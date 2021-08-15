5 Safest Places to Live in Denver, CO

If You’re Looking for a Place to Live, Read This

Safety is always the main concern when looking for a place to live. There's no better place than living in a safe neighborhood. So if you look for a place to live in Denver, Colorado, these places will most captivate your heart because they are the five safest places to live.

LoHi: The Lower Highlands

The Denver Highland neighborhood is where LoHi is located, and its name relates to it. Although it is close to downtown Denver, it has a charm that sets it apart from the bustling metropolis. LoHi is undoubtedly the most family-friendly area, and the beautiful parks can be found within walking distance. The nature of LoHi reflects its location, which is situated halfway between the wholesome-trendy West Highlands and the serene, refined Riverfront Park.

LoDo: Lower Downtown

The Lower Downtown Historic District of Denver , also known as LoDo, is both the city's original city and its oldest neighborhood. The region is a mixed-use historic quarter , a classic example of urban regeneration, and is known for its nightlife. Some of the city's most well-known restaurants, galleries, shops, and boutiques are also located here.

RiNo: The River North Arts District

"Where art is made" the River North Art District is known as "RiNo," They adopted rhino design as its official logo. RiNo is a neighborhood just north of Downtown Denver that has a surprising concentration of creative enterprises . Some of them are the small-batch breweries, illustrators, sculptors, ceramicists, and a lot more.

Capitol Hill

Locals refer to this area as Cap Hill , and it offers a dynamic mix of arts, culture, and Colorado history. The charm of this Denver neighborhood is defined by unique architecture, and old homes are turned into apartments. It is also Denver's most populated area and is considered as the neighborhood that never sleeps. Days and nights are jam-packed with events that appeal to people of all ages.

Cherry Creek

The area is near the geographic heart of Denver's city and county. It is a mix of intensive urban development and residential streets bordered by trees. With an excellent array of art galleries and independently-owned stores.

