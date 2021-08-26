5 Most Dangerous Cities in Mississippi

MC Brooks / Pexels

Mississippi is a state located in the south-eastern part of the United States of America. Overall Mississippi has a lot of attractions that make it a magnet for tourists looking to relax. Mississippi is sometimes referred to as the birthplace of blues.

Like other states in the United States of America, Mississippi also has cities that make it a nightmare to live in. Some of these dangerous cities to stay away from are listed below in descending order.

1. Biloxi

Biloxi is a beautiful city with lots of places to feast your eyes with such as the sandy beach and the Biloxi lighthouse. Biloxi is popularly known for having one of the largest numbers casinos in Mississippi. A large number of casinos in Biloxi has led to an increase in the number of violent crimes that occur within the walls of the city. The rate of crime in Biloxi is so bad that out of 1000 people, 61.69 people are affected.

2. Jackson

Jackson is the capital city of the state of Mississippi which also makes it an embodiment of different classes of people ranging from criminal masterminds to businessmen. Jackson is commonly referred to as the city with a soul. Although Jackson has all the makings of a great place to live or visit, it still has some of the highest numbers of violent crimes in the state. With Jackson's every increasing crime rate of 45 percent, Jackson makes it to number two on our list.

3. Laurel

I am sure most of you have heard about the great city of Laurel which is popularly known for its affordable and cheap housing. This cheap housing has been more of a curse than a blessing as it has attracted many low-level dangerous criminals to reside in the town.

4. Pascagoula

Our list would not be complete without including the city of Pascagoula. Although this city is well known for its high-quality public schools it is still one of the most dangerous cities to avoid in Mississippi due to the lack of employment in the city.

5. Gulfport

Gulf Port is probably one of the most friendly cities in Mississippi but the poverty rate of the city makes it a nightmare for people who intend to reside or visit there. The crime rate in Gulf Port is so terrible that 1 in every 190 persons stands a chance of being a victim of violent crime.

