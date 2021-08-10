Fun Activities to Do in Denver, CO This Weekend

Visiting Denver would never be as fun as anywhere else. There are lots of fun activities that you would surely love doing. Bring your friends, family, or your lover and cheer into the weekend of fun and madness with these activities:

The Physical Endurance Show at the Castle Rock

Image from Google.com

You will indeed hold your breath watching the American Ninja Warrior show at Castle Rock, Colorado, featuring Kaden Lebsack, the Ninja League warrior. A fan favorite who will enter the semi-finals on his road to the $1M championship. In 2016, Kaden started Ninja training, and he has been all over the United States competing and now holds the title of the UNAA World Champ.

Museum and Zoo Visit

Image from google.com

Connect with nature, experience thousands of delicate species of invertebrates at Westminster’s Butterfly Pavilion, a nonprofit museum, and zoo where you can have connections with the world of spineless animals. You can also attend a 45-minute interactive virtual class about cockroaches and their role in the ecosystem. The virtual course is facilitated by none other than the program leader Calais Thomas, while Reed Timmer , an American meteorologist and storm chaser, will host about the wild summer weather.

Outdoor Film Watching

Image from Google.com

Summer activities could never be more fun than watching films at Red Rocks . This is one of the many activities that you can do this weekend while in Denver. A series of Denver films and many smaller screenings are the highlights on weekends. You can watch “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many other films.

Music and Disco at Hi-Dive

Image from Google.com

Experience the Denver indie music scene with the MCA Denver’s hip curated music, the B-Side Music Fridays. The rooftop summer music presents the best bands in Colorado, such as the Gestalt and Down Time, Dog City Disco, and Los Mocochetes, coming to you at 7:00 and 8:00 in the evening at the MCA Denver rooftop.

Aside from music, you will be treated to a night with Jason Heller, a Denver DJ, a guitarist, and an author featuring his “Off The Wall” dance night at the Hi-Dive in Colorado.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.