregg Abbott's Efforts to Apprehend Migrants

Under an Executive Order issued last week by Greg Abbott, Texas’ Department of Public Safety had been directed to stop vehicles that, under “reasonable suspicion,” appeared to be carrying migrants who had been released from custody after illegally crossing the Texas border.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

LULAC Calls Out Texas Gov. Abbott, Slamming Him for State Troopers Released on Migrants

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the nation’s largest and oldest Latino Civil Rights organization says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent order to state troopers is blatant and illegal racial profiling. In a press statement issued today, they have called out the Governor.Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

Jake Ellzey Defeats Trump Endorsed Candidate In Texas Runoff. Is it the End of the Midas Touch?

Jake Ellzey, who won more than 53% of the vote, defeated fellow Republican Susan Wright in a special runoff in Texas’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday night. It comes as a harsh blow to both Wright and former President Trump, who had backed Wright in the race.Read full story
Texas State

Selling Texas. How China Is Taking Over Texas, One Farm at a Time

Sun Guangxin, the founder of the Guanghui Energy CompanyAP Image Library. It's highly debatable whether you should sell off prime farming land in Texas to foreign-owned businesses. When that ground is situated near one of your military bases and the buyer is a retired billionaire Chinese general, eyebrows should definitely be raised. When the deal gets rubber-stamped by the Federal government, you’ll be excused if your draw just dropped.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Republican Steve Toth Publically Confirms Bias in his Voter Confidence Act

In an object lesson in futility and wasting taxpayer dollars, Texas House Member, GOP Steve Toth has proposed a bill that suggests voter fraud occurred in Texas during the 2020 elections. More notable than his unproven allegation is his claim that the alleged voter fraud only occurred in certain areas in Texas.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Deadly Superbug Candida Auris Hits Two Dallas Hospitals. Officials Won't Name Hospitals

If you're young and healthy then you've nothing to be concerned about. If you're older, immunocompromised, or suffering from other serious diseases that require hospitalization, then contracting this drug-resistant fungus could kill you.Read full story
3 comments

It's True. Covid Vaccines Don't Prevent us Catching Covid. That is Not What They Are Designed to Do.

There is an unfortunate video circulating on the internet of President Joe Biden making a statement about the Covid vaccines during a recent Town Hall appearance. In the video, he’s heard to say that the Covid vaccines will prevent you from getting covid.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Operation Lone Star. Gov Greg Abbott's New Solution for "Trespassing" Illegal Immigrants

In a statement issued a few hours ago on Twitter, the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott announced a new solution to the growing issues of immigrants crossing into Texas from the south. In the tweet, Abbott announced the following.Read full story
302 comments
Texas State

Prepare for the Texodus. Is a Mass Population Exodus on the Cards for Texas?

“Texodus — the reversal of mass migration to the state of Texas, driven by socio-economic and political factors”. Texas has seen a massive influx of new residents in the last few years. More so than ever before in the State’s history. Texas, however, isn't Kansas, and the Cowardly Lion may very well be on the point of fleeing the Lone Star state for safe harbor elsewhere.Read full story
385 comments
Texas State

Grift, God, and Texas. The Recipe for Success for Evangelical Fortune Seekers?

They always say figures don't lie, and if that's the truth, then stats on the most successful (read wealthy) evangelical preachers have an interesting tale to tell and it centers around Texas.Read full story
47 comments
Texas State

Is Covid Really Surging Again in Texas? This is What the Latest Figures Show

Governor Greg Abbott, Covid's previous wave in TexasAP. If you spend much time watching the news you're no doubt aware that Republican news channels and social media feeds are quoting Texas as a glowing example of the safety of not wearing masks to combat the spread of Covid-19. They also promote vaccine hesitancy.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Monkeypox is Back and It's Shown up in Dallas, Texas. How Contagious is the Disease?

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Texas Dept of State Health Services have just confirmed a case of human monkeypox in a U.S. resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the U.S. The patient is currently hospitalized in Dallas and the CDC is contacting airline passengers from 2 flights connected to the patient’s return.Read full story
28 comments
Borger, TX

Five of the Munn Family, in Borger, Texas, are Latest Arrested for Capitol Riots

Thomas and Dawn Munn, of Borger, Texas, and three of their children, Kristi, Joshua and Kayli have been arrested for their involvement in the January 6, Capitol riots. It's the largest ‘family group’ to be arrested to date for the attack on the Capitol.Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's Coastline and the Moon are Set to Collide in 2035, NASA Warns

A “dramatic” surge in high tide floods is just over a decade away in the US, according to NASA. The rapid change will start in the mid-2030s when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis. This was the finding from a new study led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Closes the Barn Door, But the Horses Have Bolted

In a move that would probably have been of some use had they executed it last week, Texas GOP members have instituted a lockdown in the House. Members cannot leave the House chamber without the consent of the Speaker. It’s too little, too late, as the empty chairs in the House chamber attest.Read full story
301 comments
Texas State

Texas Woman Linda Guillory Wins Two World Records and Goes Viral for the Wrong Reason

Meet Linda Guillory of Richardson, Texas. She began collecting handheld LCD and playable gaming systems when she was eight years old and has just been awarded two Guinness Book World Records. What's unusual is that Ms. Guillory is an African American, and a woman, two groups not historically associated with old-school gaming.Read full story
Texas State

Pregnant Women in Texas Will Soon Be Fair Game for Abortion Bounty Hunters

Poorly conceived policies often have serious ramifications and Texas may be on the verge of rolling out the worst one ever, backed by even more draconian measures to enforce it that wouldn't seem out of place in the East Germany of the 1960s. The results could be devastating for both local communities and women’s rights.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Sets His Sights on Social Media, Ignoring Constitutional Law

Social media companies are censoring right-wing Republican-held opinions in favor of Democratic ideology. This popular narrative resonates with Republicans across the country and Texas is no exception. In response to this firmly held belief, Republicans in Texas are addressing the perceived problem with a bill.Read full story
Texas State

Has Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Crossed a Line with Hervis Rogers?

Before the month is over, pretty much every American will know the name, Hervis Rogers. An African American residing in Harris County in Texas, Rogers was on the last stretch of 16-years probation when he voted in a primary election in Harris County in March of 2020.Read full story
480 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy