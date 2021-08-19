Mask or No Mask - The Current Situation in Denver, CO

Photo by Life Matters from Pexels

Wear a mask and get vaccinated. Help prevent the spread of the virus. This is the order of the State of Colorado.

Who Will Wear a Mask, and Where To Wear It?

On June 30, 2021 , the Department of Public Health and Environment gives the following order:

Wearing of medical-grade face mask for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people

Staff serving the homeless shelters, prisons, jails, and emergency medical facilities should wear their masks also

Exceptions to the mask-wearing are children

11 years old and below



individuals with medical conditions who can not tolerate wearing masks



Individuals who are hearing impaired or disabled who needs to see the mouth in communicating



Individuals who are asked to remove masks for identification purposes



Individuals in public safety roles performing duty



Individuals who are participating in a life rite or religious services

On July 27, 2021, the CDC released another guideline for the vaccinated individuals, stating that they should continue to take all precautionary measures to maximize protection from the Delta variant. Importantly, even vaccinated people are advised to wear a mask indoors and in public.

And on August 17, 2021, the department released an updated guide for school guidance on masks requirements as follows:

School districts and Local Public Health agencies consider wearing masks for all unvaccinated individuals, particularly in higher-risk environments that includes:

Public and private K-12 schools



home-based family child care settings



Child care settings



Home learning groups



Ski resorts, courthouses, and guest child care facilities



72-hour camps and single skill buildings

Additional mask restrictions were released by the CDPHE , which encouraged all Coloradans to wear masks in public. Meanwhile, the Federal Law required the wearing of masks by people ages two and older on public transportation like trains, buses, planes, and other forms of public transportation. The order also applies to airports, stations, and other transportation hubs.

This order is required for all vaccinated and unvaccinated people traveling into, within, or out of the United States.

