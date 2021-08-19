Denver, CO

Mask or No Mask - The Current Situation in Denver, CO

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4UBL_0bWnzwXU00
Photo by Life Matters from Pexels

Wear a mask and get vaccinated. Help prevent the spread of the virus. This is the order of the State of Colorado.

Who Will Wear a Mask, and Where To Wear It?

On June 30, 2021, the Department of Public Health and Environment gives the following order:

  • Wearing of medical-grade face mask for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
  • Staff serving the homeless shelters, prisons, jails, and emergency medical facilities should wear their masks also
  • Exceptions to the mask-wearing are children
    • 11 years old and below
    • individuals with medical conditions who can not tolerate wearing masks
    • Individuals who are hearing impaired or disabled who needs to see the mouth in communicating
    • Individuals who are asked to remove masks for identification purposes
    • Individuals in public safety roles performing duty
    • Individuals who are participating in a life rite or religious services

On July 27, 2021, the CDC released another guideline for the vaccinated individuals, stating that they should continue to take all precautionary measures to maximize protection from the Delta variant. Importantly, even vaccinated people are advised to wear a mask indoors and in public.

And on August 17, 2021, the department released an updated guide for school guidance on masks requirements as follows:

  • School districts and Local Public Health agencies consider wearing masks for all unvaccinated individuals, particularly in higher-risk environments that includes:
    • Public and private K-12 schools
    • home-based family child care settings
    • Child care settings
    • Home learning groups
    • Ski resorts, courthouses, and guest child care facilities
    • 72-hour camps and single skill buildings

Additional mask restrictions were released by the CDPHE, which encouraged all Coloradans to wear masks in public. Meanwhile, the Federal Law required the wearing of masks by people ages two and older on public transportation like trains, buses, planes, and other forms of public transportation. The order also applies to airports, stations, and other transportation hubs.

This order is required for all vaccinated and unvaccinated people traveling into, within, or out of the United States.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ad9160913365121306daa6258ea0fc50.blob

Bringing you news, views, and reviews about our great country America. Want to feature your business on my page? Email me: blueriley75@gmail.com

Denver, CO
1968 followers
Loading

More from Riley Blue

Mississippi State

5 Most Dangerous Cities in Mississippi

Mississippi is a state located in the south-eastern part of the United States of America. Overall Mississippi has a lot of attractions that make it a magnet for tourists looking to relax. Mississippi is sometimes referred to as the birthplace of blues.Read full story
Minnesota State

Top 5 most dangerous cities in Minnesota

Minnesota is one of the most popular states in the United States of America. This state is not only known for its forest but it is also well known for its beautiful lakes. Minnesota is also one of the states in America with unemployment and proper housing.Read full story

5 Worst Places to Live In North Carolina

If you are from North Carolina, you will find it to be an excellent location to live. It is located on the eastern coastline and in the southern part of the nation. This location contains mountains, the coastline, and some of the best college basketball squads in the country. So, how about North Carolina? Is it all sunshine and rainbows?Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

5 Worst Places To Live In Illinois

Residents of Illinois may live a luxurious lifestyle in some stunning locations. There are multiple schools nearby and exciting recreational activities, job possibilities, and decent transit links. Furthermore, some companies are more desirable than others.Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Most Dangerous Cities In Massachusetts

I know most of you have heard a lot of wonderful things prompting you and your family to reside in the great state of Massachusetts ranging from the fact that Massachusetts is not only home to Harvard which is one of the best universities in the world but is also one of the richest states in America today. When picking the right city to reside in Massachusetts one needs to consider the top 5 most dangerous cities in Massachusetts to avoid and this brings us to our list.Read full story
14 comments
Arkansas State

Five Most Dangerous Cities of Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its natural beauty, sunshine, and vast open spaces. The majority of Americans are unaware of how unique the state is. Although, many places in Arkansas are spectacular. Whether you are moving to Arkansas for the first time or simply relocating from another part of the state, it is imperative that you thoroughly research the different locations. While some locations are quite appealing, on the other hand, others should be avoided. Here are the 5 worst places to live in Arkansas to assist you to get a better idea of the places where you will probably not want to live.Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

5 National Parks In Texas To Visit

They say; "Everything is bigger in Texas" Texas is one of the largest states in the US. You can experience a number of national parks here. We have listed the 5 best national parks in Texas that you should pay a visit to with friends or family.Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Worst Places To Live in Connecticut

Connecticut seems like a hub for some wealthy people. It's got everything that you want and need. Although this is one of the safest states to ever exist, this state still has bad cities to work on. Wanna live that wealthy life here? Then better be aware of the worst places you could ever live in this state, so you'll know what areas to avoid when deciding to settle in another place.Read full story
22 comments
San Diego, CA

5 Worst Places to Live in San Diego

San Diego city is in California state. It is covering the pacific coast of the state. The climate of San Diego city is warm, but the parks and the beaches here will greatly amaze you. Arts galleries, gardens, and museums in San Diego are worth visiting places.Read full story
29 comments
Alabama State

Is Your City Among the Top 9 Most Dangerous Alabama Cities?

Alabama is located in the southeast region of the United States. The state is known for its natural, iron, and steel resources. It is famous for the hospitality of its residents. However, some cities are not worth living in and are counted as the state's most dangerous cities. These are following.Read full story
1 comments

5 Worst Places To Live in New Hampshire

Ever heard of New Hampshire? Yes, this state that we are talking about here is one amongst the safest places within the U.S. ranked by many people and lists around on the internet... although not many of us have actually heard about it. When talking about moving to someplace else in America, some would even suggest that you simply should go and check out New Hampshire. Why? Because this state is solely safe, wealthy, and includes a lot of opportunities for several people. But as we believe, not all places are perfect. This so-called one of the safest places still has its worst spots.Read full story
13 comments

5 Worst Places To Live in Alaska

Alaska is just naturally breathtaking. Everything about this place is something that should be witnessed with your own two eyes. The wonders, the relaxation, and the beauty are beyond what we could expect. However, if you are looking for a new home in this state, you should first check out the worst areas to reside in... as your home should be a nice and safe place.Read full story
3 comments
Fort Worth, TX

5 Worst Places to Live in Fort Worth

Are you planning to move to Fort Worth? Do you want to find a safe place to live in Fort Worth city? In different cities of the states of United States, crime is of primary concern. It is the reason before you move on and get settled in any part of the state, you must figure out the safest places for you to keep yourself and your property safe.Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy