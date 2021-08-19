Jake Mossawir steps down as CEO of St. HOPE, redevelopment expert Cassandra Jennings takes over

Gentrification and revitalization of Oak Park: business, politics and people

Education Complex was secured by St. HOPE Development Company in 2016 and major renovations were completed inside and out. Courtesy of St. HOPE

This is the second article in a series about the Gentrification of Oak Park

Redevelopment of Oak Park

Cassandra Jennings took over for former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson as CEO of St. HOPE on July 12 and is no stranger to housing having worked in redevelopment with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) for over 25 years

Jennings said the previous CEO had other things they wanted to do and she came on because it looked like a great opportunity to bring her skills back home.

“I am not new to the Oak Park community nor St. HOPE,” Jennings said. “I love my community and have been serving it for over 30 years.”

Jennings said she has been around since Oak Park was at a very low point with crime and disinvestment.

“At that time we were working to serve the community as well as look for opportunities to revitalize and then there was St. HOPE.”

Jennings said Oak Park has already declared a redevelopment zone when she began with SHRA in the late 1980s.

“It was declared before I got here but then the objective was, with redevelopment, to get rid of the blight and turn it around,” Jennings said.

She said St. Hope is not only looking at now but toward the future.

“You need to prepare families,” Jennings said. “If we can get children the education they deserve and allow them to go to college.”

Jennings, whose husband is Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings, said Aggie Square is a great opportunity for the region and Oak Park.

“Aggie Square will bring new ideas, new energy, and new opportunities,” Jennings said. “I think we have to be intentional about what we do and how we speak to those connections.”

Jennings said St. HOPE is already at the table and needs to make sure to identify the opportunities but make sure the doors open and make sure people are prepared to walk in the door.”

She said the community needs me to be prepared for high-tech jobs and STEM careers.

“It could be students from Sac High or the St. HOPE public schools,” Jennings said.

Rodney and Marichal Brown opened The Master Barber HUB this year with deep roots as businessmen in Oak Park, the brothers are community-oriented.

“We moved in February but we opened the doors in March,” Marichal said.

The brothers grew up in North Sacramento but were often in Oak Park at the original Master Barbershop owned by their father, Earlie D. Brown.

“When I looked at the history, it opened up in1952 on Stockton Boulevard,” Marichal said. “Once they started moving the businesses and the homes, that’s how Master Barbershop came into Oak Park.”

They said after Barbershops are the cornerstone of Black communities.

“It’s the community center it’s for men can come where we can have that conversation without inside influence,” Marichal said.

Rodney said there is a lot of good that Kevin Johnson has done with St. HOPE and he came back home.

Oak Park sign at McClatchy Park Robert J Hansen

Inclusive economic development, Aggie Square

Jennings thinks there is a road for business, nonprofits, the City, and the private sector for supporting inclusive economic development with internationality.

“I do believe that intentionally, especially in communities that have been under-resourced, left behind to have programs that would then give grants, give favorable financing and support to local and growing businesses,” Jennings said.

Candidate for Sacramento City Council District 5 Caity Maple thinks teaching financial literacy in school could increase equity.

“That’s a huge thing,” Maple said. “It's just bananas to me that you can learn all this stuff in school but nobody teaches you how to balance your checkbook.”

Maple said she would be interested in a City program where high school or college graduates can submit business proposals and concepts that would be given grants by the city.

“I would be one hundred percent interested in that,” Maple said.

Aggie Square is such a large project, there should be inclusive opportunities for the community to be a part of it.

“If you’re going to do a project like this that’s going to impact the community in both positive and negative ways then you need to make a real commitment to having it be a part of the community,” Maple said.

The number of outside private equity firms buying property is a concern for Maple.

“These private equity firms buying properties like Blackstone … is more substantial than we thought,” Maple said. “There could be hundreds if not thousands of properties that have been purchased in the m year or so by these companies.”

Maple thinks real estate companies aren’t incentivized to preserve the neighborhoods and there should be penalties for price gouging or for sitting on a vacant property that could be used for homes.

“I really would love to see the city do some kind of audit to figure out who owns these homes,” Caity said. There need to be financial repercussions for people who own property that can be used for housing.”

Developers often look for the Path of least resistance which is the historically Black communities according to policy expert and CEO of Corbin and Kaiser, Samantha Corbin.

“I am looking at areas that are at clear risk for gentrification,” Corbin said. “Oakpark, Meadowview, or Del Paso Heights.”

Developers are not looking for urban infill projects in East Sacramento or Land Park according to Corbin.

Oakpark was the only area in Sacramento during the 1960s where black people were allowed to live because of redlining.

“The white voters of Sacramento have always done right by the white voters of Sacramento,” Corbin said.

People want equity Corbin said, something Sacramento lacks but that there are ways certain areas could be more protected.

“The City could have established a grant program for people in areas who need assistance doing renovations to their homes,” Corbin said.

According to Corbin two most pressing questions are how do we keep people in Oak Park who want to be there and the first writ of refusal for a renter.

Shortages in child care, discretionary rental decisions, and businesses not accepting EBT in known low-income areas are all problems that harm these communities.

“Communities who have already been victimized by racism should be treated a little bit differently,” Corbin said.

Investment in the community is wanted by many in the community. They want their voices heard, respected and ultimately to be able to continue to be a part of that community as it prospers.

Oak Park restaurant Robert J Hansen

Politicians owning businesses

The Brown brothers think that former Mayor Kevin Johnson and St. HOPE have overall done great things but some bad things did come along with that.

“I have to give kudos to Kevin Johnson because he came back and invested in the community,” Marichal said.

Marichal wants the type of mentality thinking that Black communities have to survive in slums to be left behind

“I think the area needs to be revitalized,” Marichal said. “Gentrification prices people but we need to be part of the process.”

“Kevin was able to come back, become Mayor of Sacramento but also implement things in his neighborhood that probably wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for him,” Rodney said.

The brothers say improving a neighborhood that needs improving is nothing to hold against the former Mayor.

“He brought back well needed education, well needed employment and he brought back community,” Rodney said.

“At the same time, what was missing in Oak Park was a grocery store. It was a food desert, '' Marichal said. “There was no place for people to get vegetables, no place for people to get fruit and that’s the difference.”

There are council members who are already millionaires by the time they retire according to Marichal.

“They can create areas for Aggie Square to come in, so when they leave, their pockets have been filled,” the brothers said.

Marichal said the lobbyists the City sends to the Capitol are another problem.

“They get money and opportunity right when you get out of office,” Marichal said.

Jennings thinks that business owners should not be excluded from politics and the experience that people bring to the table is important.

“We want our elected body to reflect the community,” Jennings said. “Sometimes I hear that we want the government to work like the private sector but the private sector is sort of scary to some.”

Regardless of their background, elected officials should be held to the highest ethical standards, transparency and inclusiveness.

“We want to make sure that things are fair, that they’re equitable, that they’re fair, transparent and that they benefit the community,” Jennings said. “We as a community and as nonprofits like St. HOPE needs to hold them accountable to serving the communities.”

One element is that the city council technically isn’t a full-time job according to Maple.

“So most of those folks have other businesses and I think it’s a challenge,” Maple said.

Maple said when you have people who are dealing with business before them that they also have a connection to, it's important to have a way to distance yourself.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.