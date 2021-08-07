Sacramento law enforcement serve eviction on South Sacramento home despite moratorium protections

Sacramento Police officers and sheriff’s deputies making Barbara Hester and her family leave their home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Photos courtesy Barbara Hester. Image by Robert J Hansen

Sacramento law enforcement executed an eviction removing a family from their South Sacramento home on Wednesday, August 4.

An eviction notice signed by Sheriff Scott Jones in July was enforced despite the state extending its eviction moratorium protections in June which last through September.

Landlords must provide a “pay or quit” notice with proper documentation and tenants have within 15 days of receiving that notice to return to landlords a declaration of COVID-19 related financial distress form to be considered eligible under the guidance of the state and cannot be evicted according to the Los Angeles Times .

Barbara Hester, her partner Ricky Carter and son, Deshone Williams were named on the notice and forced to leave their family home by Sacramento police and sheriffs deputies.

“They are supposed to be able to make people leave their homes,” Hester said.

After the death of Billy Hester Sr. in 2017, the house was left to his five children according to court documents.

Hester and her family have lived there since March 2020 after another family moved out.

“I have all of my things in that house and police were walking around inside of it with some people I have never met,” Hester said.

Hester filed to be appointed administrator of the estate a day after her father’s death in May 2017 but her half brother, Myron Hester, objected and filed a competing petition.

The administrator of the estate, David Buehler, was appointed administrator of the estate June 2018 but resigned in October that same year.

According to the Sacramento County Assessor's office, the home is owned by US Bank Trust.

A notice on the window next to the eviction says ‘This home is not for rent’ and says to call Si Nguyen with HomesBy Real Estate if there is an emergency. Metal panels now cover the window, concealing the notice.

The notices on the window now covered with metal panels. Robert J Hansen

Evictions are not to happen irrespective of who the owner is according to treal estate broker Burt Clemons.

“Until that moratorium is lifted,” Clemons said. “They cannot come in there and put people out.”

Deshone Williams, Hester’s son, has a place in Placerville and was at the family home off and on and that his uncle, Myron, is likely responsible for the situation the family is in.

“I know she (his mother) worries a lot,” Williams said. “We all know who her brother is and what he is capable of.”

He said his mother has an apartment in Sacramento where she can go but she doesn’t intend to lose her family’s home.

“That was my father’s house and I’m not leaving it that easily,” Hester said.



