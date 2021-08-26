5 Most Dangerous Cities in Mississippi

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9byh_0bdg1cDh00
MC Brooks / Pexels

Mississippi is a state located in the south-eastern part of the United States of America. Overall Mississippi has a lot of attractions that make it a magnet for tourists looking to relax. Mississippi is sometimes referred to as the birthplace of blues.

Like other states in the United States of America, Mississippi also has cities that make it a nightmare to live in. Some of these dangerous cities to stay away from are listed below in descending order.

1. Biloxi

Biloxi is a beautiful city with lots of places to feast your eyes with such as the sandy beach and the Biloxi lighthouse. Biloxi is popularly known for having one of the largest numbers casinos in Mississippi. A large number of casinos in Biloxi has led to an increase in the number of violent crimes that occur within the walls of the city. The rate of crime in Biloxi is so bad that out of 1000 people, 61.69 people are affected.

2. Jackson

Jackson is the capital city of the state of Mississippi which also makes it an embodiment of different classes of people ranging from criminal masterminds to businessmen. Jackson is commonly referred to as the city with a soul. Although Jackson has all the makings of a great place to live or visit, it still has some of the highest numbers of violent crimes in the state. With Jackson's every increasing crime rate of 45 percent, Jackson makes it to number two on our list.

3. Laurel

I am sure most of you have heard about the great city of Laurel which is popularly known for its affordable and cheap housing. This cheap housing has been more of a curse than a blessing as it has attracted many low-level dangerous criminals to reside in the town.

4. Pascagoula

Our list would not be complete without including the city of Pascagoula. Although this city is well known for its high-quality public schools it is still one of the most dangerous cities to avoid in Mississippi due to the lack of employment in the city.

5. Gulfport

Gulf Port is probably one of the most friendly cities in Mississippi but the poverty rate of the city makes it a nightmare for people who intend to reside or visit there. The crime rate in Gulf Port is so terrible that 1 in every 190 persons stands a chance of being a victim of violent crime.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 17

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ad9160913365121306daa6258ea0fc50.blob

Bringing you news, views, and reviews about our great country America. Want to feature your business on my page? Email me: blueriley75@gmail.com

Denver, CO
2815 followers
Loading

More from Riley Blue

Michigan State

5 Worst Places to Live In Michigan

Various cities in Michigan possess advantages and disadvantages that set them apart. In addition, certain cities provide an excellent existence, although not all. Educational standards are below standard, unemployment is so high, the real estate market is slow, and few cultural and recreational alternatives are available. Therefore, the worst locations to live in are those with low rankings in these categories.Read full story
Utah State

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Utah

Various indigenous communities such as the ancient Puebloans, Navajo, and Utes have lived in Utah for thousands of years. Transportation, education, information technology, and research, government services, mining, and tourism are all important sectors in the state's economy. Here are the top five most dangerous cities in Utah to help you understand which is the most dangerous.Read full story
21 comments
Tennessee State

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Tennessee

Tennessee is home to various Protestant groups, notably the United Methodist Church and the Southern Baptist Convention, and is a stronghold of conservative Christianity. Tennessee has ten official state songs, which have given the state's contributions to popular music, notably country music.Read full story
50 comments

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States. Historically, Rhode Island was one of the first American colonies and the last to gain statehood. The state is surrounded by Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. Rhode Island is a pleasant location to live, but also even lovely places are not without crimes. Here's a look at the five most dangerous cities in Rhode Island to help you figure out which ones are the most dangerous.Read full story
5 comments

Top 5 Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

Mount Rushmore is the most popular tourist attraction in South Dakota with the faces of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt carved into its surface. It is the seventeenth-largest state by area. It has many cities that have made the country's most dangerous cities list. Below are the most dangerous places in South Dakota; there may be some surprises.Read full story
6 comments
Louisiana State

5 Worst Places To Live In Louisiana

There are excellent and awful locations to live in every state, and Louisiana is no exception. However, it is one of the most exciting and enjoyable locations to live in the United States. Still, it has also been repeatedly listed as one of the most hazardous areas in the country.Read full story
16 comments
Nebraska State

5 Most Dangerous Cities in Nebraska

Nebraska is located in the middle of the United States of America. Nebraska has cities that offer the best housing price, higher incomes, and basically a high quality of life. Nebraska is popularly called the cornhusker state. Nebraska has all these glowing characteristics and more but like any other state in America, there are some cities in Nebraska that taint the good name of Nebraska. Some of these cities have a high number of violent crimes ranging from rape, murder, assault, burglary, and even larceny. These dangerous cities are listed below in descending order.Read full story
23 comments

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

New Jersey is known to many as the garden state. New Jersey is one of the largest producers of tomatoes, blueberries, and cranberries. In terms of landmass, New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the United States of America but this state makes up for what it lacks in landmass with a population of 9.4 million. New Jersey is quite a popular state being the home to several musical legends such as my favorite two Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen.Read full story
16 comments
Montana State

5 Most Dangerous Cities In Montana

Montana is one of those states located in the western part of the United States of America. Montana has a population of roughly one million persons. Montana is full of great tourist attractions which make it one of the coolest states to visit if you are thinking of going on a vacation.Read full story
32 comments
El Paso, TX

5 Worst Places To Live In El Paso

Choosing the best city to reside in would always necessitate some form of compromise. New York City might have had a thriving employment market, although it is simultaneously one of the costliest regions in the state.Read full story
6 comments
Idaho State

5 Worst Places to Live In Idaho

Idaho is a Pacific Northwest region that several people romanticize because of its beautiful scenery and outdoor leisure possibilities. It is the location of Hells Canyon on the Snake River, the country's deepest gorge. In addition, there are several mountain paths, areas to go fishing, shooting, backpacking, and incredible locations to go away and become one with the environment.Read full story
11 comments
Michigan State

5 Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan

Michigan is not only known for fishing but also for being the bedrock of the automobile industry in the United States of America. Although a lot of magazines have hinted that in a few years, Michigan will be one of the best states to reside in America unfortunately, that is not the case currently. Although the crime rate in Michigan has reduced significantly in the past year, Michigan still has few cities within it with a high number of violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and rape. Below are the five most dangerous cities in Michigan.Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 17

Community Policy