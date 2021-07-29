4 Famous People You Didn't Know Originally Belonged to Denver, CO

Famous names of people either in sports or films are adored and admired for their looks, physique, or top-caliber performances. Everything that's seen from the outside is praised or idolized. Often, people do not care to know about their stories, families, or roots.

But don't you know that some of the big names that you idolized came from your very own state of Denver, Colorado? Would you mind getting to know four of them on this list?

1. Jessica Rothenberg

Image source

Image source

Jessica Rothenberg was born to Steve and Susan Rothenberg on May 28, 1987, in Denver, Colorado. She is best applauded for her part in the Oscar -nominated film La La Land in 2016. Rothe was mainly renowned for her role as Lily in the comedy-drama Lily & Kat, which she acted in 2015.

Rothe went to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and finished her Fine Arts degree at Boston University.

2. Tim Allen

Timothy Allen Dick was born in Denver, Colorado, to Martha Katherine Fox and Gerald M. Dick on June 13, 1953. The movies Home Improvement and Last Man Standing are two of his most notable roles.

For Disney , he appeared in the famous movies Last Man Standing, The Santa Clause films, J The Shaggy Dog, Big Trouble, and many others.

3. Chauncey Billups

Image source

Image source

Born on September 25, 1976, Chauncey Ray Billups is the head coach and a former player of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers (NBA). In the NBA, he spent 17 seasons.

After playing college basketball for the Colorado Buffaloes, he was taken third overall in the 1997 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics.

4. Ailee