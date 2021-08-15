Is Your City Among the Top 10 Most Dangerous Colorado Cities?

Image by Free Photos from Pixabay

You may feel unsafe if your city belongs to the top 10 most dangerous in Colorado. This latest study conducted by Safewise reveals the least safe cities in Colorado; check if your city is among them:

1. Sheridan

Sheridan City is located in Arapahoe County, Colorado. The most dangerous city with its violent crime rate of 4.5 and property crime rate of 72.2 .

2.Alamosa

Alamosa is the commercial center of the San Luis Valley in south-central Colorado. It has a population of 9,641; it is rated as the second most dangerous city in Colorado.

3. Sterling

Sterling City is famous for its farms and ranch community. The city ranks third in terms of violent crime but has a little lower rate of property crime.

4. Denver

Denver has the fourth highest violent crime at 7.5, but Denver remains the safest place in the United States despite this number.

5. Canon City

Canon City is the best place to live for outdoor lovers. Be safe, though, because it has a violent crime rate of 6.1 with a slightly higher property crime rate of 48.7.

6. Lone Tree

The City of Lone Tree is among the best places to live in Colorado because of its parks, restaurants, coffee shops, and a highly rated public school . However, the crime rate is high, making it one of the ten most dangerous in Colorado.

7. La Junta

La Junta is one of the best secrets of Colorado because of its river valleys and mountains. But choosing to live in the beautiful La Junta does not discount that it belongs to the top dangerous cities in Colorado.

8. Aurora

The beautiful Aurora City ranked 8th in terms of the violent crime rate. But it would still be as attractive to stay because of its relaxing atmosphere, outdoor recreation, food, culture, and art exhibits.

9. Colorado Springs

Springs ranked 9th among the highest crime rates in Colorado, yet an excellent place for hiking trails.

10. Trinidad

The picturesque Trinidad City will surely captivate you and leave a lasting impression despite placing on the 10th dangerous City in Colorado.

