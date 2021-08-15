Denver, CO

Is Your City Among the Top 10 Most Dangerous Colorado Cities?

Riley Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvYje_0bRrdUN500
Image by Free Photos from Pixabay

You may feel unsafe if your city belongs to the top 10 most dangerous in Colorado. This latest study conducted by Safewise reveals the least safe cities in Colorado; check if your city is among them:

1. Sheridan

Sheridan City is located in Arapahoe County, Colorado. The most dangerous city with its violent crime rate of 4.5 and property crime rate of 72.2.

2.Alamosa

Alamosa is the commercial center of the San Luis Valley in south-central Colorado. It has a population of 9,641; it is rated as the second most dangerous city in Colorado.

3. Sterling

Sterling City is famous for its farms and ranch community. The city ranks third in terms of violent crime but has a little lower rate of property crime.

4. Denver

Denver has the fourth highest violent crime at 7.5, but Denver remains the safest place in the United States despite this number.

5. Canon City

Canon City is the best place to live for outdoor lovers. Be safe, though, because it has a violent crime rate of 6.1 with a slightly higher property crime rate of 48.7.

6. Lone Tree

The City of Lone Tree is among the best places to live in Colorado because of its parks, restaurants, coffee shops, and a highly rated public school. However, the crime rate is high, making it one of the ten most dangerous in Colorado.

7. La Junta

La Junta is one of the best secrets of Colorado because of its river valleys and mountains. But choosing to live in the beautiful La Junta does not discount that it belongs to the top dangerous cities in Colorado.

8. Aurora

The beautiful Aurora City ranked 8th in terms of the violent crime rate. But it would still be as attractive to stay because of its relaxing atmosphere, outdoor recreation, food, culture, and art exhibits.

9. Colorado Springs

Springs ranked 9th among the highest crime rates in Colorado, yet an excellent place for hiking trails.

10. Trinidad

The picturesque Trinidad City will surely captivate you and leave a lasting impression despite placing on the 10th dangerous City in Colorado.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 28

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_ad9160913365121306daa6258ea0fc50.blob

Bringing you news, views, and reviews from the extraordinary state of Colorado. Want to feature your Colorado-based business on my page? Email me: blueriley75@gmail.com

Denver, CO
1360 followers
Loading

More from Riley Blue

Dayton, OH

5 Movies That Were Filmed In Dayton

Dayton has played a host to some notable films in Hollywood, and it will be quite fascinating to look into some of these movies. They are, however, movies that you are familiar with. Some or majority of the scenes in the movies were filmed in Dayton, Ohio.Read full story
Akron, OH

5 Famous Movies That Were Filmed In Akron

Movies filmed in Akron have won several awards including the Oscar-award-winning movie, Room. More than twenty Hollywood movies have featured the city. In this article, I will be exploring five movies that were filmed in Akron.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

5 Famous Movies That Were Filmed In San Francisco

It's no surprise that a city as lovely as San Francisco has inspired hundreds of films. From suspenseful murder mysteries to screwball comedies, these films shot in the Bay Area date from 1935 and showcase the region's diversity and ingenuity.Read full story
Nevada State

5 Worst Places To Live in Nevada

Nevada is such a great place for leisure, travel, living, and work. When you mention the name, cities such as Las Vegas and Reno would immediately come to mind. This bustling and busy city has become one of the most visited cities in Nevada, but a dark fact lies within those. Along with the positive reputation of Nevada among foreign people, goes the bad views and insights of those who are actually residing there. Here, we are going to discuss the worst places you could ever stumble upon in Nevada.Read full story
11 comments
Mississippi State

5 Worst Places To Live in Mississippi

To most of us, Mississippi is considered a wonder, which makes it one of the beautiful states within the US. People from different places come here to witness the beauty of this state with their own eyes, and we are sure that you wanted to require a visit here or perhaps desire to live here. But, there are still places here in Mississippi that don't seem worth visiting and are better off your bucket list.Read full story
20 comments
Massachusetts State

5 Worst Places To Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is world-famous for being home to great culture and history. Also, sports fans often gather here to catch a sight of the famous Boston Celtics basketball team. Not only that, there are plenty of great things to be discovered in this wonderful place. Like every other state, Massachusetts has its disadvantages and worst spots. If you would like to settle in this state for a living or for finding a decent job, then you must make yourself aware first of the places that you should avoid if you wish to be somewhere safe and sound.Read full story
28 comments

5 Worst Places in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be small in size compared to other states within the US, but the amount of wonders that it has is extremely huge in numbers. Its 400-meter coastline is what makes it beautiful and desirable to travel into. This place has so many attractions and amenities for a small state, which is why tourists are aching to be here regardless of where they're from. But, this place also has places that are best avoided because of the dangers that they provide.Read full story
10 comments

Is Your City Among the 10 Most Violent Cities in America?

Crime rates are measured by the number of incidents per 100,000 people. Crime rates vary in different cities across the United States. According to the 2019 crime rate data, the violent crime rate in the United States is 383.4 per 100,000 population. The reasons that attribute to the high crime rate condition of a place vary, and among these reasons are:Read full story
Denver, CO

10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods to Live in Denver, CO

Do you want to try to experience living in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Denver? Or maybe you are living in the place without knowing that you are in the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods. Find out from this list the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods to live in Denver, Colorado.Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Why is the House Rent in Denver, CO So High?

Just a few months back, renters enjoyed a modest rent in Denver, Co, but just recently, there is a considerable spike up to 8.8% in comparison to the same months of 2020. Over the past months, rentals significantly increased not only in Denver but across the metro. The fastest growth is a 17.3% increase. The cost of rent for a two-bedroom goes up to $2,036 and $1,796 for a one-bedroom apartment.Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Have You Been to the Top 5 Nicest Parts of Denver, CO?

There are several must-see places in Denver that you should not miss. If you haven't been to these places, take some time to explore the beauty and grandeur of these five nicest neighborhoods of Denver:Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

What’s a Good Salary to Live Happily in Denver, CO

Your earning will significantly influence your decision to choose a place to live. So if you want to live in Denver, Co, how much should you get to have a comfortable life there?Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

5 Best Places to Stay in Denver, CO in 2021

Denver is swiftly becoming one of America's most popular tourist destinations, leaving many visitors unsure about where to stay. Here are your choices of places to help you decide and stay in the best places in Denver.Read full story
Colorado State

Science vs Religion: What Bishops of Colorado Have to Say About the COVID Vaccine

Each is unique to his judgment, and this involves deciding whether to get or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Catholic Bishops of Colorado issued their affirmation support on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the statement, "vaccines are morally acceptable under certain circumstances." They believed that "a good end cannot justify evil means."Read full story
36 comments
Denver, CO

With the Delta Variant Raging in Denver, Here's What You Need to Know

With the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise, so thus the increase in COVID-19 testing across Colorado. Data from the CDPHE shows that on August 12, the positivity for the 7-day average was 5.80% - the highest in the last three months. The spike in cases was attributed to the vaccine mandates in specific settings with an option to get a shot or get tested, according to Dr. Richard Zane, the Chief Innovation Officer of UCHealth.Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

"Back to School" in Denver Sees Rising Number of Infected Children

Cases of children admitted with COVID-19 are increasing in Denver as it opens schools for the back-to-school opening for children on their return to in-person classes. Data from the CDCP shows that hospital admissions spiked since early July for the population ages 17 and below. It shows that admission of this age group made up about 2% - 3.5% of the total cases.Read full story
Colorado State

Places In Colorado Where Indoor Masking is Mandated by the CDC

Colorado -Wear your mask again in indoor settings. This is the guidance from the CDC. Due to the spread of the Delta variant in the metro, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on wearing masks. The guidance is applied even to fully vaccinated people. But the announcement is not a mandate, and it is still the discretion of the local public health agencies to wear masks in the indoor setting.Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Mask or No Mask - The Current Situation in Denver, CO

Wear a mask and get vaccinated. Help prevent the spread of the virus. This is the order of the State of Colorado. On June 30, 2021, the Department of Public Health and Environment gives the following order:Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Is Denver, CO Safe at Night? 5 Tips to Stay Safe in 2021

Denver, Colorado, is one of the most exciting cities to explore in the West. It is a city where urbanity and outdoor adventure meet. The city is known for its cultural attractions, feisty food, famous dining shops, world-class music and arts destinations.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 28

Community Policy