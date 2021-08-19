Places In Colorado Where Indoor Masking is Mandated by the CDC

Photo by Martin SAnchez from Unsplash

Colorado -Wear your mask again in indoor settings. This is the guidance from the CDC.

Due to the spread of the Delta variant in the metro, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on wearing masks. The guidance is applied even to fully vaccinated people. But the announcement is not a mandate, and it is still the discretion of the local public health agencies to wear masks in the indoor setting.

This guidance affected the big part of Colorado, where there is "high" or "substantial" transmission of the virus.

The Risks Classification

A place is classified as having "substantial" transmission when there are 50 infections per 100,000 people. This area accounts for 84.38%, or 54 of the 64 counties in Colorado. While the US has a "high" degree of transmission at 85.12%

Areas with more than 100 transmissions per 100,000 population are classified into "high" transmission, "moderate" if 10 - 49.99 transmission and 0 - 9.99 for "low" transmission counted per 100,000 population.

The Areas Classified as "Substantial" and "High" Risk

Areas classified as "substantial" and "high" risk include some mountain communities and the Denver metro except for Gilpin County. Mesa County and some parts of the Western Slope also have "high" risk classification. However, the Eastern plains and Southeastern Colorado are in "moderate" and "low" risk transmission.

But in Denver, despite the 58.3 cases of transmission per 100,000 people, the City's Department of Health and Environment said that there is no plan yet to require masks. These numbers are still good , according to Mayor Hancock's spokesperson.

But in public schools , all students, teachers, and staff are required to wear masks on campuses. However, vaccinated people are not required to wear masks when alone in the office or work area. Likewise, students are not required to wear masks outside the building.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.