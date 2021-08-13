Family estate falls in the hands of private trust, not given chance to prevent default heirs say

Notice by Home By Real Estate next to eviction notice (top) Barbara Hester retrieves possessions from the home her father left her. Robert J Hansen

Barbara Hester and her siblings inherited their father’s home after he died in May 2017 yet the home is currently owned by US Bank Trust National Association according to court documents.

Hester, her partner Rickey Carter and other family members were living at the property since March this year and were served an eviction notice by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies on August 4.

According to the spokesperson for the Sheriff's department, that was the second eviction and the first was served this March.

According to documents, the mortgage on the home was over $250K and held by Specialized Loan Servicing which sent a notice of default and intent to accelerate in August 2017.

Hester petitioned to be administrator of the estate in November 2017 but her half brother, Myron Hester, objected and filed a competing petition according to records.

“They’re not going to take my father’s home from me,” Hester said.

After hearing parties’ evidence and objections, the court appointed fiduciary David Buehler to serve in lieu of either Barbara or Myron.

“”Buehler never returned my calls or tried to speak with me at all,” Hester said.

Buehler was no longer willing to work against the heirs of the estate according to documents and requested to resign from being administrator in October 2018.

Documents of court proceedings and hearings regarding the Hester estate. Courtesy Barbara Hester

“The administration has been extremely time consuming and attempts to administer the estate have been repeatedly frustrated by the heirs,” Buehler said in court documents.

After Buehler’s resignation, the estate and administrative duties went to fiduciary Michael Storz according to Buehler’s assistant was recently asked.

A secretary for Storz could not find any information regarding Hester's estate in their records.

Hester, who was the owner of the property still in 2019, attempted to transfer the title to her son, Deshone Williams but the courts denied that request.

“They [the court] said it had to stay in the trust,” Williams said. “My title was sold to Myron and he transferred it to the bank because he is the bank.”

Williams said the property belongs to him because he never failed to pay taxes or the mortgage.

“However he isn't the property owner,” Williams said. “The title holder can not be evicted.”

Hester said she spoke with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn who advised her to hire an attorney.

This is the second article of an ongoing investigative series.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.