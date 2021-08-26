5 Most Dangerous Cities in Missouri

Itay Peer / Unsplash

Missouri is also quite popularly known for being rich in culture, nature, and good food. Missouri is home to the country's largest public university and a significant player in beer brewing. This State might look all prim and proper on the outside but trust me, and you do not want to be caught unaware in some of the dangerous cities in this State. Here are the cities to avoid if you're going to pick Missouri as a place of permanent residence.

1. Springfield

Springfield is one of the biggest cities in Missouri. Some persons refer to Springfield as the queen of the Ozarks. The Missouri sports hall of fame makes Springfield an attraction to tourists. Springfield might not look like a dangerous place, but this city has the highest number of rape cases in the state, an average of 1 rape case a day. Springfield is also a hub for property and violent crimes whereby 1 in 13 persons fall victim daily.

2. St. Louis

In terms of landmass, St. Louis is the second biggest city in the state of Missouri. Missouri is sometimes referred to as the gateway to the west. Some reporters living in St. Louis blame the constant decrease in the population on a few government policies and lack of investment in the city. St. Louis is not only one of the poorest cities in Missouri but also has the highest murder rate, making it a dangerous city to live in.

3. Vinita Park

For a small city with barely 11,000 occupants, you would think Vinita Park should not be on the list; still, in the past year alone, the number of violent crimes ranging from rape, theft, and property crime has increased to an extent where people no longer feel comfortable residing there.

4. Kansas City

With an impressive population of almost half a million, it would be a fallacy for one not to consider the amount of violent crime that occurs in a city as big as this. The violent crime rate in Kansas City is so high that an average of three murders is reported every week.

5. Branson

The city of Branson has long been a popular tourist spot not just because of the never-ending live entertainments but also because of the cities various attractions. This was coming and going of random people has increased the rate of violent crime in Branson.

