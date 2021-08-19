Watchmen security used to support Sacramento County Sheriff’s department

Owner of the Watchmen security team Chris Evans speaking at a Sacramento County BOS meeting in July. Robert J Hansen

The owner of the Watchmen security company said his company eliminated three of four homeless encampments in the Antelope area at a Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting in July.

The Watchmen are the same security team that kicked out a member of Eric Guerra’s homelessness committee from his room at Motel 6 in June.

Chris Evans said the many mental health issues are from drug addiction.

“They’re drug addicts,” Evans said. “They’re homeless because they’re drug addicts, not drug addicts because they’re homeless.”

Evans and the rest of the Antelope Property and Business Improvement District (PBID) team worked together to target homeless encampments.

Evans said. “We didn’t have to move anyone, we just had to change the environment.”

According to Evans, his Watchmen respond to and handle about 240 calls a month instead of Sheriff’s deputies.

“That’s 240 calls that the Sheriff would be receiving if our security team … were not handling,” Evans said.

Sacramento Psycologist Corrine McIntosh Sako said she can see how individuals choose to believe that stereotype of individuals experiencing homelessness because it’s easy to blame the person instead of examining the inequities inherent in the systems that play into access to healthcare & housing.

“In fact, it’s usually the other way around from how Mr. Evans views it,” McIntosh Sako said. “Many individuals experience substance abuse & mental illness as a result of being homeless.

McIntosh Sako said Security guards are not social workers or mental health professionals nor could they ever be.

“I’d like to see the County invest more both in policy and in budgeting for our unhoused neighbors receiving the survival items and health care they need instead of being criminalized,” McIntosh Sako said.

District 2 and board chair Supervisor Sue Frost lauded Evans and his Watchmen for using data to track homeless people and what she calls “landscaping solutions.”

“You’re able to help the Sheriff and the DA in helping you which I think is genius,” Frost said. “It’s just really great.”

District 3 Supervisor Rich Desmond said the encampment team and navigator team are both being expanded and approves of the Watchmen working together.

“I think this is what the beauty is of the PBIDs,” Desmond said. “Instead of each individual business having to understand this themselves, they can go through this entity (Watchmen) to leverage these county resources.”

Desmond said it is great to see businesses working with the Watchmen and having a strategy to approach “service resistant” individuals.

“That’s what’s so great about the PBIDs,” Desmond said. “It allows us to really maximize these kinds of programs.”

Watchmen security at Motel 6 on Jibboom Street on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Robert J Hansen

Watchmen security was also called to Motel 6 on Jibboom Street on August 17 and were seen inside a room and were on the property for over four hours.

Motel 6 management would not say why they were there.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.