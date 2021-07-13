Sacramento, CA

Sacramento city committee member Donta Williams, says he has been harassed by law-enforcement since 2015

Donta Williams At his encampment on Stockton Boulevard on Saturday, July 10, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Donta Williams' situation made worse by law enforcement

Donta Williams was born in Gary Indiana in 1980 and went to high school in Texas.

He moved to Sacramento about 10 and half years ago because he had a cousin who lived in West Sacramento and who convinced him to come to California.

He says has been harassed by Sacramento sheriff's deputies and Sacramento Police officers since 2015.

Earlier tonight, a Sacramento police officer engaged Williams regarding his car which can be seen on Facebook live.

Sacramento Police officer engaging with Donta Williams on Monday, July 12, 2021.Robert J Hansen

He has been living behind a Burger King down the street from the Motel 6 that he was kicked out of last month.

Williams had been living in the hotel since March with the help of motel vouchers from the City until security guards kicked the door in and made him leave.

“I don’t know why they [the city] would put us somewhere that doesn’t like homeless people,” Williams said.

Hotel management towed Williams’ vehicles a couple weeks before he was kicked out.

His truck and two RV’s which had just been acquired while living at the hotel according to Williams.

“I just got my truck back after 27 days,” Williams said.

Williams said hotel management harassed him and were rude to him the entire time he was there.

Hotel management will not comment. They have had several opportunities to do so.

Williams has lived in the Sacramento area since 2011 when his cousin suggested he come out here.

He has been homeless for the last five and a half years.

Williams claims Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant which led to him being shot in 2015.

The charges that followed, that were later lowered to a single misdermeanor, lead to him losing his apartment and not being able to work from being disabled.

He also been on probation most of the time since then, which he is soon to be off of.

In February, Williams was at an encampment on Stockton Boulevard which was swept by police, displacing about 200 people.

Donta Williams drinking some water at his encampment on Saturday, July 10, 2021.Robert J Hansen

“I have personally witnessed sweeps by the Sheriff’s department impact team and the displacement of over 200 people on Stockton Blvd,” Williams said at a February meeting.

Williams is a member of a City council committee dedicated to the homeless crisis in Sacramento.

The encampment on Stockton Boulevard sits in front of a vacant lot that has enough space in it for hundreds of people.

Williams said he asked about buying the space and being used for an encampment away from the street.

“They just said no,” Williams said. “They never said why not.”

According to Williams, the plot costs $750K but the City would not pay more than $600K.

“That sounds about right,” Fey Wilson Kennedy, co-chair of The Poor People’s Campaign said.

Kennedy has been organizing and doing community work her entire adult life and is a leader in the Sacramento community.

Kennedy has spent about two years working with the Stockton encampment and said it was located behind the fence until December 2020 when residents were displaced by law enforcement.

The encampent has been on the sidewalk since Janurary according to Kennedy.

She has spoken with Williams off and on since he was kicked out of Motel 6 on June25.

“The Poor People’s Campaign worked with the city of Sacramento and the hotel to get his car back,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said it’s sometimes difficult to get a hold of him because it is difficult for him to charge his phone regularly, especially without a vehicle.

“I would have to literally go there and talk with him,” Kennedy said.

She said the City and the County both have to come together and find a holistic approach to the prices that our City and State faces

They also need to come up with a plan ton how they are going to provide shelter to folks according to Kennedy.

“Whether it’s purchasing that land, purchasing buildings and getting them converted or triage centers,” Kennedy said. “They need to look at all the options available.”

The City has not been available for comment but are expected to make a statement.

The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriffs Department were not asked for a comment.

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

