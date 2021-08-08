Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Homeless Union opposes Mayor’s obligation to accept housing

Robert J Hansen

Councilmember Loloee says he’s not sure how he’ll vote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALxyx_0bLLtjDw00
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discussing the city’s master siting plan on SaturdayRobert J Hansen

Sacramento Homeless Union (SHU) President Crystal Sanchez released a statement on Friday strongly opposing Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s master siting plan addressing homelessness.

The Mayor revealed the city’s master siting plan at a press conference last week which will be voted on at this Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Part of the plan includes an obligation to accept services and housing or services and has been met with much criticism from homeless advocates.

“The plan is a deceptive and dangerous con-job designed to circumvent the ruling in Martin v. Boise,” SHU’s statement said.

Steinberg’s attempt to force the homeless to surrender their state and federal constitutional rights through an obligation to accept shelter ordinance which he admitted is now being drafted by the City Attorney according to the statement.

“The Mayor has a way with grandiose words and is holding an ulterior motive here,” the statement said. “He [Steinberg] has a long history of clumping and pushing conservatorship, mental health, and enforcing treatment.”

According to SHU, the winter triage center in 2019 was an internment camp that cost taxpayers $40,000 a month.

"What we see here is segregation of people. We also see again Sacramento putting the cart before the horse," SHU President Crystal Sanchez said. "How do we enforce something we do not have why are we criminalizing or unhoused communities based on the failures elected officials made around housing policy?"

Steinberg was adamant about creating a right to enforced housing at a July 29 meeting with SHU according to the statement.

Attorney Mark Merrin asked the Mayor if he could help draft the ordinance.

“Only if you draft the enforcement,” Steinberg said.

SHU has repeatedly told the mayor any enforcement will be detrimental to an unhoused person.

District 2 Councilmember Sean Lololee said he wants to talk to the mayor before he decides how to vote.

“I think our Mayor is trying his darndest to find a solution that works,” Loloee said.

Loloee said the Mayor has asked activists for their ideas but they do not offer any new ideas.

“Even our advocates are stuck in that old school mentality,” Loloee said.

Loloee said that rent being too high is not a significant part of the issue and it is more than just building enough affordable housing and apartments.

“Rather than sitting here and being politically correct and saying we need more affordable housing … I call that bs,” Loloee said. “We need something right now.”

Loloee thinks spending $40 million on 100 units wastes money and time the unhoused do not have.

“I can spend $10 million and in three to four months have two or three thousand tiny homes,” Loloee said.

Loloee said some of the blame is on advocates because they don’t agree and can’t have a conversation that puts everyone on the same page.

SHU may issue an additional statement on the ill-considered, facially unconstitutional master plan as the August 10 meeting approaches.

SHU said it rejects the false narrative behind an obligation to accept shelter which frames homeless people as not wanting real housing.

“The $100 million should and needs to be used to create permanent housing like what was done with St John's recent modular housing for families,” the letter said. “This plan creates a temporary band-aid on a bleed-out housing crisis situation.”

Gary Painter is the Director of the Sol Price Center for Social Innovation and the Homelessness Policy Research Institute at University of Southern California and has spoken to the Mayor about his views on housing as a human right.

“We can't just offer someone a month in a hotel and if they don't accept it, say ‘okay’ and walk away,” Painter said. “That means we have to think about our approach when making that offer.”

Painter said alternatives that actually protect human life need to be developed.

“We have laws in place that protect people, perhaps from their own poor judgement,” Painter said.

Others may be making these decisions based on several outside negative factors or experiences according to Painter.

“Maybe they have been failed by the foster care system, they’ve been failed by another system, so they simply don't trust the offer,” Painter said.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_053bcf90db739dc9290d52c27f74e108.blob

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
1788 followers
Loading

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento County, CA

Family estate falls in the hands of private trust, not given chance to prevent default heirs say

Notice by Home By Real Estate next to eviction notice (top) Barbara Hester retrieves possessions from the home her father left her.Robert J Hansen. Barbara Hester and her siblings inherited their father’s home after he died in May 2017 yet the home is currently owned by US Bank Trust National Association according to court documents.Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento firefighter allegedly assaulted Black 16 year old family says

A 16 year-old Black teenager was assaulted by a Carmichael man on Sunday according to the teenager’s stepmother. The teenager, who's name is not being disclosed, was upset about his grandmother who passed away a couple weeks before, went for a walk and sat down on the sidewalk in front of Felipe Hernandez’s home.Read full story
174 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost joins anti-vaccine protesters at Kaiser

Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost speaking to Fox 40 at an anti-vaccine protest at Kaiser Permanente on Monday, August 9, 2021.Image by Robert J Hansen via Fox 40. Sacramento County District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost stood in solidarity with protesters at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville on Monday, August 9.Read full story
91 comments
Sacramento, CA

Stevante Clark’s actionable items for the new civil rights movement

Stephon Clark Preparatory Middle School to open fall 2022. Stevante Clark at Stephon’s House which he has been remodeling so it can reopen this fall on Thursday, August 5, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento law enforcement serve eviction on South Sacramento home despite moratorium protections

Sacramento Police officers and sheriff’s deputies making Barbara Hester and her family leave their home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.Photos courtesy Barbara Hester. Image by Robert J Hansen.Read full story
55 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police plan to sweep RV community

Unhoused residents of Commerce Circle given 72 notices by Sacramento Police on Friday, July 29, 2021.Robert J Hansen. At Commerce Circle and Lothrop in Sacramento no less than 50 RVs line the commercial area and has been there for around two years according to residents.Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police tow unhoused residents’ vehicles from Commerce Circle

Many that were towed being used for shelter according to unhoused resident spokesperson. Sacramento Police removing unhoused residents’ vehicles at Commerce Circle on Monday, August 2, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Harassment continues for unhoused City Council committee member

Donta Williams assessing the damage to his truck which was vandalized while in jail on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Robert J Hansen. Unhoused resident Donta Williams serves on District 6 City Councilmember Eric Guerra’s homelessness committee and has been unhoused since 2015.Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor gathering support with community

Duke Cooney sent letter to supervisors saying community input is needed with new criminal justice agency. Candidate for Sacramento County D2 Supervisor Duke Cooney speaks at a Cuties of Color meeting in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County parents request that children can go to school without masks

County health officer issued mask order two days later. Cherish Castaneda telling Sacramento County supervisors kids should not wear masks when school resumes at a July 27 meeting.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

It’s time to reimagine traffic enforcement Sacramento

Sacramento police searching a vehicle after a traffic stop.Public Safety News. Findings in a study from the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) using Sacramento police data revealed significant racial disparities in traffic stops and use of force.Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

Has local media’s coverage of violence normalized racist stereotypes?

Family of murdered South Sacramento business man and chief Hahn say yes. Terrance Flournoy Sr. (left) and Terrance Flournoy Jr. (right) June 2021.Robert J Hansen and Flournoy family.Read full story
8 comments

Public comment period for the Broadway Bridge Project runs through August

Sacramento River downstream of the Pioneer Bridge.City of Sacramento. The City of Sacramento and West Sacramento are hosting a virtual open house on Wednesday, July 28 to notify the public about the public-comment period for the Broadway Bridge Project according to a newsletter.Read full story
1 comments
California State

Meet Sylvester Ani Jr., Progressive candidate for California's 38th Congressional District

Q & A with Sylvester Ani Jr. Sylvester Ani Jr., candidate for California's 38th Congressional District in 2022Courtesy of Twitter. Sylvester Ani Jr. is running for Congressional representative of California’s 38th District challenging long-time incumbent Linda Sanchez in the 2022 midterm election.Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Nonprofits oppose Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg's right to housing proposal

Obligation to accept is part of right to housing "sham" advocates say. People sleeping in tents in front of Sacramento City Hall on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.Robert J Hansen. The Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee (SHOC) and other organizations opposed Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposed declaration of the right to housing in a letter sent to the Mayor on July 20.Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento County seeking input on 97 acre ranch

Aerial photo of Dillard RanchCourtesy Sacramento County and Tom Palmer. ​. The Sacramento County Regional Parks is hosting a public engagement meeting at the Wilton Community Center in order to obtain input from the community and other stakeholders on how to develop Dillion Ranch on Wednesday, July 28.Read full story
11 comments
Sacramento, CA

Vice President of Sacramento teacher’s union defends teacher who said N-word in class

Image on right: Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar (left) and Conrad Crump (right) on July 1 2021.Robert Hansen. Vice president of Sacramento City Teachers Union (SCTA), Hasan McWhorter, compared a Kit Carson International Academy teacher saying the N-word in class to Black rappers last week.Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Many uncertainties to consider when moving forward with electric vehicles, expert says

Images courtesy Twitter of Tesla and Elon Musk, July 2021.Visualization by Robert J Hansen. UC Davis Energy Economics Program Director David Rapson cautioned that there are risks in moving to quickly and artificially inflate EV demand in his July 13 piece in Econofact.Read full story
6 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City council begins planning how to use $112 million in ARP funding

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg talks about ARP funds at the a meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2021.Robert J Hansen. The Sacramento City Council began developing a plan on how to use $112 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds at a July 20 meeting.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 7

Community Policy