"Back to School" in Denver Sees Rising Number of Infected Children

Cases of children admitted with COVID-19 are increasing in Denver as it opens schools for the back-to-school opening for children on their return to in-person classes.

Data from the CDCP shows that hospital admissions spiked since early July for the population ages 17 and below. It shows that admission of this age group made up about 2% - 3.5% of the total cases.

From the US Data Tracker, there are 1,015 admissions from August 01 - August 16 for the 0-17 age group. The current week's daily average recorded for seven days is four compared to the prior week of 2. It sees a 52.9% increase in admission.

The trend is fueled in large part because of low vaccination rates in some parts of the state. Also, children aged 12 years old and below are not yet eligible to get vaccines, and thus, some districts require masks in prescribed settings including schools.

Since these kids are not yet vaccinated and haven't been exposed to COVID, it is expected that patient admission in that age group will rise.

What are the preventive measures?

In response to the rising hospitalization cases, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued updated guidance that the Local Public Health Agency should implement and work with the schools and school districts. Preventive measures should be implemented such as the following:

  • Masking
  • Serial Covid-19 testing
  • Physical Distancing
  • Contact tracing
  • Limit of high-risk activities
  • Targeted quarantining

This guidance took effect on August 01, 2021, applied to all multiple children outside of the usual home across the following circumstances:

  • Public and private K-12 schools
  • Home-based family child care settings
  • Guest child care facilities
  • Home learning/homeschooling groups
  • License child care settings
  • License-exempt child care 72-hour camps and skill-building

The guidance also applies to extracurricular activities, including sports with grades P-12 participants.

