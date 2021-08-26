Top 5 most dangerous cities in Minnesota

Aleksandar Pasaric / Pexels

Minnesota is one of the most popular states in the United States of America. This state is not only known for its forest but it is also well known for its beautiful lakes. Minnesota is also one of the states in America with unemployment and proper housing.

With all these attributes you would think Minnesota is a crime-free state but the reverse is the case. Some cities in Minnesota are where criminals go to expand their criminal enterprise. The most common crimes in the state of Minnesota are violent crimes such as motor vehicle theft, rape, assault, robbery, and murder. Below are the top five of the most dangerous cities in Minnesota.

1. Bemidji

Bemidji is a small beautiful city in the state of Minnesota with a population of 15,500. Bemidji is sometimes referred to as the first city in Mississippi. Although Bemidji is a relatively small city it has a disturbing crime rate of about 80 violent crimes in the past year. The high crime rate in Bemidji is sometimes blamed on the small number of police officers available in the city.

2. Minneapolis

This list would not be complete without including the great city of Minneapolis with a population of 430,000 persons. Minneapolis is the most populous city in Minnesota which also makes it an attraction to criminals of all calibers. Minneapolis is so dangerous it has a murder rate of at least once a week. However, Minneapolis also has some safe neighborhoods and some beautiful landmarks which are a sight to behold.

3. St. Paul

St. Paul is the capital city of Minnesota. Although it has been sometimes listed as one of the safest places to live in Minnesota because of how it offers residents a mixed urban and sub-urban feel various news outlets have highlighted St. Paul as the center of an enormous crime wave especially violent crimes such as homicide and robbery. In St. Paul, there are almost 700 crimes for every 100,000 people.

4. St. Cloud

St. Cloud which is popularly known for its granite quarries is one of the most dangerous cities to live in Minnesota. St. Cloud is not only one of the poorest cities in Minnesota but has for almost three years been recording a large decrease in population. St. Cloud also has one of the highest unemployment rates which is a major factor in increasing the rate of crime in the city.

5. Waite Park

The last city on our list is Waite Park although it is a very small city, the violent crime rate in Waite Park is so high that 1 in 10 persons are victims of violent crimes such as property crimes, assault, and robbery.

