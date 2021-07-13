Sacramento, CA

Unhoused man and wheelchair user says Kaiser released him against his will

Robert J Hansen

Bob DeShieles Part I

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dan6Q_0apXLlor00
Unhoused resident of South Sacramento who has been unable to acquire a motel voucher on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, Calif.-- By Robert J Hansen

Kaiser Permanente medical facility released an unhoused resident who uses a wheelchair in South Sacramento after one night in the hospital with a bus ticket and half clothed on July 3.

Robert DeShieles, 64, fell unresponsive because of the extreme heat and was taken by ambulance to Kaiser hospital which released him after one night.

He was released without his required medical equipment, a catheter, and had to ride the bus half dressed back to the streets.

“The bus driver had to make a special stop because there isn’t a stop out where I am,” DeShieles said.

He has cellulitis which could be prevented by proper wound care and good hygiene.

“My leg was really infected, bad,” DeShieles said. “All they [Kaiser] did was clean the wound one time.”

Cellulitis is a bacterial infection and left untreated can spread and cause serious health problems.

“I have it on my side, my legs and toes,” DeShieles said. “I even have someone who will help me if we can get the motel voucher.”

Zuri Colbert, founder of Community Lead Advocacy Program (CLAP), attempted getting Mr. Resident into a space since last week due to the heat and his medical needs.

CLAP is a non-profit that provides food and resource outreaches for our unsheltered and community members in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OY4Bx_0apXLlor00
Courtesy of Community Lead Advocacy Project (CLAP)

“We let Bridgette Dean know before the holiday weekend that Bob needed to be linked to services to get a motel voucher,” Colbert said.

Colbert told the Director of Community Response for the City of Sacramento, Bridgette Dean, that DeShieles was transported by ambulance to Kaiser last Friday.

“The EMT thought it was drastic enough that they had to take him to the hospital,” Colbert said.

Dean said in an email to city and county staff that Joe's needs are quite severe and they should be trying to find board and care to best serve him.

"If there is a way to get Bob into a shelter bed, hotel via city or county voucher over the weekend," Dean said. “We need to strive to do that."

Dean also asked that they continue to follow up and provide a room that can accommodate a wheelchair.

“Please work with the client to best support [him],” Dean said. “I hope that we will continue to work to get this individual to the best place to assist him.”

Dean provided Colbert the phone number of the motel voucher line but when she called, the woman who answered told her that the only people allowed to call the voucher line are the police and the hospital social workers.

Colbert informed the woman that the hospital did not call to have him placed in a motel.

Nonetheless, the woman insisted that Colbert would have to talk to Dean, again, after the holiday because the line is only for police and social workers.

Colbert emailed Dean again on June 6 telling her what she was told when she called the that there is no record of DeShieles.

“Just wondering what orgs and community members do when there are people who clearly qualify for the vouchers or extra assistance and this happens,” Colbert said via emai to Dean.

CLAP has provided a tent, toiletries, water and food so Bob could retreat from the heat and medically recover.

Chyresse Hill, spokesperson for Kaiser, said Bob's account of the story does not align with the facts that they have, but due to patient privacy cannot provide more detail.

Go to CLAP’s website to donate or volunteer your time to Unhoused residents of Sacramento.

#Unhoused, #Sacramento, #CLAP, #housing, #Kaiser, #CityofSacramento

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 379

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_053bcf90db739dc9290d52c27f74e108.blob

Robert J Hansen is an investigative journalist and economist. Focused on holding elected officials, police and the courts accountable to the people throughout the greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento, CA
1644 followers
Loading

More from Robert J Hansen

Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police plan to sweep RV community

Unhoused residents of Commerce Circle given 72 notices by Sacramento Police on Friday, July 29, 2021.Robert J Hansen. At Commerce Circle and Lothrop in Sacramento no less than 50 RVs line the commercial area and has been there for around two years according to residents.Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Police tow unhoused residents’ vehicles from Commerce Circle

Many that were towed being used for shelter according to unhoused resident spokesperson. Sacramento Police removing unhoused residents’ vehicles at Commerce Circle on Monday, August 2, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

Harassment continues for unhoused City Council committee member

Donta Williams assessing the damage to his truck which was vandalized while in jail on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Robert J Hansen. Unhoused resident Donta Williams serves on District 6 City Councilmember Eric Guerra’s homelessness committee and has been unhoused since 2015.Read full story
Sacramento County, CA

Candidate for Sacramento County Supervisor gathering support with community

Duke Cooney sent letter to supervisors saying community input is needed with new criminal justice agency. Candidate for Sacramento County D2 Supervisor Duke Cooney speaks at a Cuties of Color meeting in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County parents request that children can go to school without masks

County health officer issued mask order two days later. Cherish Castaneda telling Sacramento County supervisors kids should not wear masks when school resumes at a July 27 meeting.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
16 comments
Sacramento, CA

It’s time to reimagine traffic enforcement Sacramento

Sacramento police searching a vehicle after a traffic stop.Public Safety News. Findings in a study from the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) using Sacramento police data revealed significant racial disparities in traffic stops and use of force.Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

Has local media’s coverage of violence normalized racist stereotypes?

Family of murdered South Sacramento business man and chief Hahn say yes. Terrance Flournoy Sr. (left) and Terrance Flournoy Jr. (right) June 2021.Robert J Hansen and Flournoy family.Read full story
7 comments
Sacramento, CA

Public comment period for the Broadway Bridge Project runs through August

Sacramento River downstream of the Pioneer Bridge.City of Sacramento. The City of Sacramento and West Sacramento are hosting a virtual open house on Wednesday, July 28 to notify the public about the public-comment period for the Broadway Bridge Project according to a newsletter.Read full story
1 comments
California State

Meet Sylvester Ani Jr., Progressive candidate for California's 38th Congressional District

Q & A with Sylvester Ani Jr. Sylvester Ani Jr., candidate for California's 38th Congressional District in 2022Courtesy of Twitter. Sylvester Ani Jr. is running for Congressional representative of California’s 38th District challenging long-time incumbent Linda Sanchez in the 2022 midterm election.Read full story
11 comments
Sacramento, CA

Nonprofits oppose Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg's right to housing proposal

Obligation to accept is part of right to housing "sham" advocates say. People sleeping in tents in front of Sacramento City Hall on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.Robert J Hansen. The Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee (SHOC) and other organizations opposed Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s proposed declaration of the right to housing in a letter sent to the Mayor on July 20.Read full story
9 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento County seeking input on 97 acre ranch

Aerial photo of Dillard RanchCourtesy Sacramento County and Tom Palmer. ​. The Sacramento County Regional Parks is hosting a public engagement meeting at the Wilton Community Center in order to obtain input from the community and other stakeholders on how to develop Dillion Ranch on Wednesday, July 28.Read full story
11 comments
Sacramento, CA

Vice President of Sacramento teacher’s union defends teacher who said N-word in class

Image on right: Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar (left) and Conrad Crump (right) on July 1 2021.Robert Hansen. Vice president of Sacramento City Teachers Union (SCTA), Hasan McWhorter, compared a Kit Carson International Academy teacher saying the N-word in class to Black rappers last week.Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Many uncertainties to consider when moving forward with electric vehicles, expert says

Images courtesy Twitter of Tesla and Elon Musk, July 2021.Visualization by Robert J Hansen. UC Davis Energy Economics Program Director David Rapson cautioned that there are risks in moving to quickly and artificially inflate EV demand in his July 13 piece in Econofact.Read full story
5 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City council begins planning how to use $112 million in ARP funding

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg talks about ARP funds at the a meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2021.Robert J Hansen. The Sacramento City Council began developing a plan on how to use $112 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds at a July 20 meeting.Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Opinion: Racially insensitive or outright racist educators should be fired

Sacarmento's teachers have not been held accountable for racist behavior. From left: Berry Accius, Conrad Crump, Toni Tinker and Superintendent Jorge Aguilar at a press conference on July 1, 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
15 comments
Sacramento, CA

The intergenerational gentrification of Oak Park

The gentrification of Oak Park has been going on a long time says Clifton West. This is the first in a series about the Gentrification of Oak Park. The gentrification of Oak Park has been happening since the 1950's according to long time residents and leaders in the Black community.Read full story
13 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Women given citation by Sacramento County park rangers while feeding homeless people

Allison Jones setting up her table of food for the Unhoused residents camped along the bike trail in Sacramento on Friday, July 6, 2021.Robert J Hansen. Two women were given citations by Sacramento County park rangers for parking on the bike trail so they could give food to homeless residents camped on the bike trail along the American River downtown Sacramento on June 29.Read full story
103 comments
Sacramento, CA

Man arrested for allegedly killing two Sacramento women in car accident police say

Mother of woman who died says the two women were 'beautiful butterflies'. Memorial for Raquel Hudson and Dejuana Byrd who died in a car accident at Northgate and Arden Garden on Saturday, July 10 2021.Robert J Hansen.Read full story
26 comments
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County Sheriff denied public records request for body-cam video

Video of deputies pulling over medical assistant at gunpoint. Sacramento County Sheriff's DepartmentSacramento County Sheriff's Department. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has denied a request for body camera video of a June 15 traffic stop.Read full story
11 comments
Tahoe City, CA

Manual Aguilar Soto has grown up in Tahoe City most of life now faces deportation for low level crimes, denied bail

Placer District Attorney claims he is danger to public. Manual “Manny” Aguilar Soto in went to North Tahoe high school nearly 20 years ago.Courtesy Facebook. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is convinced Manuel “Manny” Agulair Soto is a danger to the community and is trying to convict him of charges that would get him deported to a country where he has never lived.Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 379

Community Policy