Stevante Clark’s actionable items for the new civil rights movement

Robert J Hansen

Stephon Clark Preparatory Middle School to open fall 2022

Stevante Clark at Stephon’s House which he has been remodeling so it can reopen this fall on Thursday, August 5, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Stevante Clark is the founder of the IAMSAC foundation which is dedicated to the life and ongoing legacy of Stephon Clark, providing a network of resources and education to empower Sacramento’s underrepresented, underserved, underdeveloped and at-risk communities.

Stephon Clark was killed by Sacramento police officers in 2018.

Clark is dedicated to the legacy of his brother and has been working to remodel Stephon’s House, a center that brings the community together while keeping the legacy of Stephon Clark alive.

Clark plans to reopen Stephon’s House on October 2, 2021.

The views shared by Clark are his alone and do not represent the IAMSAC foundation. 

Stevante’s actionable items, The Sac 6

Clark has six actionable items he calls ”The Sac 6” and believes are crucial following the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd and the new civil rights movement.

1. Bridge the gap.

“ I believe we have the bridge to get between law-enforcement and at-risk communities,” Clark said.

Clark said the gap between law-enforcement and at-risk communities cannot happen until the gap between community and community is repaired.

“We cannot as a people expect police to quit killing us if we continue to kill one another,” Clark said.

2. Inform and educate on policy

“The word inform means to give facts and the word educate means to give moral, social and intellectual instructions on policy and legislative change,” Clark said

3. Provide resources for at-risk communities 

“Give a man a fish and he eats for a day, teach him to fish and he eats for a lifetime,” Clark said. “Our thing is to provide resources and healing spaces.”

Clark said that we cannot have Stephon’s House without having the healing spaces for the mothers who have lost their children to violence.

4. Commemorate the life of Stephon Clark

“How do we commemorate the life and legacy of Stephon, Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbary, George Floyd in a positive way so that they are remembered in a positive light,” Clark said. 

“The way to commemorate life and legacies through justice trees, Stephon’s House, through legislative change, with Stephon Clark Preparatory College Middle School, Stephon Clark playground.”

5. Receive recommendations and ideas from others in the community 

“Because I don’t have the answers, I need people like journalists to help me receive the recommendations,” Clark said. “I need the Chiefs help … on how to prevent Stephon Clarks and Daunte Wrights from ever happening again.”

“I need the people’s help,” Clark said.

6. Everybody love everybody 

“John 15:12 says ‘love each other as I’ve loved you,’” Clark said.

Stevante Clark reminiscences about the relationship he has made with Reverend Al Sharpton on Thursday, August 5, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Stephon’s legacy

Clark said he is the voice and vessel for the life and legacy of Stephon Alonzo Clark and is not an activist or community leader.

He is concerned with preserving the legacy of his brother and lifting up the at-risk communities that have been harmed by law enforcement.

“Our fight today is the same as it’s always been,” Clark said. “And that’s jobs and justice.”

He said the struggle for jobs and economic upward mobility is the same that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Asa Phillip Randolph fought for. 

During the 1940’s, Randolph planned a march on Washington to protest discrimination in the war industry workforce and twice used mass protests as a means of influencing the policies of the federal government.

Black people need to have access to entry level, good paying jobs according to Clark.

In Ohio he learned concrete, welding and brick laying.

“If I could do that so quickly I know our youth can,” Clark said.

Stephon Clark Preparatory Middle School will be opening in the fall of 2022 according to Clark.

“We’ve already announced it,” Clark said. “It’s a private charter school.”

Clark said charter schools are usually named after living icons and this is the first charter that will be named after someone posthumously.

Clark thinks that educators need to be able to relate to stu and have a better understanding of what they go through and that would happen by having educators that are from the same community.

“The professors who graduated from Howard university and these HBCUs in America,” Clark said. “Need to come back to their communities and build college institutions and preparatory schools.” 

Critical race theory, robotics and STEM education need to be part of the curriculum of Black Americans to have upward mobility and thrive in America according to Clark.

“Black people got to get their own shit together,” Clark said.

Stevante Clark points to one of the officers that killed his brother in 2018 on Thursday, August 5, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Police reform, accountability and justice 

The legacy of his brother’s life and memory is important to Stevante. He says justice would be still having his brother.

“Accountability and justice are two different things,” Clark said.

Clark said that he has seen no significant changes to the police department since his brother’s death but that he sees change slowly happening.

He acknowledges that Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has it difficult being Black and in law enforcement.

“I love the Chief,” Clark said. “But he has failed as a Black man and as a man of the movement by not prosecuting the officers that killed my brother.”

According to Clark the officers that killed Stephon are still with the department but that slow progress is better than no progress.

“The Chief should have fired those officers,” Clark said. “Because if you don’t know the difference between a gun and a cellphone you shouldn’t even have a badge.”

The changes to the use of force policy and changes to the foot pursuit policy and changes to body cam policies are examples of slow progress but progress nonetheless according to Clark.

“The city of Sacramento killed Stephon and the Chief is a public official and needs to be held accountable,” Clark said.

To get involved go to IAMSAC.com

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

