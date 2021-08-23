California State Bar developing paraprofessional program, non-attorney license

Paraprofessionals, like Legal Document Assistants (LDAs), would provide legal services offered by attorneys.

LDA and owner of Prepared Legal Corporation, Angela Grijalva (top) and the State Bar of California moto (below). Robert J Hansen

The State Bar is developing a paraprofessional non-attorney license in the interest of access to justice.

Cost concerns lead many Californians to deal with legal issues independently rather than seek legal help from an attorney.

Fifty-five percent of Californians experience at least one civil legal problem in their household each year, and Californians received no or inadequate legal help for 85 percent of these problems, according to a study recently published by the California State Bar.

Legal Document Assistants (LDAs), are non-attorney professionals who have offered self-help legal services to the public without supervision of an attorney for over 20 years without issue, yet interests are working against expanding this profession and moved to creation of a new paraprofessional license.

LDAs are bonded and registered, legal professionals dedicated to serving the public seeking self-help support. Despite initial concerns of non-attorney providing legal services, the LDA profession has successfully bridged the gap of access to justice.

Where some attorneys see LDAs as competitors, others recognize that opportunity to deliver affordable unbundled legal services with LDAs as professional partners, according to Angela Grijalva, LDA and CEO of Prepared Legal Corporation .

Prepared Legal Corporation is a full-service document preparation boutique providing self-help services supporting the California State Bar’s efforts with reservations.

LDAs would be the natural evolution of the non-attorney profession in California and could find support among lawmakers on some of the more controversial provisions of the Bar’s proposal according to Grijalva.

“The biggest concern is the conflict of having the Paraprofessional licensed under the State Bar,” Grijalva said.

At a California Paraprofessional Program Working Group meeting in July, Paula Hannaford-Agor, principal court research consultant with the National Center of State Courts , addressed Grijalva’s concern in her evaluation of other non-attorney programs in other states amongst others.

The proposed guidelines, as they stand, are very disjointed. For example, Paraprofessionals cannot terminate spousal support via settlement even when both parties agree on a long-term marriage where LDAs can, according to Grijalva.

“Why should consumers have to hire an attorney to terminate spousal support when you don’t want or need it?” Grijalva said.

This is an example of how attorneys have monopolized the legal system, according to Grijalva.

Attorney’s argue that subjects like termination long-term support should remain under the ospice of an attorney to ensure in the interest of consumer protection.

Assemblymember Mark Stone. D-Scotts Valley, Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, told the Daily Journal he is keeping a close eye on the developments on a proposal that would allow non-lawyers to practice some areas of the law.

“I’m going to be watching very closely how we deal with that question of accountability and enforcement,” Stone said.

Paraprofessionals could fill a function in providing some legal services according to Stone.

“This has been a challenge that we’ve had at the bar over the years and their obligation to protect the public,” Stone said.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.