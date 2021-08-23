California State Bar developing paraprofessional program, non-attorney license

Robert J Hansen

Paraprofessionals, like Legal Document Assistants (LDAs), would provide legal services offered by attorneys. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7RQg_0bZ2ZBeA00
LDA and owner of Prepared Legal Corporation, Angela Grijalva (top) and the State Bar of California moto (below).Robert J Hansen

The State Bar is developing a paraprofessional non-attorney license in the interest of access to justice. 

Cost concerns lead many Californians to deal with legal issues independently rather than seek legal help from an attorney.

Fifty-five percent of Californians experience at least one civil legal problem in their household each year, and Californians received no or inadequate legal help for 85 percent of these problems, according to a study recently published by the California State Bar.

Legal Document Assistants (LDAs), are non-attorney professionals who have offered self-help legal services to the public without supervision of an attorney for over 20 years without issue, yet interests are working against expanding this profession and moved to creation of a new paraprofessional license. 

LDAs are bonded and registered, legal professionals dedicated to serving the public seeking self-help support. Despite initial concerns of non-attorney providing legal services, the LDA profession has successfully bridged the gap of access to justice.

Where some attorneys see LDAs as competitors, others recognize that opportunity to deliver affordable unbundled legal services with LDAs as professional partners, according to Angela Grijalva, LDA and CEO of Prepared Legal Corporation.

Prepared Legal Corporation is a full-service document preparation boutique providing self-help services supporting the California State Bar’s efforts with reservations.

LDAs would be the natural evolution of the non-attorney profession in California and could find support among lawmakers on some of the more controversial provisions of the Bar’s proposal according to Grijalva.

“The biggest concern is the conflict of having the Paraprofessional licensed under the State Bar,” Grijalva said.

At a California Paraprofessional Program Working Group meeting in July, Paula Hannaford-Agor, principal court research consultant with the National Center of State Courts, addressed Grijalva’s concern in her evaluation of other non-attorney programs in other states amongst others.     

The proposed guidelines, as they stand, are very disjointed. For example, Paraprofessionals cannot terminate spousal support via settlement even when both parties agree on a long-term marriage where LDAs can, according to Grijalva.

“Why should consumers have to hire an attorney to terminate spousal support when you don’t want or need it?” Grijalva said.

This is an example of how attorneys have monopolized the legal system, according to Grijalva.

Attorney’s argue that subjects like termination long-term support should remain under the ospice of an attorney to ensure in the interest of consumer protection. 

Assemblymember Mark Stone. D-Scotts Valley, Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, told the Daily Journal he is keeping a close eye on the developments on a proposal that would allow non-lawyers to practice some areas of the law.

“I’m going to be watching very closely how we deal with that question of accountability and enforcement,” Stone said. 

Paraprofessionals could fill a function in providing some legal services according to Stone.

“This has been a challenge that we’ve had at the bar over the years and their obligation to protect the public,” Stone said.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 19

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_053bcf90db739dc9290d52c27f74e108.blob

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
2063 followers
Loading

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Nationwide fight for voting rights will “March On” this Saturday in Sacramento

The California March On for Voting Rights joins over 100 organizations and several major cities as marchers will go from Crocker Park to the steps of the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento this Saturday.Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Driving is a right, not a privilege

Sketch of Dred Scott (above) and The American Center for Mobility (below).Image by Robert J Hansen. Nothing symbolizes and embodies American freedom like the automobile and though driving is not a Constitutionally protected right, unimpeded mobility is.Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Medicare patient undergoes three surgeries, requires fourth for nerve entrapment

A couple years ago, Ken Pettingill had slight testicular and abdominal pressure which was misdiagnosed as a hernia and after three surgeries through Dignity Health, he is waiting to be scheduled for a fourth through UC Davis.Read full story
3 comments
California State

California Department of Housing and Community Development failed to get funding homeless population

Seal of CA State Auditor and California Department of Housing and Community DevelopmentPublic Domain. The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) did not provide proper access to federal funding for homeless communities according to a report by the State Auditor.Read full story
28 comments
Antelope, CA

Antelope man allegedly stabs woman with syringe injecting her with paralyzing substance, no arrests made

Renee Kuykendall shows where she was stabbed (above) and the neighbor who allegedly assaulted Renee on Sunday, August, 22, 2021.Courtesy Facebook. An Antelope woman was stabbed and injected with an unknown substance that rendered her paralyzed by her neighbor who lives across the street on Saturday night.Read full story
38 comments
California State

California politics expert says close recall election could hurt Democrats in midterm election

Democrats’ enthusiasm for recall growing according to candidate for County Supervisor. Voters opposing the recall efforts on gather on an overpass about Interstate 80 on Friday, August 20, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
86 comments
Tahoe City, CA

Manual Aguilar Soto has grown up in Tahoe City most of life now faces deportation for low level crimes, denied bail

Placer District Attorney claims he is danger to public. Manual “Manny” Aguilar Soto in went to North Tahoe high school nearly 20 years ago.Courtesy Facebook. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is convinced Manuel “Manny” Agulair Soto is a danger to the community and is trying to convict him of charges that would get him deported to a country where he has never lived.Read full story
50 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County gives homeless advocate the run around with services for unhoused wheelchair user

Sacramento County Department of Human AssistancePublic Domain. After two months of efforts by advocates, Sacramento County cannot provide health or housing services to Bob DeShields, an unhoused man who uses a wheelchair, because his medical needs are “too high.”Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Jake Mossawir steps down as CEO of St. HOPE, redevelopment expert Cassandra Jennings takes over

Gentrification and revitalization of Oak Park: business, politics and people. Education Complex was secured by St. HOPE Development Company in 2016 and major renovations were completed inside and out.Courtesy of St. HOPE.Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Watchmen security used to support Sacramento County Sheriff’s department

Owner of the Watchmen security team Chris Evans speaking at a Sacramento County BOS meeting in July.Robert J Hansen. The owner of the Watchmen security company said his company eliminated three of four homeless encampments in the Antelope area at a Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting in July.Read full story

Former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged three former Netflix software engineers and two close associates who generated over $3 million in total profits with insider trading charges by trading on confidential information about Netflix's subscriber growth according to a press releas.Read full story
1 comments
California State

California mental health hotline bill, justice for Miles Hall waiting to be set in the Senate

Miles Hall (left) and Taun Hall (right)Courtesy Twitter and Emma Cypressi. A bill implementing the national 988 crisis hotline system in California which would allow people experiencing a mental health crisis to receive life-saving care is currently waiting to be set in the State Senate.Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

The Element apartments won't renew lease of young Sacramento mother, connected through Wind Youth Services

The Element student living apartments in Sacramento California.Public Domain. Jazmin Bowen signed a lease with The Element Student Living from last August to July 2021 but was not allowed to renew her lease and has nowhere for her and her eight week old son to go.Read full story
68 comments
Sacramento, CA

Wrongfully incarcerated for nearly 30 years, public defender picks up case

Ricky Godfrey in California State Prison Solano waiting to hear from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.Courtesy of Anesia and Ricky Godfrey. The Contra Costa public defenders office has picked up a case of Rickey Godfrey in July who has been in prison for nearly 30 years on a wrongfull conviction.Read full story
63 comments
Sacramento, CA

Peaceful protesters visit firefighter’s home for assaulting Black 16-year-old

Some neighbors support protesters while others support firefighter. Family and friends peacefully protesting at the home of a Sac City firefighter on Thursday, August 12, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
25 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Family estate falls in the hands of private trust, not given chance to prevent default heirs say

Notice by Home By Real Estate next to eviction notice (top) Barbara Hester retrieves possessions from the home her father left her.Robert J Hansen. Barbara Hester and her siblings inherited their father’s home after he died in May 2017 yet the home is currently owned by US Bank Trust National Association according to court documents.Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento firefighter allegedly assaulted Black 16 year old family says

A 16 year-old Black teenager was assaulted by a Carmichael man on Sunday according to the teenager’s stepmother. The teenager, who's name is not being disclosed, was upset about his grandmother who passed away a couple weeks before, went for a walk and sat down on the sidewalk in front of Felipe Hernandez’s home.Read full story
177 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost joins anti-vaccine protesters at Kaiser

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost speaking to Fox 40 at an anti-vaccine protest at Kaiser Permanente on Monday, August 9, 2021.Image by Robert J Hansen via Fox 40. Sacramento County District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost stood in solidarity with protesters at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville on Monday, August 9.Read full story
96 comments
Sacramento, CA

Stevante Clark’s actionable items for the new civil rights movement

Stephon Clark Preparatory Middle School to open fall 2022. Stevante Clark at Stephon’s House which he has been remodeling so it can reopen this fall on Thursday, August 5, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 19

Community Policy