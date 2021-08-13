Family estate falls in the hands of private trust, not given chance to prevent default heirs say

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMvdY_0bQ7GTbz00
Notice by Home By Real Estate next to eviction notice (top) Barbara Hester retrieves possessions from the home her father left her.Robert J Hansen

Barbara Hester and her siblings inherited their father’s home after he died in May 2017 yet the home is currently owned by US Bank Trust National Association according to court documents.

Hester, her partner Rickey Carter and other family members were living at the property since March this year and were served an eviction notice by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies on August 4.

According to the spokesperson for the Sheriff's department, that was the second eviction and the first was served this March.

According to documents, the mortgage on the home was over $250K and held by Specialized Loan Servicing which sent a notice of default and intent to accelerate in August 2017.

Hester petitioned to be administrator of the estate in November 2017 but her half brother, Myron Hester, objected and filed a competing petition according to records.

“They’re not going to take my father’s home from me,” Hester said.

After hearing parties’ evidence and objections, the court appointed fiduciary David Buehler to serve in lieu of either Barbara or Myron.

“”Buehler never returned my calls or tried to speak with me at all,” Hester said.

Buehler was no longer willing to work against the heirs of the estate according to documents and requested to resign from being administrator in October 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZP3q7_0bQ7GTbz00
Documents of court proceedings and hearings regarding the Hester estate.Courtesy Barbara Hester

“The administration has been extremely time consuming and attempts to administer the estate have been repeatedly frustrated by the heirs,” Buehler said in court documents.

After Buehler’s resignation, the estate and administrative duties went to fiduciary Michael Storz according to Buehler’s assistant was recently asked.

A secretary for Storz could not find any information regarding Hester's estate in their records.

Hester, who was the owner of the property still in 2019, attempted to transfer the title to her son, Deshone Williams but the courts denied that request.

“They [the court] said it had to stay in the trust,” Williams said. “My title was sold to Myron and he transferred it to the bank because he is the bank.”

Williams said the property belongs to him because he never failed to pay taxes or the mortgage.

“However he isn't the property owner,” Williams said. “The title holder can not be evicted.”

Hester said she spoke with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn who advised her to hire an attorney.

This is the second article of an ongoing investigative series.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_053bcf90db739dc9290d52c27f74e108.blob

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
1900 followers
Loading

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County gives homeless advocate the run around with services for unhoused wheelchair user

Sacramento County Department of Human AssistancePublic Domain. After two months of efforts by advocates, Sacramento County cannot provide health or housing services to Bob DeShields, an unhoused man who uses a wheelchair, because his medical needs are “too high.”Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Jake Mossawir steps down as CEO of St. HOPE, redevelopment expert Cassandra Jennings takes over

Gentrification and revitalization of Oak Park: business, politics and people. Education Complex was secured by St. HOPE Development Company in 2016 and major renovations were completed inside and out.Courtesy of St. HOPE.Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Watchmen security used to support Sacramento County Sheriff’s department

Owner of the Watchmen security team Chris Evans speaking at a Sacramento County BOS meeting in July.Robert J Hansen. The owner of the Watchmen security company said his company eliminated three of four homeless encampments in the Antelope area at a Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting in July.Read full story

Former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged three former Netflix software engineers and two close associates who generated over $3 million in total profits with insider trading charges by trading on confidential information about Netflix's subscriber growth according to a press releas.Read full story
California State

California mental health hotline bill, justice for Miles Hall waiting to be set in the Senate

Miles Hall (left) and Taun Hall (right)Courtesy Twitter and Emma Cypressi. A bill implementing the national 988 crisis hotline system in California which would allow people experiencing a mental health crisis to receive life-saving care is currently waiting to be set in the State Senate.Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

The Element apartments won't renew lease of young Sacramento mother, connected through Wind Youth Services

The Element student living apartments in Sacramento California.Public Domain. Jazmin Bowen signed a lease with The Element Student Living from last August to July 2021 but was not allowed to renew her lease and has nowhere for her and her eight week old son to go.Read full story
68 comments
Sacramento, CA

Wrongfully incarcerated for nearly 30 years, public defender picks up case

Ricky Godfrey in California State Prison Solano waiting to hear from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office.Courtesy of Anesia and Ricky Godfrey. The Contra Costa public defenders office has picked up a case of Rickey Godfrey in July who has been in prison for nearly 30 years on a wrongfull conviction.Read full story
63 comments
Sacramento, CA

Peaceful protesters visit firefighter’s home for assaulting Black 16-year-old

Some neighbors support protesters while others support firefighter. Family and friends peacefully protesting at the home of a Sac City firefighter on Thursday, August 12, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
25 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento firefighter allegedly assaulted Black 16 year old family says

A 16 year-old Black teenager was assaulted by a Carmichael man on Sunday according to the teenager’s stepmother. The teenager, who's name is not being disclosed, was upset about his grandmother who passed away a couple weeks before, went for a walk and sat down on the sidewalk in front of Felipe Hernandez’s home.Read full story
175 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost joins anti-vaccine protesters at Kaiser

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost speaking to Fox 40 at an anti-vaccine protest at Kaiser Permanente on Monday, August 9, 2021.Image by Robert J Hansen via Fox 40. Sacramento County District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost stood in solidarity with protesters at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville on Monday, August 9.Read full story
91 comments
Sacramento, CA

Stevante Clark’s actionable items for the new civil rights movement

Stephon Clark Preparatory Middle School to open fall 2022. Stevante Clark at Stephon’s House which he has been remodeling so it can reopen this fall on Thursday, August 5, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Homeless Union opposes Mayor’s obligation to accept housing

Councilmember Loloee says he’s not sure how he’ll vote. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discussing the city’s master siting plan on SaturdayRobert J Hansen. Sacramento Homeless Union (SHU) President Crystal Sanchez released a statement on Friday strongly opposing Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s master siting plan addressing homelessness.Read full story
7 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento law enforcement serve eviction on South Sacramento home despite moratorium protections

Sacramento Police officers and sheriff’s deputies making Barbara Hester and her family leave their home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.Photos courtesy Barbara Hester. Image by Robert J Hansen.Read full story
55 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police plan to sweep RV community

Unhoused residents of Commerce Circle given 72 notices by Sacramento Police on Friday, July 29, 2021.Robert J Hansen. At Commerce Circle and Lothrop in Sacramento no less than 50 RVs line the commercial area and has been there for around two years according to residents.Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police tow unhoused residents’ vehicles from Commerce Circle

Many that were towed being used for shelter according to unhoused resident spokesperson. Sacramento Police removing unhoused residents’ vehicles at Commerce Circle on Monday, August 2, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Harassment continues for unhoused City Council committee member

Donta Williams assessing the damage to his truck which was vandalized while in jail on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Robert J Hansen. Unhoused resident Donta Williams serves on District 6 City Councilmember Eric Guerra’s homelessness committee and has been unhoused since 2015.Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor gathering support with community

Duke Cooney sent letter to supervisors saying community input is needed with new criminal justice agency. Candidate for Sacramento County D2 Supervisor Duke Cooney speaks at a Cuties of Color meeting in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County parents request that children can go to school without masks

County health officer issued mask order two days later. Cherish Castaneda telling Sacramento County supervisors kids should not wear masks when school resumes at a July 27 meeting.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

It’s time to reimagine traffic enforcement Sacramento

Sacramento police searching a vehicle after a traffic stop.Public Safety News. Findings in a study from the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) using Sacramento police data revealed significant racial disparities in traffic stops and use of force.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy