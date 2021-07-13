Sacramento County gives wheelchair user, Bob DeShieles, useless motel voucher

Bob DeShieles Part II

Robert DeShieles Sitting in his wheelchair on July 6, 2021. Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, Calif.-- Robert J Hansen

A homeless man and a would-be caregiver were given motel vouchers to a motel with no vacancy yesterday according to the founder of Community Lead Advocacy Project (CLAP), Zuri Colbert.

Colbert has been working in coordination with staff with Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance (DHA) for two weeks in hopes of getting him shelter through the Roomkey program.

Robert “Bob” DeShieles is wheelchair bound and has had problems getting into a motel since he was discharged from Kaiser Permanente on July 3.

DeShieles lives in the public view so his location nor his face will be disclosed or revealed due to safety concerns.

“I was released without my catheter and I had to ride the bus half dressed back out here,” Deshieles said. “The bus driver had to make a special stop because there isn’t a stop out where I am.”

DeShieles was released by Kaiser Permanente after being transported there by ambulance just the day before.

He has cellulitis which could be prevented by proper wound care and good hygiene.

“My leg was really infected, bad. All they [Kaiser] did was clean the wound one time,” DeShieles said.

Cellulitis is a bacterial infection and left untreated can spread and cause serious health problems.

“I have it on my side, my legs and toes,” DeShieles said. “I even have someone who will help me if we can get the motel voucher.”

It is unclear if he left on his own or if he was made to leave. DeShieles medical records have yet to be acquired but will be requested in the coming days.

Colbert had been trying to get DeShieles into a motel before he fell unresponsive and was taken to Kaiser on July 2.

“I have spoken to three different people with DHA and it feels like they are giving me the run around,” Colbert said.

Colbert had been in communication through email and phone with employees of the Department of Human Assistance (DHA) throughout the past week.

“We [CLAP] are being told that there are vouchers and support for him and then it's passed on to a different person at the County and DHA,” Colbert said. “This has happened multiple times just today and I am just wondering what the clear next steps are.”

Colbert acquired a motel voucher on Wednesday but the man and his caregiver did not have valid ID which guests are required to have.

Colbert said she spent hours on Thursday evening getting DeShieles ready to be transported to the motel again but then was told by the manager that the motel was full.

“If they [DHA] could transport that would be great,” Colbert said.

Colbert had transportation and the companion with ID but could not find open motels that had vacancy or were ADA approved.

Samantha Sween, a DHA employee, told Colbert via email they were trying to locate the man to connect him with resources.

“I have left him a couple of voicemails but his phone is going straight to voicemail,” Sween said.

DHA division manager Julie Field followed up with Colbert telling her shelter options for the man were being looked into.

Field said if there is a close companion with an ID that a voucher for a respite motel stay would be given to DeShieles.

“It took five staff to get him out of the car at the ER,” Colbert said.

Sacramento County Director of Health Services, Chevon Kothari, presented the wellness crisis and response proposal which includes a 24/7 crisis call center, urgent care facility and mobile field response at last months budget meeting.

“To have an effective crisis response system, we really need to ensure that we’re building out our continuum of care so we are responding with the right level of care to the right kind of crisis,” Kothari said.

The County was not asked for a comment. The story will be updated as necessary.

