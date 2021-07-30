Sacramento County parents request that children can go to school without masks

County health officer issued mask order two days later

Cherish Castaneda telling Sacramento County supervisors kids should not wear masks when school resumes at a July 27 meeting. Robert J Hansen

Several Sacramentans expressed their displeasure and pandemic denial with the County’s response to COVID-19 at the July 27 meeting.

Youth leader Cherish Castaneda wants the board to adopt a resolution that returns governing power for COVID safety protocols to the school districts.

Placer County and El Dorado County recently passed similar resolutions.

She said the pandemic is a staged crisis and that the “experimental” vaccine causes more harm to children than the “virus.”

“I don’t even know what to call it,” Casteneda said. “This joke of a staged crisis has seriously caused a crisis among our children.”

Casteneda also claimed wearing masks has had a negative impact on young people’s mental health.

“They’re [kids] being told if they don’t get the vaccine … that they have some sort of problem and can’t go see their friends,” Casteneda said.

She thinks kids should not have to wear masks at school.

“They have no ability to connect or develop correctly because they’ve been forced to wear masks,” Casteneda said. “This has got to stop.”

Applause from meeting attendees followed Casteneda’s comments.

Brenda Pandos also asked the board to pass a resolution similar to Placer and El Dorado giving parental choice for children in school.

Pandos said per the Center for Disease Control (CDC) 350 children have died from Covid-19 in the United States.

“Masking is dangerous,” Pandos said. “They can cause cavities and facial deformities.”

There have been 406 deaths of people 18 years old and younger as of July 28 according to the CDC.

“Give the choice back to parents,” Pandos said.

Chris Wagner cited a revoked Stanford study that masks are ineffective at preventing human to human transmission of viral and infectious disease and claims masks have adverse physiological effects on

“If you really care about our kids like you say you do, then you would put forth a resolution to take those masks off of every kid in the County,” Wagner said.

The Sacramento County Public Health Officer issued a health order requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status on July 29.

According to the health office, in less than a month, Sacramento’s daily case rate has risen from 5.2 on June 24 to 18.3 on July 20.

