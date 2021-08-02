Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police plan to sweep RV community

Robert J Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czfr9_0bEm84kQ00
Unhoused residents of Commerce Circle given 72 notices by Sacramento Police on Friday, July 29, 2021.Robert J Hansen

At Commerce Circle and Lothrop in Sacramento no less than 50 RVs line the commercial area and has been there for around two years according to residents.

On Friday many vehicles, used as shelter, were ticketed by the Sacramento Police Department to be towed on Monday, which means Monday morning lots of people who already barely have anything are going to lose what little they have.

Jennie Welles, Commerce Circle spokesperson has been homeless since her foster family left her at a bus stop over 25 years ago when she was 18 at the time.

“I have been doing everything I can to work with the businesses,” Welles said. “They just want us to keep the areas clean.”

Welles monitors the encampment for areas that are not trying to keep their areas clean and are hoarding garbage everyday.

“Some people out here really do try to keep their areas clean,” Welles said. “The hoarding isn’t ok and I yell at people who do that.”

Welles says she is organizing with the Sacramento Homeless Union (SHU) to prepare for tomorrow’s anticipated sweep.

As many as 25 to 30 human advocates will be there tomorrow in support of Commerce Circle residents, according to sources.

According to SHU founder Crystal Sanchez, the 72- hour notices are given and used as loopholes to avoid lawsuits.

“County code enforcement is how they have gotten around our lawsuits,” Sanchez said. “This is the cCity.”

There are several nonprofit organizations throughout the county working to help Unhoused residents like SHU, Safe Ground Sacramento and the Oak Park Homeless Project.

District 3 City Councilmember Jeff Harris’s office, the district Commerce Circle is located in, has not yet provided a statement.

